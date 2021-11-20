Watford vs Man United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

The Vicarage Road pitch ahead of Watford vs Liverpool (Getty)

Manchester United return and the drama surrounding the club is bound to be ramped up as they visit Watford.

Claudio Ranieri’s side will be desperate to grind out a result here in the bid to beat the drop, but nothing short of a victory will do for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he endures intense pressure to save his job.

A humbling 2-0 loss at home to rivals Manchester City in the derby exposed United and demonstrated just how far off the required level they remain. Emile Smith Rowe denied a spirited Watford display at the Emirates, securing a 1-0 win for the Gunners, leaving the Hornets just two points clear of the drop zone.

Solskjaer maintains the pressure coming into the match, with the Red Devils five points off a top-four place and a further four to league leaders Chelsea, can be an advantage: “It’s been a long international break but it’s one that we’ve utilised to our benefit, we feel it’s been a good response from the players and we’re ready for the Watford game. We’ve been through periods like this before. Our away form, we’ve just gone 30-odd games and lost one. Last season we turned it around and went on a run of 20-odd games and one defeat, that’s the kind of run we need to get back. This week we’ve prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven’t been good enough.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from Vicarage Road, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns, following the conclusion of Leicester vs Chelsea:

Watford vs Manchester United

Kick-off at 3pm GMT

Solskjaer expects Maguire to prove his critics wrong

Watford XI: Foster, Nkoulou, Femenía, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Louza, Dennis, Cleverley, Sissoko(c), King

Man United XI: De Gea, Maguire(c), Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Matic, Rashford, Sancho, McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo

Leicester 0 - 3 Chelsea

14:10 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Another goal disallowed! Rudiger gets forward this time and slips a pass into the box for Chilwell who’s drifted into a central area. Chilwell collects the ball and lays it off to Pulisic who slots home a fine finish but the offside flag goes up against Chilwell who was clearly offside this time.

Leicester 0 - 3 Chelsea

14:08 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Leicester’s aggressive start to the second half has withered away and been completely killed off by the third goal. Chelsea are cruising now, they’re heading six points clear at the top of the table.

Watford vs Manchester United: Team news

14:07 , Jack Rathborn

Watford XI: Foster, Nkoulou, Femenía, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Louza, Dennis, Cleverley, Sissoko(c), King

Subs: Troost-Ekong, Fletcher, Gosling, Ngakia, Rose, Bachmann, Cucho Hernández, João Pedro, Tufan

Man United XI: de Gea, Maguire(c), Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Matic, Rashford, Sancho, McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo

Subs: Diogo Dalot, Fred, Bailly, van de Beek, Mata, Heaton, Martial, Lingard, Telles

Leicester 0 - 3 Chelsea

14:06 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chelsea have another goal disallowed as Ziyech and Pulisic combine again to take the ball into the box. A deflected shot comes out to Hudson-Odoi who taps it at the back post to score only for the offside flag to go up and chalk it off.

A minor concern for Thomas Tuchel sees Jorginho pull up and hobble off the pitch as he’s replaced with Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the final 15 minutes or so.

Line-ups: Watford vs Manchester United

14:01 , Michael Jones

Kicking off at 3pm Watford take on Manchester United. Here’s a look at the line-ups:

Watford XI: Foster, Louza, King, Cleverly, Masina, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

GOAL! Leicester 0 - 3 (Pulisic, 71’)⚽️

13:59 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Pulisic scores this time! Thiago Silva gets the move going with a cool pass to Chalobah who threads the ball up to Ziyech on the right side. He brings it into the box before picking out Pulisic with a short pass into the six-yard box. Pulisic takes a touch and then pokes the ball through the legs of Schmeichel. 3-0 to Chelsea.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Edouard Mendy is shown a yellow card for taking too long to restart the game from a goalkick and Thomas Tuchel is not at all happy with his goalkeeper, yelling at him to boot the ball forward.

Chance! The Chelsea substitutes combine as Ziyech gets the ball on the right wing. He dinks it into the box as Pulisic makes a run to the near post beating Amartey to the ball. Pulisic shoots with his first touch but sends the effort into the side netting.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:54 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Chance! Vardy comes close for Leicester who seem to be moving through the gears. James Maddison picks up the ball on the right side and chips a fine cross into the six-yard box. Vardy squeezes in between two Chelsea centre-backs but can’t quite get under the ball and heads it over the crossbar.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:52 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are taken off by Thomas Tuchel with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech being brought on.

