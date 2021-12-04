Watford vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(AFP via Getty Images)

A potentially pivotal day in the title race, which began in east London before late drama at Wolverhampton, ended with Manchester City fans singing “We are top of the league” into the cold evening air at Vicarage Road. Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham opened the door and City swaggered through with a dominant 3-1 win over Watford, most notable for the joyful brilliance of Bernardo Silva.

If Mohamed Salah is the early frontrunner for the Premier League’s player of the season, Bernardo is his nearest rival making a concerted charge. The Portuguese scored two sublime goals here, the first exhibiting his delicate touch in tight spaces, the second showing off the accuracy of his unerring left foot. City rarely rely on the gift of a single star but sometimes one comes to the fore – think of Kevin De Bruyne in 19/20, or Ilkay Gundogan last season – and this feels unequivocally like the year of Bernardo.

Follow all the latest rection below to Man City’s win at Watford.

Man City players need to prepare for action at a moment’s notice – Pep Guardiola

Watford vs Man City

5:30pm GMT kick-off

Watford XI - Bachmann, Femenia, Rose, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko, Dennis, Pedro, King

Man City XI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Grealish

4’ - Sterling heads in early on from close range

30’ - Silva finishes second after several spurned chances

64’ - A brace for Silva makes it three with a curling effort into the top corner

74’ - Hernandez pulls one back off the bench for the hosts

Watford FC 1 - 3 Manchester City FC

Full-time: Watford 1-3 Man City

19:50 , Sarah Rendell

Well what a match to finish the Saturday action!

Sterling and Silva the scorers for City with Hernandez adding one for Watford.

If you'd like to catch up with all of the action have a look at our report:

Bernardo Silva shines again to send Man City top with routine win at Watford

Full-time: Watford 1-3 Man City

19:43 , Sarah Rendell

There has been some cracking games in the Premier League today but the weekend isn’t over yet!

Tomorrow Leeds take on Brentford, United play Crystal Palace, Tottenham face Norwich and Aston Villa have Leicester. And on Monday night Everton take on Arsenal.

These other matches won’t impact City’s place at the top of the table.

Full-time: Watford 1-3 Man City

19:37 , Sarah Rendell

Bernardo Silva has spoken after scoring twice in the match.

He told Sky: “We started the game well. Creating chance and not allowing them to counter attack. We scored two, we should have scored more.

“It’s always better to be the top of the league than second, third or fourth. Liverpool are just a point behind us, Chelsea two points behind, there are lots of games to play. But it’s better to be top.

“Liverpool and Chelsea are having an amazing season. It’s going to be tough to compete with each other. We know how tough it is to win the league.”

Full-time: Watford 1-3 Man City

19:31 , Sarah Rendell

Sterling collected the Player of the Match award but he couldn’t get to his 100th Premier League goal.

He scored early on to get to 99 but it’s only a matter of time before he joins the elite club. A great match from the England star.

Full-time: Watford 1-3 Man City

19:27 , Sarah Rendell

Just the 14 straight wins over Watford for Manchester City! The team, love them or hate them, are just so dominant in what they do.

It’s been the perfect day for Guardiola with Chelsea losing to West Ham earlier today it meant they could snatch the top spot.

They did just that in a thoroughly convincing performance. What a day in the Premier League.

FULL-TIME Watford 1-3 Man City

19:23 , Sarah Rendell

Manchester City are top of the Premier League after a convincing 3-1 victory over Watford.

An early Sterling goal started a great evening for the visitors with Silva adding another before the break.

Watford came out well in the second 45 but it was City who scored next through Silva once again. The hosts clawed one back through Hernandez and had extra energy afterwards but it came too late to impact the result.

Added time saw chances for both sides come and go and it’ll be a real test for Watford when they play Brentford next.

The defending champions are holding onto their trophy well so far.

Watford 1-3 Man City

19:20 , Sarah Rendell

90 mins: Jesus was down for a few minutes but was back to his feet. Guardiola was clearly not happy with the challenge and continued to rant and rave on the side lines.

Jesus was then booed by Watford fans anytime he got the ball, maybe suggesting he dove.

De Bruyne had a shot but it went slightly wide with more City chances going to waste. There will be four minutes added time.

