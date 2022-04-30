Watford vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from this afternoon’s 3pm fixtures

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live updates as Burnley look to continue their late survival push in a Premier League relegation six-pointer against Watford. Since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche, Burnley have picked up seven points in three games under caretaker boss Mike Jackson to leapfrog Everton in the table. Victory at Watford this afternoon would see Burnley move five points clear of the drop ahead of Everton’s home fixture against Chelsea tomorrow.

But Watford have plenty to play for themselves, and will hope to end their miserable winless home run to salvage any late hope of avoiding an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Roy Hodgson’s side have lost 10 matches in a row at Vicarage Road - a run dating back to a 4-1 win over Manchester United in October - and another defeat would leave them seven points adrift with just four fixtures remaining.

A Burnley win would also relegate Norwich, if Dean Smith’s side lose to Aston Villa. The Canaries are 10 points adrift of Burnley and relegation would be confirmed if results elsewhere don’t go their way and Smith is defeated by his former side at Villa Park. Meanwhile, Southampton host Crystal Palace and Wolves take on Brighton in mid-table clashes.

Follow live updates from this afternoon’s matches below, following the conclusion of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle in the day’s early kick-off.

3pm Premier League fixture updates

Watford vs Burnley, Southampton vs Crystal Palace, Aston Villa vs Norwich, Wolves vs Brighton all kick off at 3pm

Watford XI: Foster, Kabasele, Samir, Femenía, Kamara, Kucka, Louza, Sissoko, João Pedro, Dennis, Sarr

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Lennon, Brownhill, McNeil, Cork, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Latest scores: Watford 1-0 Burnley, Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich, Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace, Wolves 0-0 Brighton

Watford FC 1 - 0 Burnley FC

MISSED PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton

15:34 , Dylan Terry

31 mins: Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister steps up and fires the penalty against the post! The Seagulls have now missed three penalties in a row.

Torrid.

PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton

15:33 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Yep, Saiss’ arm went towards the ball and the referee has given the penalty after consulting the monitor.

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

15:32 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Solly March puts a cross into the box and it hits Romain Saiss’ arm inside the penalty area. The referee did not point to the spot but a VAR check is underway.

NO PENALTY! Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:29 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: VAR had a length look at it and decided the foul occurred just outside the area. So no penalty.

PENALTY! Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:28 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: Penalty to Burnley. Or is it?

Dwight McNeil bursts towards the edge of the box and goes down. The referee points to the spot but it could well be outside the area?

Very close.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:23 , Dylan Terry

22 mins: First chance for Burnley at Vicarage Road. Aaron Lennon shows he still has pace to burn at 35 years of age before putting a tantalising ball in for Wout Weghorst who stretches to reach the cross but can’t quite get there. Would have been a tap in.

Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich

15:20 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: Wonderful save from Tim Krul. Leon Bailey bends a superb 20-yard effort towards the top corner but Krul somehow tips it onto the crossbar.

Sensational goalkeeping.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

15:15 , Dylan Terry

15 mins: Dennis sends a delicious ball in for Kucka but this time Tarkowski manages to get in front of him to clear away.

All Watford in the opening quarter of an hour at Vicarage Road.

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

15:13 , Dylan Terry

Romeu’s goal was a header from a James Ward-Prowse corner, by the way. Another goal involvement for the England international.

Is there a better set-piece taker in world football?

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Romeu, 9)

15:11 , Dylan Terry

Oriol Romeu has given Southampton the lead over Crystal Palace at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side looking for a first win in three Premier League games as Patrick Vieira’s men continue to struggle towards the end of the campaign.

Watford 1-0 Burnley (Tarkowski OG, 8)

15:09 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Massive blow for Burnley!

Kucka’s effort comes back off the crossbar and as it comes back down it flicks off Tarkowski and into the back of the net.

Watford 0-0 Burnley

15:08 , Dylan Terry

Here are the two line-ups today.

Watford XI: Foster, Kabasele, Samir, Femenía, Kamara, Kucka, Louza, Sissoko, João Pedro, Dennis, Sarr

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Lennon, Brownhill, McNeil, Cork, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Watford 0-0 Burnley

15:05 , Dylan Terry

This is the main 3pm kick-off. Watford are effectively already down, but Burnley can move five points clear of Everton with a win at Vicarage Road.