Save! Out of nowhere Leicester almost get one back. They work the ball across the pitch but can’t find a way into the box. A tackle just inside the final third knocks the ball loose to Daniel Amartey who blasts one from range with the outside of his right foot. He connects sweetly with the shot and forces Mendy into a leaping save to his left!

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour played at the King Power Stadium. Leicester have played better since the second half kick off but Chelsea are still creating chances. Hudson-Odoi is given the ball on the left wing and he dribbles into the box, cuts to the left and hits an effort narrowly over the crossbar.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:48 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Better from Leicester. Iheanacho keeps the ball under pressure near the right-hand corner flag and manages to flick it out to Albrighton. He swings a cross into the six-yard box as Evans comes flying in to win the header. Mendy alos comes out to claim the ball but he spills it and there’s a worrying moment for Chelsea as the ball comes loose but James is first to it and chests it back to his goalkeeper who clings onto the ball.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:44 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Albrighton tracks back to dispossess Hudson-Odoi and award Chelsea with a corner. Reece James swings this one into the middle but Schmeichel is out quickly to punch the ball out of the box.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:42 , Michael Jones

51 mins: SAVE! Great save from Kasper Schmeichel to deny Chilwell. Thiago Silva kicks off the move with another fine long ball out to Hudson-Odoi on the left hand wing. He drives into the box but can’t create enough space for a shot. Instead he pulls the ball back to Chilwell who shoots first time and hits a low effort through a cluster of bodies. Schmeichel sees it late but manages to drop low to his left and push the ball wide of the far post!

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:39 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Leicester’s high press forces Chelsea deep into their own half but a lovely pass from Thiago Silva sees him chip the ball into the middle for Reece James who brings it under control beautifully before shrugging off a tackle and flying up the pitch. He passes the ball out to Ben Chilwell and three Chelsea players make runs into the box but Chilwell’s cross gets blocked and Leicester clear the lines.

Second half: Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:35 , Michael Jones

Kick off: James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho have been brought on for Leicester replacing Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes. Maddison is into the action early after receiving a pass from Castagne and slotting Vardy in behind the lines on the left side. He sends a cross into the box toward Iheanacho but Mendy plucks the ball out of the air to end the attack.

Coming up in the Premier League

13:33 , Michael Jones

At 3pm we’ll be bringing you live coverage of Watford vs Manchester United, as well as goals from the other 3 o’clock kick offs before Liverpool take on Arsenal at 5:30pm.

All that follows the second half of Leicester vs Chelsea. Can the Foxes get back into this game?

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:31 , Michael Jones

Only Chris Wood (four) and Emile Heskey (three) have scored more Premier League goals against Leicester as a former Fox than Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante (two), who has netted as many league goals in his last six, as he managed in the 51 matches beforehand.

(PA)

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:29 , Michael Jones

Leicester City have lost 14 of their last 16 Premier League games against the league leaders, with the other two games ending in draws. Their last such victory came in January 1998 in a 1-0 win against Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:22 , Michael Jones

Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante are both on the scoresheet as Chelsea take a commanding lead over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Rudiger has scored four of his nine Premier League goals against the Foxes, Leicester are the only side he has scored more than once against.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Chelsea have a comfortable two goal lead as the teams go in for the break. It’s fully deserved as Chelsea have been the better team by quite a way. The Leicester fans boo off their team, it’s just another sign of things not quite working out for Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:16 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Reece James takes the free kick and smokes his shot straight into the wall. Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:15 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Evans picks up a yellow card! Edouard Mendy fires a pass up to Havertz on the halfway line. He spins off Evans and drives towards the box. He cuts to the left and Evans decides to stop him with a sliding tackle bringing the Chelsea forward down inside the ‘D’. Free kick to Chelsea.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:12 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Chelsea try to play the ball out from the back but Havertz is caught in possession by Soyuncu. The ball rolls to Ndidi and havertz fouls him trying to win it back quickly. Lookman chips the free kick into the box with Jonny Evans the target. The ball drops over the head of the Leicester defender and he can’t keep it in play.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:10 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Leicester have the chance to send the ball into the box now. Lookman floats a free kick towards Soyuncu near the back post but Havertz is back to defend and head the ball clear. It comes to Hudson-Odoi who flies forward with the ball. Chelsea work the transition well and find Chilwell on the left side. He whips a cross in from the byline and Kante gets a head to the cross. He collides with Havertz as he meets the ball and can’t generate any power. The ball loops up and is easily claimed by Schmeichel.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:06 , Michael Jones

34 mins: There’s a bit of frustration beginning to show on the Leicester faces as they give away another free kick, this one is deep in Chelsea’s half though. Jamie Vardy has a word with the referee, he’s not happy with that decision.