Watford 1-3 Man City

19:15 , Sarah Rendell

85 mins: City on another corner through Sterling. De Bruyne sent the ball deep but shots were blocked. The visitors continued their pressure but Watford managed them well and even released their own attack.

Dennis was at the centre of that with Sissoka also getting amongst the action. However, Cathcart was booked for a challenge on Jesus, who remained on the floor injured.

Watford 1-3 Man City

19:10 , Sarah Rendell

80 mins: King almost got another for Watford just a few minutes after their goal!

While it is likely the hosts will lose this match, there are elements to their game that can give their fans hope. Ranieri has aided them in getting goals, they just need the conviction to get the points now.

Meanwhile Sterling is pouncing on the ball every chance he gets as the next goal for him will be his 100th in the league.

GOAL! Watford 1-3 Man City (HERNANDEZ 73)

19:04 , Sarah Rendell

Well, what about that! Hernandez smacks the post with his first attempt but he scores from the rebound and suddenly Vicarage Road are in full voice.

Ederson looked frustrated he didn’t save that, he was just 17 minutes from his 100th City clean sheet.

Watford 0-3 Man City

19:01 , Sarah Rendell

71 mins: City were gifted a free kick as Sterling was fouled by Dennis. Foden crossed it in and found Cathcart who conceded a corner. Mahrez took the set-piece but it was well cleared.

Bachmann then made two more great saves. Though he has let three in this evening the keeper has had a sensational evening.

Watford made a change as Rose, who hasn’t had the best game, was replaced by Ngakia.

Watford 0-3 Man City

18:57 , Sarah Rendell

67 mins: Watford had been holding strong before the Silva goal but they fall apart after conceding.

Grealish again almost slotted home in the top corner and after the effort he was taken off. Gundogan was also replaced with De Bruyne and Mahrez coming on.

GOAL! Watford 0-3 Man City (SILVA 63)

18:53 , Sarah Rendell

What a goal! Silva danced around Rose to slot the ball in the top left.

This came after pressure from City, Gundogan had an effort that went wide. And Sterling, who has been the life of this City side, created another chance but Watford did enough to muscle the ball back before the goal from Silva.

Watford 0-2 Man City

18:50 , Sarah Rendell

60 mins: Dennis went down gripping his knee - maybe trying to highlight he was brought down in the box. No penalty was given and he was back to his feet.

Sissoko was urged to shoot by the crowd and so he launched the ball but it was well wide.

Then is was City’s turn to have a punt at goal with Foden smacking the woodwork. Bachmann got a hand to it to give away a corner. Laporte’s effort sailed over the bar.

Watford 0-2 Man City

18:45 , Sarah Rendell

55 mins: Dennis did well to get the ball up to just outside the box but Foden got it back. The passage of play ended with the ball at Sterling’s feet and Bachmann making another stunning save - the keeper is having a great game despite the score line.

Another chance went begging for City and if they had capitalised on these opportunities it could have easily been 5-0 by now.

Watford 0-2 Man City

18:40 , Sarah Rendell

50 mins: An early corner conceded as Sterling looked to strike. It was taken short and City eventually got the ball to an offside Dias.

Watford then won a corner back as Dennis took a shot. Dennis then got a head to the corner ball but it sailed over the bar. Nothing to suggest Watford can fight their way back into this one as of yet.

It was corners galore as City won another but Bachmann collected.

Watford 0-2 Man City

18:35 , Sarah Rendell

We are back underway at Vicarage Road!

Louza and Cleverly are off and Kucka and Hernandez are on for Watford

Will Watford be able to get back into this one or will City run away with this to end up on top?

All to come in the next 45 but look at this stat about Silva, outstanding!

Half-time: Watford 0-2 Man City

18:22 , Sarah Rendell

A look at Raheem Sterling’s opener...

Half-time: Watford 0-2 Man City

18:19 , Sarah Rendell

Watford have had some spells of possession but it has been all City in the first half.

An early goal from Sterling crushed the hosts who were scrambling for the following ten minutes. Ranieri’s side built themselves back into it but Silva’s goal at 30 minutes drained the hope from Watford.

Even in the added time of the first 45 Watford conceded a corner with Bachmann their only saviour.

The question on everyone’s lips now is how ruthless will City be in this second half?

Watford 0-2 Man City

18:16 , Sarah Rendell

45 mins: City won a corner as defenders expelled the ball from a Gundogan attack. Bachmann collected and cleared his lines.