Everton host Chelsea tomorrow.

3pm kick-offs

15:01 , Dylan Terry

We are underway in all of the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League then. Football, football, football.

Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich

Southampton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-0 Burnley

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:59 , Dylan Terry

And here is Jurgen Klopp’s assessment of his side’s display as they move two points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

"The performance was outstanding, I have to say I absolutely loved it."



"Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game!"



Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his players after a 1-0 win at Newcastle 👏



🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/l5PBQMfjfU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:55 , Dylan Terry

James Milner has also reacted to the crucial victory for Liverpool.

Voted Player of the Match for his performance this afternoon, Milner said: “At this stage of the season the points are the most important thing. It was a good performance in spells. We could have controlled it a bit better but they are a good team. It’s a tough place to come and a great place to play football.

“It was always going to be tough but the three points was the most important thing.

“There’s always pressure. When you play for Liverpool you are expected to win every game. The pressure comes from the dressing room and from the manager, making sure we are the highest level. That’s what the training comes in for, days like these.

“They caused us problems and we had to make a few changes. They are a good side with good players and it was a good test for us. Thankfully we were able to keep a clean sheet, which has been so important for us lately. They guys at the back have done a great job.”

FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:50 , Dylan Terry

Andy Robertson has given his reaction to Liverpool’s win over Newcastle.

He told BT Sport: “Newcastle worked really hard, they’re in fantastic shape. They’re in the top ten, so we knew it was going to be difficult. Luckily we got the goal and I don’t think they had too many chances after that. We had a few to kill the game off but we’re just happy with the three points.

“Joelinton was causing us a couple of problems early on, but in the second half I thought the lads were excellent against him. They started better than us but then we got a foothold in the game. We got the goal and we got a bit better after that.

“They didn’t have many chances. I thought the two centre-backs and Joe Gomez were different class. We’re blessed we’ve got everyone fit just now - maybe apart from Bobby [Firmino]. We made five changes today, but the lads that are coming in are putting in big performances. We need that between now and the end of the season.”

Premier League games

14:45 , Dylan Terry

Don’t go anywhere, by the way. I will be bringing you live updates from all the 3pm kick-offs and then also the 5.30pm game between Leeds and Manchester City.

Remember, Burnley take on Watford in a huge game at the bottom of the table. The Clarets can move five points clear of Everton with a win.

FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:37 , Dylan Terry

That was Liverpool’s 21st Premier League clean sheet this season. No team in the division has more.

Premier League games

14:35 , Dylan Terry

A reminder of the Premier League schedule for the rest of the day.

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm)

Southampton vs Crystal Palace (3pm)

Watford vs Burnley (3pm)

Wolves vs Brighton (3pm)

Leeds vs Manchester City (5.30pm)

Full-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:29 , Dylan Terry

Liverpool celebrate a vital win in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Over to you Manchester City...

Liverpool take three crucial points from their trip to Newcastle and go back to the top of the league...



Jurgen Klopp showing exactly how much that win meant to him 👊 pic.twitter.com/2K5lBNet3F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

Full-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:27 , Dylan Terry

The only visiting teams to win at St James' Park in 2022 are Cambridge and Liverpool.

The only visiting teams to win at St James' Park in 2022 are Cambridge and Liverpool. — Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 (@RichJolly) April 30, 2022

Full-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:24 , Dylan Terry

FT: That’s it! Another three points for Liverpool and they are back on top of the Premier League table, two points clear of Manchester City.

Naby Keita’s 19th-minute strike was the difference in the end as Newcastle failed to muster much in the way of a response.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all had chances to add to Liverpool’s lead but it didn’t matter in the end.

Over to Manchester City against Leeds at 5.30pm.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:22 , Dylan Terry

90+5 mins: Fabinho has a go from the free-kick but it’s over the top.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:22 , Dylan Terry

90+4 mins: Guimaraes finds some space and tries to slide it into Murphy down the right but Robertson does wonderfully to get across and get rid of the danger. The then charges forward himself and Liverpool end up winning a free-kick on the edge of the Newcastle box.