Chelsea are looking comfortable now. They’re confident on the ball and defensively have kept Leicester relatively quiet.

Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea

13:03 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Chelsea win a free kick over on the right side and Mount looks likely to swing the ball into the box. He jumps over it instead and Chilwell passes the ball inside to James. James tries to send an aerial pass into the box from a more central position but his pass is charged down and the ball rolls out for a Chelsea throw in.

GOAL! Leicester 0 - 2 Chelsea (Kante, 28’)⚽️

12:58 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Pure class from N’Golo Kante! Chelsea work the ball down the right wing before James passes it inside to Kante. There’s a ton of space behind the Leicester midfield and Kante drives the ball across the pitch. The centre-backs drop away from him and Kante slots a left-footed effort from outside the box into the near bottom corner! Great finish.

Leicester 0 - 1 Chelsea

12:56 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Leicester score! Jamie Vardy receives the ball and has a one-on-one versus Thiago Silva. He tries to weave around the defender but can’t get into the box. Instead he lays the ball off the Albrighton who swings a nice cross towards the back post where Ademola Lookman arrives ans turns the ball into the back of the net! The offside flag goes up immediately and replays show Lookman just strayed off as his started his run. Encouraging signs for Leicester though.

Leicester 0 - 1 Chelsea

12:54 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Mount’s free kick doesn’t get enough dip and the ball lands safely on the top of the net.

Harvey Barnes carries the ball down the inside left channel before picking out Castagne on the wing. He’s closed down quickly and can only pass the ball back to Ndidi. Leciester haven’t quite clicked yet in the Chelsea final third.

Leicester 0 - 1 Chelsea

12:52 , Michael Jones

20 mins: It’s worrying times for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City who have now conceded more set-piece goals than any other Premier League side this season.

Daniel Amartey fouls Hudson-Odoi just outside his own box after the Chelsea man cuts inside and looks to shoot. Chelsea win a free kick and Mason Mount will have the chance to score for the Blues.

Leicester 0 - 1 Chelsea

12:48 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Only Aston Villa, Newcastle and Norwich have conceded more goals in the Premier League than Leicester this season. On the other hand Chelsea have only conceded once on the road this year.

Save! Kasper Schmeichel comes to the rescue for Leicester after Kante makes a darting diagonal run from the right side to split the centre-backs. Jorginho spots the run and flicks an aerial pass into him. Schmeichel comes bombing off his line and closes Kante down just as he takes his shot inside the box. Schmeichel sticks out a hand and stops Chelsea doubling their lead!

GOAL! Leicester 0 - 1 Chelsea (Rudiger, 14’)⚽️

12:45 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Reece James wins the first corner of the game for Chelsea. Chilwell is the man to deliver the set piece and swings it into the six-yard box. Antonio Rudiger gets in between Timothy Castagne and Wilfred Ndidi to meet the ball in the air and guide a header into the far back corner. Chelsea lead!

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: A hopeful ball from Mason Mount is floated into the box from the inside left as Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi make runs into the area but the pass is overhit and the ball flies over everyone and bounces out of play.

Chelsea are passing the ball around well but they’re struggling with their final balls in the penalty area. If they get that right Leicester could be in trouble.

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

12:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Callum Hudson-Odoi loses possession and Ademola Lookman looks to break on the counter-attack. A couple of step-overs and an injection of pace takes him past a Chelsea defender before a back-tracking Ben Chilwell nips across him to win back the ball for the visitors.

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

12:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Ben Chilwell has been in such good form he knows he should have scored that chance. Leicester create a decent opportunity of their own as Jamie Vardy collects a well-placed through ball and runs to the left of Chelsea’s box. Ademola Lookman is the only teammate in the box and Vardy sends the ball across to him but Antonio Rudiger squeezes in front of the Leicester forward and clears the danger.

Off the crossbar! Chilwell comes close for Chelsea!

12:35 , Michael Jones

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

3 mins: Chelsea should be one up! Jorginho is fouled in the centre-circle and wins a free kick. He takes it quickly and pumps a long diagonal pass over Marc Albrighton and finds Ben Chilwell’s run in behind the lines. Albrighton can’t recover as Chilwell drives into the box with only Kasper Schmeichel to beat. He goes for power over placement and rattles his effort at goal only to be denied by the crossbar!