More City pressure and possession closed out normal time and it feels that is how the remainder of the match is going to play out. Two minutes added time at Vicarage Road.

Watford 0-2 Man City

18:11 , Sarah Rendell

40 mins: City were gifted a free kick as Dennis challenged Grealish. It added to the dominance City have held throughout this first half. They once again built towards goal as their fans chanted.

Cancelo managed to cross into the box but Watford defenders did enough to repel the attack.

Watford 0-2 Man City

18:06 , Sarah Rendell

35 mins: Watford look depleted after that Silva goal and it’s letting City have the potential to build their score. The hosts were lucky Foden fluffed his attempt.

Ranieri looks disappointed on the side lines, not least as his sparkling record against city is about to be obliterated. He as a manager is unbeaten in his last nine encounters against Guardiola’s side.

GOAL! Watford 0-2 Man City (SILVA 30)

18:02 , Sarah Rendell

It was coming really wasn’t it but you have to feel for Bachmann. Gundogan struck first with the keeper making a good save but the ball came back out and Bernardo Silva hit home.

Frustrating for Watford who had started to build into this match. Also worth noting Rose was booked for a challenge on Grealish just before the goal.

Watford 0-1 Man City

18:01 , Sarah Rendell

29 mins: Watford won their first corner of the match but it was punched away by Ederson. City launches a counter from it but Dennis did well to intercept the ball.

Cancelo poked a shot but it went hugely wide.

Watford almost had a defensive blunder and the ball was headed back to the keeper with Grealish charging it down. Bachmann, who has been brilliant so far, saw Grealish off.

A challenge by Laporte gave away a free kick to the hosts. Dennis struck the set-piece but Ederson collected.

Watford 0-1 Man City

17:55 , Sarah Rendell

24 mins: Grealish has another two shots, he’s hungry for a goal today isn’t he! Another great save from Bachmann keeps his side in the match with the other shot sailing over the bar.

Four shots for the English star so far which is the most he’s had in a single match for City since signing in the summer.

Watford 0-1 Man City

17:51 , Sarah Rendell

19 mins: There’s been more promise from the hosts.

Dennis had a shot at goal but Ederson collected it at the near post. Watford have settled since the early goal and have shaken the stunned affect from it.

Of course City are still creating opportunities but the defence doesn’t have the desperate chaotic edge it had in the early stages.

Watford 0-1 Man City

17:47 , Sarah Rendell

15 mins: Watford patched some attack with Dennis just outmuscled by City in the box.

The hosts had more go forward but City manage to get the ball back with Foden hitting the deck from a challenge by Cleverley. The Watford man visibly angry as he believes Foden dove.

Watford 0-1 Man City

17:42 , Sarah Rendell

11 mins: Chance! Grealish almost got a goal but Bachmann does well again to stop it.

Watford are scrambling after the early goal and they still haven’t had sustained possession.

Watford 0-1 Man City

17:40 , Sarah Rendell

9 mins: The ball was kicked off in the sixth minute to pay tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the crowd standing in applause.

Shortly before, King was booked for a challenge.

Sterling almost doubled City’s lead but Bachmann made a great save but conceded a corner. It ended with another corner which Grealish got a head to, the keeper saving again. Rose again out of position.

Watford 0-1 Man City

17:37 , Sarah Rendell

5 mins: Before that goal the first corner of the game went City’s way as Watford repelled early attack.

Laporte got a head to the ball with Pedro saving the hosts, a nervous opening few minutes and the pressure didn’t let up.

Watford have had hardly any possession and now they’ve conceded it could be an embarrassing result.

GOAL Watford 0-1 Man City (STERLING 4)

17:35 , Sarah Rendell

Sterling!!!

Foden crosses the ball in and Rose is out of position so Sterling can easily head the ball in. This could be a long evening for Ranieri.

Watford 0-0 Man City

17:31 , Sarah Rendell

We are underway at Vicarage Road.

Manchester City will look to go top and Watford will want to extend the gap from the relegation zone.

Watford vs Man City

17:25 , Sarah Rendell

The match will conclude Saturday’s Premier League action which has seen some surprising results.

Newcastle won their first match of the season with a 1-0 victory over Burnley, Liverpool snatched a last minute win over Wolves, West Ham stunned Chelsea 3-2 and Southampton drew 1-1 with Brighton.