Game over.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:21 , Dylan Terry

90+3 mins: Newcastle have a goal kick. Dubravka needs to get it forward as quickly as possible.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:20 , Dylan Terry

90+2 mins: Shelvey takes Fabinho out with a horrible challenge from behind. Liverpool can run a few more seconds down.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:19 , Dylan Terry

90+1 mins: Newcastle have the ball but they are struggling to get it forward with any sort of purpose.

They eventually play the long ball but Almiron is caught offside.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:18 , Dylan Terry

90 mins: A minimum of four minutes of stoppage time will be played.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:18 , Dylan Terry

89 mins: Newcastle win a free-kick on the halfway line and Targett lumps it into the Liverpool area but Van Dijk clears.

The visitors then break as Salah speeds clear but his final touch gives Targett the chance to get back at him and Dubravka is able to capitalise and gather.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:16 , Dylan Terry

88 mins: Can Newcastle create one last chance? They have struggled to make any real inroads in the first 88 minutes of this game.

Only two minutes left plus stoppage time for the hosts to find an equaliser.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:15 , Dylan Terry

87 mins: CHANCE! As good an opportunity as Newcastle have had all afternoon.

Saint-Maximin is on the end of a throw-in routine and feeds it to Guimaraes on the edge of the Liverpool box. He steadies himself before trying his luck but Alisson is equal to it with a comfortable save.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:14 , Dylan Terry

86 mins: Wood challenges Thiago for the ball in the air but commits a foul in the process. Liverpool taking the sting out of it.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:13 , Dylan Terry

85 mins: SUB! Josh Murphy is on for Emil Krafth for the last five minutes of this one. Eddie Howe rolling the dice with an attacking change.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:13 , Dylan Terry

84 mins: Newcastle have the ball back but Liverpool’s shape is utterly imperious and the hosts have to go back to their defenders before attempting to build once more.

Eventually Keita wins the ball back and Liverpool break. Keita finds Diaz on the left and he beats Krafth before trying to sneak one in the near post but it hits the side-netting.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:10 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: Thiago feeds a nice pass into Jota who turns delightfully inside the area but Burn then fights back at him and clears the danger.

Thiago already pulling the strings just minutes after coming on. Exactly the sort of player you want to see out a match like this.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:08 , Dylan Terry

82 mins: 10 minutes for Newcastle to find a surprise equaliser. 10 minutes until Liverpool will return to the top of the Premier League table.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:08 , Dylan Terry

80 mins: Another good save from Dubravka! The game is becoming stretched and that is likely to play into the visitors’ hands.

Jota drifts in from the right and tries his luck with a left-footed strike that Dubravka is equal to at his near post.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:06 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: James Milner goes off and is replaced by Thiago. Not bad.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:06 , Dylan Terry

78 mins: CHANCE! Oh, it was offside again but Chris Wood didn’t know.

Saint-Maximin bursts in between the lines and slides a ball in for Wood. Wood takes a touch and fires into the chest of Alisson. Then the flag goes up.

The New Zealander was half a yard offside. Just as well, he should have buried that.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:04 , Dylan Terry

76 mins: Newcastle have to do better in the final third! Shelvey plays a wonderful ball over the top for Saint-Maximin and for a moment it’s two-on-two on the edge of the Liverpool box.

Saint-Maximin sizes Matip up but then gets his control horribly wrong and the chance is effectively gone. Really poor.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

14:01 , Dylan Terry

74 mins: CHANCES! Diaz skips away from Krafth and stands the ball up on the byline. Salah controls it wonderfully inside the box and tries to bend one towards the top corner but Dubravka comfortably saves.

Liverpool are then in again as they find Jota in behind, only for his effort to be blasted straight at Dubravka who got his body behind it.

Newcastle on the ropes.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:58 , Dylan Terry

72 mins: Diaz fires a venomous drive across the box which deflects and nearly finds Salah but Targett flings a boot out and provides a goalscoring interception.

Superb defending from the Aston Villa loanee.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:57 , Dylan Terry

70 mins: SUBS! So changes for both teams.

Chris Wood is replacing Joe Willock for Newcastle.

Mo Salah and Fabinho are on for Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:57 , Dylan Terry

68 mins: Sadio Mane has gone in the book. He tried to meet Van Dijk’s header from a corner but caught Dubravka after the keeper gathered the ball.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:53 , Dylan Terry

66 mins: Free-kick for Newcastle inside the Liverpool half. It’s lofted into the box by Shelvey and Burn hooks it back across goal for Joelinton but the flag is up.

