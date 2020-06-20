Watford vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

The government is eager for the Premier League to return: Getty

The Premier League is finally back and today sees another four fixtures.

The action will begin in Watford, where Nigel Pearson’s team will host Leicester City, who he previously managed.

Pearson has made a big impact since he was appointed Watford manager in December. His side have won 5 and drawn 4 of his fifteen matches in charge, with Watford now sat outside of the relegation places.

However, they are level on points with 18th-place Bournemouth, meaning a win today against high-flying Leicester is a must.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time is the match?

Watford vs Leicester is today and gets underway at 12.30pm.

Is the match on TV?

Yes. The match will be shown live on BT Sport.

Is it on free-to-air?

Sadly not. Watford vs Leicester will be shown on one of BT Sport’s subscription channels.

What is the team news?

Despite the break, Watford will still be missing a number of players. Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat, Jose Holebas and Isaac Success will all be unavailable.

Leicester meanwhile have two long-term absentees. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are both out.

What are the odds?

Watford to win: 2/1

Draw: 5/2

Leicester to win: 5/4

Watford vs Leicester prediction

We think Leicester will be too strong for struggling Watford.

Watford 1-3 Leicester