How will the last game shake out? Action gets underway in five minutes.

Watford vs Man City

17:19 , Sarah Rendell

Watford have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League but will they change their fortunes this evening?

It will be a difficult task as Guardiola’s team will be aiming for the top of the Premier League. However, Ranieri has spoken confidently ahead of the match.

He told Sky Sports: “Our philosophy is good we just need points... We are ready, we are ready.”

Watford vs Man City: What have the managers said?

17:13 , Sarah Rendell

There’s been a lot of praise between the managers in the build-up to this match with Guardiola saying he admires Ranieri.

The Man City boss said: “Football has to be grateful to still live with important people like Claudio Ranieri. What he has done in his career is amazing, Leicester is the benchmark. In Spain, Italy, France. I admire this type of person.”

And Ranieri said of Guardiola: “It’s a fantastic team. Guardiola is working very well, he has built a fantastic quality team and they can make the difference in every situation and for this reason, we must be focused on the match 100 per cent.”

The gloves will come off in just over 15 minutes though...

(Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Watford vs Man City: Team news

17:07 , Sarah Rendell

Watford have called Danny Rose back into the starting 11 to replace the injured Adam Masina.

Line-up: Bachmann, Femenia, Rose, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko, Dennis, Pedro, King

Meanwhile defending champions City will be hoping returning Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will propel them to the top of the table.

Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Watford vs Man City

17:03 , Sarah Rendell

If you wanted that next match then you’re in luck as Watford play Manchester City in just under half an hour.

While that late Liverpool goal has put them top of the table it could be quickly taken away from them as a win for City will see Pep Guardiola’s side back in number one position.

The teams have revealed their line-ups, so stay tuned for all the updates,,,

FULL TIME: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

16:57 , Sarah Rendell

Well, you can never count Liverpool out who now top the Premier League table after that last minute goal from Origi.

You have to feel for Wolves who put in a sensational effort to keep the Reds out for 94 minutes, including an impressive challenge from Saiss and a great block on the line from Coady.

But in the end Wolves needed a goal to cement the result and with no score came punishment and heartbreak. Salah didn’t score for Liverpool but he remains their star man with the assist this afternoon.

Breathless after that! Anyone for another match?

GOAL: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (ORIGI 90+5)

16:54 , Sarah Rendell

Oh wow, superb sub alert!

Salah made a great run and put in a pin point pass to Origi who slotted it home.

The absolute scenes from the Liverpool bench who have gone wild - the goal didn’t seem possible after Wolves’ amazing defence but it’s late heartbreak for the hosts.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:51 , Sarah Rendell

90+3 mins: We are into five minutes of added time and Wolves are holding on for a draw.

Liverpool have just failed to follow through with the countless opportunities they have had. Can they find a winner in the closing moments?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:48 , Sarah Rendell

90 mins: The closing five minutes of normal time saw another corner for Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold volleyed it in and Mane was inches away from finding the net, Sa making a great save.

Another corner came and went with the deadlock still standing. Jimenez received a yellow for time wasting.

A surprising change came as Traore, one of the best players of the match, came off for Trincao.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:42 , Sarah Rendell

85 mins: Van Dijk conceded a corner with a desperate defensive attempt. The defender clears the ball when it’s thrust in to make up for conceding it.

Another Liverpool change was made as Oxlade-Chamberlain came on for Jota - who was faced with a mixture of boos and applause.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:38 , Sarah Rendell

80 mins: Liverpool are quite literally booting all they have at Wolves and they have everything but the goal with Robertson’s effort repelled.

Salah attempts to dribble the ball and take a shot but the hit on the ball has too much on it and Sa collected. It must be so frustrating for the Liverpool players but what a job Wolves have put in!

Wolves made their first change of the match with Hwang makes way for Moutinho.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:32 , Sarah Rendell

75 mins: Mane is again offside as Salah chips the ball over Wolves’ defensive line. Sa was injured in that passage of play but he is staying on the pitch.

Liverpool have had more possession in this second half but Wolves feel more dangerous with the ball. Jimenez was clattered into the advertising board by Mane and Wolves fans aren’t happy.

We’re into the last 15 minutes now, will the deadlock be broken?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:27 , Sarah Rendell

69 mins: Traore again is fouled and Robertson has been booked on his 200th Premier League match.