Liverpool’s offside trap is so, so effective.

Meanwhile, Chris Wood is getting ready to come on for the home side.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:51 , Dylan Terry

64 mins: CHANCE! Oh Sadio Mane has to make it two!

Gomez flies down the right-hand side yet again and cuts it back for Mane who is unmarked 10 yards out but can only side-foot his effort wide of the near post.

Will Liverpool rue that miss?

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:50 , Dylan Terry

62 mins: England manager Gareth Southgate is sat next to Newcastle board member Amanda Staveley this afternoon. Oh to be a fly on that wall.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:49 , Dylan Terry

61 mins: SUB! Jamaal Lascelles is replacing Fabian Schar here for Newcastle. The Swiss centre-back limps off with a problem.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:47 , Dylan Terry

60 mins: Little lull in the game after that spell of Newcastle pressure. Looks like Mohamed Salah and Fabinho are not too far away from coming on.

Milner finds Jota in behind with a bouncing ball but Dubravka is out smartly. He finds its way to Robertson who tries to chip the Newcastle keeper but it’s straight into his arms.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:45 , Dylan Terry

58 mins: It’s been better from Newcastle in the last few minutes. They are pinning Liverpool back into their own half.

Almiron finds Guimaraes down the right but he waits too long to deliver it into the middle and Liverpool end up winning the goal kick.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:43 , Dylan Terry

55 mins: Shelvey tries his luck but Milner was crouching down to the side of the wall and managed to head it away from danger. The Liverpool midfielder has stayed down. Play is stopped.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:42 , Dylan Terry

54 mins: Guimaraes finds Saint-Maximin with an intelligent pass into the right channel. The Newcastle man’s first touch is poor and Matip can nick it from under his feet before drawing a free-kick for Liverpool.

The home fans are furious but moments later win a free-kick of their own as Matip commits a foul. This is Jonjo Shelvey range. Left of centre, 25 yards from goal.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:39 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: YELLOW! Willock turns Gomez on the touchline and the Liverpool defender cynically brings him down. Gets a yellow card for his troubles.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:38 , Dylan Terry

52 mins: Liverpool break at the other end as Jota lays it off to Diaz and his effort deflects behind for a corner.

Milner sends the set-piece into the middle and it drops for Keita but his shot is blocked by Shelvey.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:37 , Dylan Terry

50 mins: Almiron finds some space on the flank and sends a wicked delivery into the box which Matip does well to head clear.

Saint-Maximin then tries to dribble beyond three Liverpool shirts on the edge of the box but Milner does enough to ensure he loses control of it.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:35 , Dylan Terry

48 mins: Gomez drives down the right and pulls the ball back for Diaz but he can’t get it under control and Willock pinches possession. He drives out of his own box and Keita commits the foul.

Liverpool dominating the ball again in the opening minutes of the second half.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:33 , Dylan Terry

46 mins: Back underway at St James’ Park. Liverpool get the ball rolling for the second period.

Half-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:31 , Dylan Terry

The players are back out on the pitch. We are nearly ready for the second half. Can Newcastle do anything to halt this remarkable Liverpool run?

Half-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:27 , Dylan Terry

Not that you need reminding, but Liverpool will move two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a win here at St James’ Park.

Manchester City then have the opportunity to respond at Elland Road against Leeds this evening.

Half-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:24 , Dylan Terry

Newcastle are still in this game. But with Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones all on the substitutes bench, it does look rather bleak.

Such strength in depth now for Klopp.

Half-time: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:20 , Dylan Terry

HT: There is the half-time whistle. Naby Keita’s strike in the 19th minute separates the two sides. It was lovely play between the goalscorer and Diogo Jota before he sat Martin Dubravka down and fire the ball beyond the Newcastle players on the line.

Newcastle were unhappy as they felt James Milner fouled Fabian Schar in the build-up, but VAR Mike Dean agreed that the goal could stand.

Jota went close for Liverpool with a superb header which Dubravka tipped over the top. Miguel Almiron had a goal correctly disallowed for offside.

