Watford vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leicester travel to Wolves on Friday night: EPA

Watford host Leicester City in the Premier League today, the first of four fixtures taking place.

The Premier League is finally back after the season ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and Leicester will be hoping to pick up where they left off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Foxes are third and closing in on a place in next year’s Champions League.

Today they will come up against former manager Nigel Pearson, who has made a big impact since he was appointed Watford manager in December. His side have won 5 and drawn 4 of his fifteen matches in charge, with Watford now sat outside of the relegation places.

However, they are level on points with 18th-place Bournemouth, meaning a win today against high-flying Leicester is a must. Here is everything you need to know.

The Premier League is back (Getty)

What time is the match?

Watford vs Leicester is today and gets underway at 12.30pm.

Is the match on TV?

Yes. The match will be shown live on BT Sport.

Is it on free-to-air?

Sadly not. Watford vs Leicester will be shown on one of BT Sport’s subscription channels.

What is the team news?

Despite the break, Watford will still be missing a number of players. Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat, Jose Holebas and Isaac Success will all be unavailable.

Leicester meanwhile have two long-term absentees. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are both out.

What are the odds?

Watford to win: 2/1

Draw: 5/2

Leicester to win: 5/4

Watford vs Leicester prediction

We think Leicester will be too strong for struggling Watford.

Watford 1-3 Leicester