The Wolves man is causing all sorts of issues, he’s not been the cause of three yellows for Liverpool!

Liverpool make the first change of the afternoon as Henderson makes way for Origi. The Reds move to a front four.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:23 , Sarah Rendell

65 mins: I’m honestly still stunned Jota hasn’t scored, the stadium is in full voice now after Coady’s block.

Fabinho has been given a yellow card for a challenge on Traore who has arguably been Wolves’ best player going forward. Wolves also given a free kick from a good position.

Saiss had so much space but he can’t get the ball in the net, Liverpool asleep there. Could Wolves get the win here?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:20 , Sarah Rendell

62 mins: How, how, how has Jota not scored there?

Sa came flying out of his goal and Jota find himself six yards out of the box. His shot is blocked by a limping Coady on the goal line.

The captain has saved embarrassment for his goalkeeper there!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:16 , Sarah Rendell

58 mins: Ait-Nouri and Salah collided as the Liverpool striker was on the attack. The ball was kicked out of play and both stars are now back on their feet.

The Reds are still knocking on the door for the first goal and a worry for Wolves comes as Coady is limping. The captain is staying on and is leading an exceptional defensive effort.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:11 , Sarah Rendell

53 mins: Liverpool have their first corner of the second half, Alexander-Arnold takes it short. The ball is pinged around the box and ends with Thiago and Sa does superbly to keep the ball out.

The keeper has seen a lot of action so far and he’s playing really well!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:07 , Sarah Rendell

50 mins: Liverpool have had the majority of possession in the opening stages of the second half. They haven’t done much with it though, managing to be fought back to their own keeper.

Hwang almost created an opener for the hosts but Alexander-Arnold did well to repel.

Wolves have had to remain strong in their defence, will they get start to step up their attack or just focus on not conceding?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

16:03 , Sarah Rendell

We are back underway in this tight match.

No changes for either manager at the break.

Will someone find the winner? We will find out in the next 45 minutes...

Half-time: Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:55 , Sarah Rendell

In this match the deadlock hasn’t been broken yet but the same can’t be said for the other two 3pm kick-offs.

Newcastle are 1-0 up against Burnley thanks to a 40th minute goal from Callum Wilson.

And Southampton lead Brighton 1-0 after Armando Broja scored.

Earlier today Chelsea lost 3-2 to West Ham.

Half-time: Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:49 , Sarah Rendell

Well, what a great first half for hosts Wolves.

Alisson had to make a save in the closing moments of the first half, Wolves’ best chance of the first 45. But the stand-out part of their performance has been their defence - particularly the Saiss challenge on Salah. If he didn’t come in the Liverpool star was sure to score.

Jurgen Klopp will be frustrated his side haven’t yet scored but it has set-up a great second half!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:45 , Sarah Rendell

45 mins: Coady got back to his feet and will remain on the pitch for his side.

Wolves’ defence is just so good isn’t it? They are doing enough to keep Liverpool out and cause errors in this first half.

Mane has been offside a few times now, most recently as Thiago played him through in front of goal. A frustrating half for Klopp’s side, into three minutes added time now.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:40 , Sarah Rendell

40 mins: Traore has been very impressive so far, dancing his way out of challenges and getting life back into the crowd following Liverpool’s pressure.

The visitors have continued their onslaught of attack but they still can’t get a foothold so far. Saiss put in a huge tackle on Salah to keep the striker out, in the passage of play Coady has become injured.

Another fun fact for you - it’s now been over 350 minutes since wolves last conceded a goal, can they keep it up?

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:35 , Sarah Rendell

35 mins: Liverpool have stepped up their pressure in the last few minutes and they have been throwing everything at Wolves!

Jota almost got the opener as Salah crossed a perfect ball in but his header went wide. Jota arguably should have scored from the opportunity.

Liverpool then won yet another corner, their fifth of the match, with Alexander-Arnold crossing it in. Sa dealt with it well and the hosts continue to soak up the pressure.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:31 , Karl Matchett

31 mins: Kilman’s attempted clearance was blocked by Robertson to build some attack for Liverpool. Mane sent a decent attempt into the box but it found no-one. The ball kept being sent in with it ending with a superb run from Alexander-Arnold.

Thiago passed to the England star but his finish is awful to keep the score level.