Liverpool lead at the break.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:17 , Dylan Terry

45+2 mins: Newcastle work a nice move to the edge of the Liverpool box before Almiron goes down under pressure from Matip and Robertson. Not enough in it for Andre Marriner.

That should be that for the first period.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:16 , Dylan Terry

45 mins: Two minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

So far this game has gone exactly how Jurgen Klopp would have wanted. After a bright start from the hosts, Liverpool have dominated the remaining 40 minutes or so.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:14 , Dylan Terry

44 mins: Joelinton needs to be careful - he is really fired up out there. A nothing free-kick sees the Newcastle man have a nibble at Diaz after the ball has gone. He then shoves Jota and Keita.

YELLOWS. Andre Marriner books both Joelinton and Jota. Needless.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:13 , Dylan Terry

43 mins: From the resulting corner the ball drops to Milner on the edge of the box but his venomous drive drifts a couple of yards wide.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:12 , Dylan Terry

42 mins: Van Dijk does absolutely superbly to work his way out of trouble after a pressure pass from Alisson. There were three black and white shirts around the Dutch defender but he is able to evade their challenges and find Robertson with a bafflingly relaxed piece of play.

CHANCE! Liverpool then work the ball out wide to Henderson who sends a lovely cross in for Jota. The Portuguese forward swivels and heads towards the top corner but Dubravka is equal to it with the acrobatic save.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:10 , Dylan Terry

40 mins: DISALLOWED GOAL! Guimaraes slides Almiron in behind the Liverpool defence. He looks offside but plays on anyway. Alisson gets a fingertip to the ball but can’t stop Almiron from going around him and poking the ball home.

Then the flag goes up. He was a good few yards offside.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:08 , Dylan Terry

38 mins: Keita slides a pass into Mane 25 yards from goal. He looks up and tries to beat Guimaraes who gets his body across but commits a foul in the process.

Good opportunity to have a shot at goal for Liverpool - even without Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

It’s Henderson who tries his luck but it’s a good 10 yards wide of Dubravka’s left-hand post.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:06 , Dylan Terry

36 mins: CHANCE! Liverpool break as Newcastle are caught upfield. Diaz powers through the middle of the pitch and lays it off to Mane inside the area but his right-footed effort is too close to Dubravka and the Slovak can make a routine save.

Klopp has his head in his hands on the touchline. He knows that was a big chance to potentially put this game to bed before half-time.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:04 , Dylan Terry

34 mins: Shelvey clears the corner away but Liverpool have it back inside the Newcastle half. It’s becoming a little too much attack vs defence for Eddie Howe’s liking.

Liverpool well on top now.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:03 , Dylan Terry

32 mins: Henderson lofts a delightful pass over the top for Diaz. He feeds it back to Gomez who delivers a nice cross into the box but Newcastle clear.

Gomez has it back and tries a low cross which Burn turns behind for another Liverpool corner.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:01 , Dylan Terry

He is how the deadlock was broken through Liverpool’s Naby Keita.

Wonderful feet from Naby Keita 😍



Wonderful feet from Naby Keita 😍

Liverpool take the lead and the Newcastle fans aren't happy, but it looks like James Milner got his challenge just right...

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

13:00 , Dylan Terry

30 mins: Guimaraes wins a foul deep inside the Liverpool half on the right touchline. Milner the culprate.

Shelvery delivers and Robertson heads powerfully clear at the near post. Newcastle will need to do more with set-pieces like those if they are to put pressure on the Liverpool back line this afternoon.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

12:58 , Dylan Terry

28 mins: St James’ Park is getting quite aggressive now. They are willing their players on, but they can also feel that Liverpool are getting on top.

Here’s a half chance for the hosts though. They find Saint-Maximin on the edge of the area and he tries to let fly but catches his attempt all wrong as it trickles wide.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

12:57 , Dylan Terry

27 mins: Liverpool come forward dangerously again. Keita finds Diaz on the right side of the penalty area. He breezes past Targett and for a moment looks like he could go down but decides to stay on his feet. He pulls it back into the centre but Shelvey clears.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

12:56 , Dylan Terry

25 mins: It was a fair challenge from Milner on Schar and we came to the right decision with that goal.

It was a lovely interchange between Keita and Jota to allow the Guinean the time and space to round Dubravka and fire into the net.