Leicester 0 - 0 Chelsea

12:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Chelsea get the ball rolling with Kai Havertz knocking it back to Jorginho. He gives it to Trevor Chalobah on the right hand side and his pass comes up to N’Golo Kante. Knate tries to flick the ball down the wing for Mason Mount who turns off the shoulder of Caglar Soyuncu but the defender gets to the ball and sends it out for a throw in.

Leicester vs Chelsea

12:27 , Michael Jones

The teams make their way out onto the pitch at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea need to win today to move six points clear of Manchester City and West Ham. Leicester need to improve their home form and three points against the league leaders would do just nicely.

Leicester vs Chelsea

12:21 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have only lost twice in 20 competitive away matches under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues’ tally of 15 different goalscorers in the league this season is more than any other team.

Wingbacks Reece James and Ben Chilwell have seven goals between them for Chelsea this campaign.

(Getty Images)

Pre-match thoughts of Thomas Tuchel

12:17 , Michael Jones

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to BT Sport before kick off saying:

It’s always a bit tricky to prepare after the international break - we had our team back on Thursday, Thiago Silva arrived yesterday - and the 12.30 away game is also new to us, to adapt to this early kick-off and adapt to our schedule. “But we learn, and we develop the schedule that hopefully gives us the chance to have a good performance because we need to be at top level to get the three points. “We had two tough matches against Leicester last season - one we lost at Wembley and one final, for us, for Champions League qualification which we won at home with spectators. Two very close matches - they are a very talented side with a good coach so it’s a tough one and we need to be on our top level. “I’m happy when we create chances because it sometimes gives you a better feeling than scoring out of nothing. That can be nice, of course, and we take any goal but we are not too worried if we create chances and don’t take them - sometimes this happens, it’s happened to us in the last match and it is something you need to accept.”

Vardy’s planning a party

12:14 , Michael Jones

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy needs just two more goals to equal Ian Wright’s Premier League record of 93 goals after turning 30. Can he find them against Chelsea today?

(Getty Images)

Leicester vs Chelsea

12:11 , Michael Jones

Leicester have suffered 11 top-flight home defeats since the beginning of last season; no current Premier League side has lost more often during that time.

Their last victory at home in the Premier League came over a month ago when they despatched Manchester United 4-2 on October 16th.

Brendan Rodgers ‘fully committed’ to Leicester as he plays down Manchester United talk

12:08 , Michael Jones

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says speculation linking him with the Manchester United job “is not real”.

Rodgers has been touted as a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should the Norwegian get the sack at Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool manager was asked whether he would be interested in the United role ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, but was not prepared to engage.

Brendan Rodgers ‘fully committed’ to Leicester as he plays down Man Utd talk

Will Chelsea miss Lukaku?

12:05 , Michael Jones

Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in eight league appearances against teams managed by Brendan Rodgers but the 28-year-old is absent for Chelsea today. Will the Blues miss his presence up front?

(Getty Images)

Tuchel on Havertz

11:59 , Michael Jones

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel spoke about bringing the best out of 22-year-old striker Kai Havertz after his 14 months at Chelsea have drawn indifferent results. Havertz started slowly but has come into his own, scoring the only goal in the 2021 Champions League final to see Chelsea lift the trophy and Tuchel believes Havertz is on the right track to see continued success. He said:

He will continue because he has a good character and attitude. He took the right step to challenge himself in the Premier League and at a club like Chelsea. It’s exactly the right choice to bring out the best in him. “It simply needs its time. Grass does not grow faster if you pull it; it takes its time and he is still young. He’s very ambitious so of course we want the best of him tomorrow and the day after tomorrow but at the same time he’s only 22 so maybe there are some years to come for him. “If he stays and fights for it like he does now, to adapt to the Premier League and to adapt to his positions, then there will be goals and assists under his belt for sure.”

Leicester vs Chelsea

11:54 , Michael Jones

Chelsea could win four consecutive Premier League away games without conceding for the first time since 2008. The Blues have conceded just one goal on the road this season - a penalty from Mo Salah away at Liverpool.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel expects ‘good news’ over new contract for Andreas Christensen

11:51 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel expects “good news” on a potential contract extension for Chelsea’s Denmark defender Andreas Christensen

Chelsea boss Tuchel insisted all parties are on the same page on a new deal for Christensen, with the 25-year-old’s current contract expiring next summer.