The first booking of the match also came with Dendoncker given a yellow card for a challenge on Jota.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:27 , Sarah Rendell

27 mins: Henderson is creating opportunities but it’s the final touch and pass that just isn’t coming off for the visitors at the moment.

The question is if Wolves can continue this and spoil Liverpool’s impressive stats. The Reds have scored two goals in their last 18 matches across all competitions!

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:23 , Sarah Rendell

23 mins: Liverpool are finding it difficult to connect in the final third thanks to superb Wolves defence so far.

To put it into context, on Wednesday Liverpool were 2-0 up against Everton.

If the hosts really want to make this count thought they’ll need to get their own scoreboard ticking...

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:19 , Sarah Rendell

20 mins: Well what a few minutes!

Hwang collected a ball poorly cleared by Van Dijk and he put Jimenez through. The shot was way off target but even if it went it, it wouldn’t have counted as he was offside.

Then it was the turn of Wolves to make a sloppy pass which was picked up by Liverpool. The teams have found their feet but the attacking play hasn’t yet been slick enough to find an opener.

Semedo defended well as Jota attempted to cross it in but he has conceded a corner in halting the attack. Alexander-Arnold took the set-piece and they won yet another corner. The defender changed sides to take the shot again but it comes to nothing.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:14 , Sarah Rendell

14 mins: Liverpool have managed to quell the early threat from Wolves with sustained possession, however Traore is still causing issues for the visitors.

Jota, who is being booed whenever he has the ball, created a good chance just moments ago but Sa collected it easily.

A fun stat for you - Salah has scored more goals this season (13) than Wolves (12)

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:09 , Sarah Rendell

9 mins: Wolves have been dominant in the early stages with Alexander-Arnold defending well so far.

A corner for the hosts, won by Jimenez, was taken cleanly but Kilman couldn’t quite get a head to the cross in.

The ball was then kicked off in the sixth minute to remember six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. The gesture is hugely applauded by the crowd.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:04 , Karl Matchett

4 mins: Fabinho and Ruben Neves have clashed in an early challenge with both in a bit of pain. They remain on the pitch but it could be an interesting battle.

There’s also been an early Liverpool corner but Wolves dealt with it effectively, immediately clearing the threat.

Wolves 0-0 Liverpool

15:01 , Sarah Rendell

The match has kicked off at the Molineux Stadium which seems to be rocking despite the chilly weather.

Wolves were met with cheers which must be special for Semedo and Coady who are making their 50th and 250th appearance respectively. Liverpool also have a player hitting a milestone with Robertson competing in his 200th league match.

Can the hosts upset the Reds this afternoon? We will soon find out.

Wolves vs Liverpool: What have the managers said?

14:53 , Sarah Rendell

There’s always a lot of chat in the build-up to a Premier League clash and Wolves vs Liverpool is no different.

Jurgen Klopp has said his side needs to be creative: “It’s a good team and really difficult to play. They are not famous for conceding a lot and not even conceding a lot of shots on goal, so you have to be creative for sure.”

While Bruno Lage has urged his team to keep up with the Reds: “When you face a team like Liverpool, you have to match their ambition and mentality, as you don’t win Premier League titles without a big ambition, belief in your ability and a confidence that you can go into every game knowing you can get the three points.”

The match is under ten minutes away from kicking off.

(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Wolves vs Liverpool: What a win would mean for both teams

14:48 , Sarah Rendell

Wolves have the potential to close the gap on the top of the table this afternoon but Liverpool have a great opportunity to claim the top spot. This is more possible now that Chelsea have fallen to their second Premier League defeat of the season.

Earlier today they lost to West Ham in a 3-2 thriller and to catch up with all the action from that match read our report:

Arthur Masuaku’s freak goal earns impressive West Ham derby win over Chelsea

Wolves vs Liverpool: Team news

14:44 , Sarah Rendell

Well what a match and a win for West Ham! We now turn to Wolves vs Liverpool which kicks off in just over 15 minutes time. The teams have announced their line-ups for this afternoon’s fixture.

For hosts Wolves Nelson Semedo will make his 50th appearance for the club and he’ll be led by captain Conor Coady.

Line-up: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Hwang, Jimenez, Traore

Meanwhile Liverpool could seize the top of the table with a win today and Jurgen Klopp will want to emulate his huge success at the club’s derby last weekend. Jordan Henderson starts alongside Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota

Full time: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea led twice but were beaten 3-2 by West Ham in the Premier League.