Great goal. Newcastle frustrated but they’ll need to get on with it.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

12:54 , Dylan Terry

23 mins: This will be a major test of Newcastle’s character here now. Liverpool could run away with the game if they are not careful.

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Keita, 19)

12:50 , Dylan Terry

19 mins: Liverpool make the breakthrough and it’s Naby Keita.

Controversy as Schar is caught by Milner but referee Andre Marriner plays on. Keita plays a neat one-two with Jota and then leaves Dubravka on the floor before firing past three Newcastle players on the line.

The VAR Mike Dean had a look but Milner got the ball ahead of Schar. Goal stands.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:49 , Dylan Terry

18 mins: Mane’s sloppy pass into Jota is intercepted by Burn and Newcastle try to break immediately. They play it straight up towards Saint-Maximin and for a moment he looks to be the favourite ahead of Alisson but the Brazilian crucially gets there just in front of him to put it out for a throw.

Interesting game. Liverpool with the ball, Newcastle with the pace on the break.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:47 , Dylan Terry

16 mins: Mane and Jota are switching between the centre and left-hand side. Diaz is the one of the three sticking to his position on the right.

And there’s a chance! Diaz works it out to Gomez on the right and he sends a low ball towards Mane at the back post but Krafth gets in front of him to clear it away from danger.

Flag was up as Mane strayed a little beyond Newcastle’s defensive line, but Krafth wasn’t to know that. Good defending.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:44 , Dylan Terry

14 mins: Liverpool beginning to enjoy more lengthy spells of possession. Jordan Henderson is receiving boos from the Newcastle fans as a former Sunderland player.

Van Dijk tries to find Jota with a diagonal ball from the halfway line but it’s out of play for a Newcastle throw.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:43 , Dylan Terry

12 mins: Saint-Maximin is floating around a little left of centre just at the moment. He dribbles past a couple of challenges and lays it off to Almiron on the edge of the box, but there are a host of red shirts around him and the Paraguayan can’t get his shot off.

Liverpool come forward as Gomez sends a cross towards the back post... straight out of play.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:40 , Dylan Terry

10 mins: Joe Gomez’s throw-in is headed behind by Dan Burn for a corner to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men growing into the game after a tricky opening five minutes.

Jota swings in the corner and Van Dijk is there to thump a volley well over the top. Chance for the Dutchman.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:39 , Dylan Terry

8 mins: Robertson tries to pick Mane out with a lovely through ball inside the left channel, but Dubravka is smartly out to gather ahead of the Liverpool forward.

Newcastle pressing very highly. Alisson and Matip look to play it out from the back and Joelinton almost nips in.

The visitors do work their way out of trouble though and make it all the way to the edge of the Newcastle box. Keita fires a low shot towards the bottom corner and it whistles just wide of the post. It took a deflection, but a goal kick is wrongly given.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:36 , Dylan Terry

6 mins: Robertson sends the free-kick into the box and Krafth gets his head to the ball to spoon it up into the air. It kindly falls for Jota inside the penalty area but his shot is always travelling over the top.

Rather open feel to this game early on.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:35 , Dylan Terry

4 mins: Crossfield ball towards Mane is a little to heavy as Liverpool’s first foray into the home side’s half comes to nothing.

Saint-Maximin then has a run through the Liverpool midfield but Henderson does enough to close the gap and win the ball back for his side.

Jota is then fouled in the Newcastle half. Chance for Robertson to deliver into the box.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:33 , Dylan Terry

2 mins: Newcastle straight on the front foot at the start of this one as Guimaraes looks to slide a ball into Joelinton who started over on that left-hand side. Saint-Maximin is through the middle, with Almiron hugging the right side.

Alisson plays a worrying pass straight to Joelinton but Newcastle fail to capitalise as a scuffed shot from Shelvey is comfortably gathered by the Brazilian keeper.

Good start from the hosts.

Kick-off: Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

12:31 , Dylan Terry

1 min: KICK-OFF! Here we go then at St James’ Park. Referee Andre Marriner blows his whistle and Newcastle get us underway.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

12:28 , Dylan Terry

Superb atmosphere at St James’ Park this Saturday lunchtime. There is a real big game feeling to today’s Premier League clash.