Tuchel also remains hopeful that Toni Rudiger will extend his own Stamford Bridge deal, that also runs out at the end of the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel expects ‘good news’ over new Chelsea contract for Andreas Christensen

Leicester vs Chelsea

11:47 , Michael Jones

Leicester have won just two of their last eight league fixtures with three draws and three defeats. Brendan Rodgers’ side have kept only one clean sheet in 17 league games but they are only one short of 200 Premier League victories.

Hudson-Odoi on Leicester

11:44 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has been speaking about today’s game and believes that the Blues are in for a difficult match against Leicester City. He said:

We want to extend our points lead over those teams behind us so we’re going there with that winning mindset. We know how important the game is but it will be a difficult match. “They’re a very good team with very good players. We played them a couple of times last season and lost to them in the FA Cup final, which was obviously a difficult result to take. “It will be tough but we know the qualities that we have and we know that we can beat them as well. We want to win every game we play and hopefully we can go there to get the result.”

Leicester vs Chelsea

11:40 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s 2-1 home victory against Leicester in May ended their six-match Premier League winless run in this fixture with four draws and two defeats in that run.

The Foxes could win consecutive home league games over the Blues for the first time since a run of three from 1935 to 1938.

Team changes: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:35 , Michael Jones

Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to the Leicester starting line-up that faced Leeds before the international break. Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are recalled to the team with Youri Tielmans and Ricardo Pereira dropping out.

Thomas Tuchel also makes two changes. There’s a return for Mason Mount in place of Ross Barkley and Trevor Chalobah replaces Andreas Christensen in the back three.

Line-ups: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:30 , Michael Jones

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy

ChelseaXI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives Romelu Lukaku injury update

11:23 , Michael Jones

Romelu Lukaku will miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday and remains a long shot to return to action next week.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rush back the talismanic Belgium striker, who continues to battle an ankle problem.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives Romelu Lukaku injury update

Rodgers on Fofana’s injury

11:19 , Michael Jones

Wesley Fofana has been side-lined for Leicester since undergoing surgery for a fractured fibula suffered in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August. Brendan Rodgers spoke about his recovery and says that Fofana is progressing well. He said:

I’m not sure of the exact [return] date yet, but I was just watching him rehabbing on the field and he was moving really well with our medical and sports science team, so he’s building up his fitness. He’s building up his contact with the ball. “It’s just that progression for him. It’s great news, he’s way ahead of where we thought he’d maybe be. He’s absolutely devoted everything into his rehabilitation and initially we were thinking the early part of January. It still might be that, he’s still got a way to go, but he’s still doing very well. “Those two players (Fofana and James Justin) are going to be huge for us towards the end of this year and then in the second part of the season. If we get those two back into the squad, then that’s a massive bonus for us. Having those two boys back will be huge for us.”

Recent results: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:15 , Michael Jones

Leicester have been struggling for form with just one win in their last seven Premier League matches. Last time out the Foxes drew 1-1 away at Leeds after Harvey Barnes cancelled out Raphinha’s first half opener. Leicester currently sit 12th in the Premier League table but a win today could propel them as high as sixth.

Chelsea have a three point lead over Manchester City and West Ham at the top of the Premier League table but their four-game winning streak in the league came to an end last time out against Burnley. The Blues still picked up a point after Kai Havertz gave them the lead before Matej Vydra equalised 10 minutes from the end.

Early team news: Leicester vs Chelsea

11:12 , Michael Jones

Youri Tielemans is out ‘for a few weeks’ according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers after picking up a calf injury in the match against Leeds.

Marc Albrighton is fit to return but James Justin remains side-lined.

Chelsea have a few absentees. Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic are definitely out but Timo Werner has returned to training and will be assessed before the game.

Mason Mount is expected to be fit after dropping out of the England squad following dental surgery and Christian Pulisic is back in contention to start.

Leicester vs Chelsea live

10:57 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the weekend and welcome to the The Independent’s live coverage of Leicester City against Chelsea, with Brendan Rodgers and his side hosting the European champions as Premier League football resumes following the international break.

The Foxes have been very hit-and-miss this season and are down in 12th place, five points off Arsenal in fifth and with just two wins in the last eight league matches.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are still flying high at the top of the table, unbeaten in five in the league despite a draw with Burnley last time out before the break.

Both sides have injury issues to contend with, not the least of which is the absence of Romelu Lukaku, but there’s enough quality on show to suggest this should be an extremely watchable encounter at the King Power Stadium.