Here are five things we learned from a thriller at the London Stadium.

Five things we learned as West Ham shock league leaders Chelsea

Full time: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

It will be interesting to hear from Thomas Tuchel after that one. It’s the first time Chelsea have lost a Premier League match after leading at half-time since 2018.

“The character, the belief, that’s what we’re about. We never know when we are beaten,” West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen tells BT Sport.

Full time: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea looked reasonably comfortable heading into half-time but they could now end the day third in the table if Manchester City and Liverpool win tonight.

West Ham, meanwhile, have opened up a four-point lead over fifth-place Arsenal in the table. That is a huge result for them with their top-four hopes.

David Moyes’ side have now beaten Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and knocked out Manchester City and Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup.

What a season they are having.

FULL TIME! West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

What a game, what a scoreline! The leaders have been defeated!

It’s a remarkable comeback from West Ham as Chelsea suffer their second loss of the Premier League season.

It was a freakish goal that won it for the Hammers but that is not taking away from a stunning atmosphere at the London Stadium.

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:24 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 mins: Masuaku thunders the ball clear and releases Antonio, who is clipped by Christensen. West Ham are almost there, somehow.

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:22 , Jamie Braidwood

90+1 mins: We’re into four minutes of added time as the Premier League leaders look for a late winner - James catches Soucek as he looked to cross the ball from the by-line, and that gives West Ham a free-kick to run the clock down.

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: CHANCE! It should be all over! Antonio slips in Bowen, who opens his body and looks to curl the ball into the top corner - but he gets under it and lifts the shot over the bar!

GOAL! West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (MASUAKU 87’)

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Would you believe it! It’s a strange, freakish goal, but West Ham won’t complain! The Hammers took a quick throw in down the left and Masuaku found himself in space on the corner of the box. He looks like he’s about to cross it into the middle, but the ball flies off his boot with top-spin and dip and it somehow beats Mendy at his near post!

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: A lovely touch from Bowen away from Rudiger and Silva works him a yard a space, but his cross back towards Antonio was over his head.

Fornals then looks to bend a ball through to Antonio but Christensen clears.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

84 mins: Coufal makes a good run on the outside of Hudson-Odoi, who slips. Bowen was waiting in the middle but Hudson-Odoi did well to recover and make the block after Coufal cut back inside.

West Ham make their final change as Said Benrahma replaces Lanzini.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:14 , Jamie Braidwood

83 mins: Chelsea’s tempo in the past five minutes has been impressive - but the final ball is just evading them. Loftus-Cheek fires a ball into Mount in the channel but Diop is able to get across and shield it out.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: Loftus-Cheek steps forward to launch Chelsea’s next attack before Hudson-Odoi’s cut-back to Lukaku is thrashed clear.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: West Ham have lost a bit of their momentum after dropping so deep and it’s wave after waves of Chelsea attacks now. Mount feints in the box to slip away from Dawson but Coufal clears up. West Ham are standing firm defensively but their fans want to see them go for the win.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

77 mins: Good play from Chelsea, who sustain their attack through Hudson-Odoi on the left. It gets played back to Jorginho on the edge and he looks to side-foot a finish into the far corner, but it takes a touch and goes wide. From the corner, Dawson almost got caught as the ball landed at his feet but he was able to slide in to make a hasty clearance.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:06 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: CHANCE! Brilliant from West Ham and Antonio. Fornals flips it around the corner and Antonio shrugs Rudiger off the ball before sliding it across the face, where Bowen was arriving at the back post. Bowen slid in to meet it but couldn’t direct it back across goal. The goal was gaping!

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: West Ham clear a Chelsea corner and look to spark a counter, but Mount gets back well to clear it into touch. Chelsea make their third change as Christian Pulisic replaces Alonso. Hudson-Odoi has gone out to the left wing.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Rudiger tries to slide the ball through to Lukaku beat Zouma sees that he doesn’t reach it and it runs out for a goal-kick.