Kick-off is next.

Newcastle vs Liverpool

12:27 , Dylan Terry

Quite the turnaround when it comes to Newcastle fans’ opinion of Joelinton. He is suddenly the messiah.

Credit to him, he has significantly improved in recent months.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Liverpool

12:25 , Dylan Terry

So then, five minutes until kick-off. Can Newcastle land a huge blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes?

Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 league matches and are currently the most in-form team in Europe. It’s a rather tall order.

Joelinton finally finding his feet

12:20 , Dylan Terry

Joelinton has been the most improved player for Newcastle since Eddie Howe took over from Steve Bruce.

He has filled in as a midfielder but today looks set to lead the line once more, looking to build on the two goals away at Norwich last weekend.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Liverpool

12:18 , Dylan Terry

Feel like it’s necessary to mention that Howe was helped by the £90 million spent in the January transfer window.

That said, Kieran Trippier has been injured for much of the second half of the season. Chris Wood has failed to hit the ground running.

Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes have come good in recent weeks, but Howe has definitely improved players who were already at the club - Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey.

Howe did he do it?

12:15 , Dylan Terry

Eddie Howe has helped Newcastle move from the relegation zone to the top half of the Premier League table.

Just moments ago he outlined how he has improved their form.

"It was back to basics, make ourselves hard to beat."



"To a man, our January signings have been excellent."



"It was back to basics, make ourselves hard to beat."

"To a man, our January signings have been excellent."

Eddie Howe on changing the mindset at Newcastle and his first impressions of a football-mad city ⚫️⚪️

Newcastle vs Liverpool

12:12 , Dylan Terry

A quick reminder of the task ahead of Newcastle this Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool have only lost two Premier League games so far this season. The last of those came against Leicester on 28 December.

Since then, they have dropped just four points - in draws against Chelsea and Manchester City.

As well as their fine Premier League run, they have also won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and Champions League semi-finals.

Quite remarkable.

No Mo

12:08 , Dylan Terry

No Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up for Liverpool today. He returned to goalscoring form against Manchester United with a brace. He then provided an assist in the win over Everton and another against Villarreal on Wednesday.

No doubt, Klopp will call upon him if he needs some extra firepower in the second half.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Liverpool head-to-head

12:04 , Dylan Terry

Obviously, we have had some classic Premier League matches between Newcastle and Liverpool in the past. The pair of 4-3s spring to mind.

But, rather unsurprisingly, Liverpool have dominated the North East outfit in recent seasons.

Newcastle have not beaten Liverpool since December 2015, just one month after Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield. That was a 2-0 victory which came thanks to an own goal from Martin Skrtel and a second half striker from Georginio Wijnaldum - who would go on to play for Liverpool.

Since then, Liverpool have won six of the 10 meetings between the two sides - with the other four matches ending in draws.

Newcastle team news

11:59 , Luke Baker

Obviously the big team news is that Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been rotated and onlt start on the bench but Newcastle also made three changes to their starting XI.

Chris Wood has been left out for the second game in a row but Fabian Schar, fresh from penning a new two-year contract, returns to partner Dan Burn at the back in place of captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Jonjo Shelvey comes in for Sean Longstaff to face his former club, while Miguel Almiron, the match-winner on Tyneside last time out against Crystal Palace, replaces Jacob Murphy.

A reminder of the Magpies’ line-up:

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka, Burn, Krafth, Schär, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Bruno Guimarães, Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Joelinton

Jurgen Klopp promises not to hold Pep Lijnders back after new Liverpool extension

11:55 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp has vowed not to stand in Pep Lijnders’ way in his bid to become a manager but has told his assistant he has plenty of time to realise his ambitions and that, for now, he is better off at Liverpool.

Lijnders has made no secret of his ambition to manage but committed his future to Liverpool along with Klopp when they, and his other assistant Peter Krawietz, all signed four-year contract extensions on Thursday.

Klopp believes the 39-year-old Dutchman has all the attributes to succeed on his own but warned it could be tougher to take charge of a struggling side.

And the 54-year-old feels part of the reason for his own prowess is that he has built a fine backroom staff, consisting largely of younger coaches.

Jurgen Klopp promises not to hold Pep Lijnders back after new Liverpool extension