Zouma then pulls up behind the by-line. That looks like a hamstring injury and could be another blow to West Ham. Pablo Fornals replaces him.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:58 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: Save! Lovely play from Hudson-Odoi, who stands up Coufal on the edge of the box before slipping a tidy ball onto Mount. He doesn’t quite connect with the strike and it’s a comfortable save for Fabianski to make.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:54 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: West Ham drop to defend the edge of their box and Chelsea for a moment looked to be a little short of ideas as they exchanged passes under little pressure. Antonio then conceded a needless foul as he raced back to pressure the ball - but James wastes the set-piece and his cross evades everyone.

Chelsea make their second change of the day as Hudson-Odoi replaces Ziyech, who couldn’t continue his good run of form today.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:52 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: Mount finds a pocket of space down the right wing as he swaps positions with James - but Zouma is able to make the clearance at the front post with Lukaku waiting in behind.

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea

13:51 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Chelsea fly forward down the right and it leads to Lukaku almost controlling the ball inside the box - but Zouma steps in to guide it back towards Fabianski.

At the other end West Ham flight a free-kick towards the back post and Mendy is able to gather, a bit unconvincingly, at the second attempt.

GOAL! West Ham 2-2 Chelsea (BOWEN 55’)

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant strike! It all gets a bit ragged on the edge of the Chelsea box, with Antonio battling Thiago Silva for the ball, and it pops up to Coufal, who pokes it on to Bowen just inside the box. The forward looks up before unleashing a lovely hit through Christensen’s legs - that might have unsighted Mendy slightly and the goalkeeper couldn’t get down to his right to make the stop.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: Chance! Brilliant from Rudiger, who steals onto a loose ball in the West Ham midfield and surges forwards. He carries the ball about 40 yards before slipping in Ziyech on his left - but he slices the shot high and wide. Mount was in space on his right.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: There are some groans from the West Ham fans as the Hammers sit off Chelsea with Mendy in possession. The goalkeeper then hits it long to Lukaku, who draws the foul from Diop as he tried to hold the ball up.

Rice then makes a break forward but James does well to sprint back and regain possession.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:42 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: West Ham break forward as Antonio slides it forward to Bowen. Loftus-Cheek gets back well to slide in - but Bowen had gone too early and was offside.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Ziyech’s corner from the left is allowed to drop in the six yard box and it deflects off Diop and goes behind - but that could have gone anywhere.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

47 mins: West Ham look like they will try to push higher up the pitch than they did in the first half, and that forces an early error from Christensen.

KICK-OFF! West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at the London Stadium - and there’s a big half-time change for Chelsea as Romelu Lukaku comes on for Kai Havertz, who was injured shortly before the break.

West Ham have also been forced into a chance with Arthur Masuaku replacing Ben Johnson.

Half-time: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are 45 minutes away from another big win on the road in the Premier League. West Ham need to improve and will surely be a bit more aggressive in the second half. Their 5-2-3 system hasn’t worked too well against Chelsea so far and the visitors have still enjoyed plenty of the ball in promising positions out wide.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF TIME! West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

An entertaining end to the first half at the London Stadium, that, as Premier League leaders Chelsea head into the break in front. Thiago Silva’s downward header from Mason Mount’s corner gave Chelsea the lead following some poor marking from the hosts, but West Ham were given the chance to equalise when Jarrod Bowen pounced on Jorginho’s back-pass and Edouard Mendy brought down the forward with a sliding challenge. Manuel Lanzini converted from the spot but Chelsea quickly retook the lead thanks to a stunning piece of technique from Mount, who beat Lukasz Fabianski with a first-time volley from the angle shortly before the break.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: Chelsea looked like they had a slight opening on the stroke of half-time as Havertz tried to race around the outside of Zouma into the box. The angle closes on Havertz as Zouma slides in. Both players stay down - and Havertz looks like he’s in pain from the challenge.

GOAL! West Ham 1-2 Chelsea (MOUNT 44’)

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

WHAT A FINISH! Out of nowhere, Chelsea retake the lead! Loftus-Cheek wins the ball back as he challenges Soucek in midfield. He pings it wide to Ziyech who has time to bring it down and drift inside. It looked like the pace of Chelsea’s attack had gone, as Ziyech flighted a ball over to Mount at the back post but the England international connected with the full volley to spectacularly find the bottom corner of Fabianski’s near post. Such impressive control.

What a hit from Mason Mount! 🎯



West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

13:14 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: Mendy’s first touch following the penalty is a shanked clearance into the stands. West Ham have been lifted here.

