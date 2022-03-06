Watford vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Three points away from home on Sunday would put Arsenal right in the driving seat for a Champions League place, as they’ll go fourth above Manchester United by a point with a win - and still have two games in hand.

The Gunners have won three on the spin in the Premier League of late, with only Liverpool and Chelsea able to match that run for recent form.

At the other end of the table Watford are still in 19th and three points from safety - though their terrible goal difference effectively means they need to make up another point after that, too.

Their draw with Man United last time out at least keeps them in touch with the sides above, but it’s increasingly looking like three from five for relegation and the Hornets can ill-afford too many more defeats.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match this afternoon.

When is Watford vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Emile Smith Rowe is set to return for Arsenal after missing out on the Wolves match due to illness and is set to be Arsenal’s only change. Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out due to a calf injury.

Watford were handed a blow as Ismaila Sarr was ruled out with a hamstring injury, but Kiko Femenia is set to return after missing the trip to Old Trafford due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Femenia; Cleverley, Sissoko, Louza; Pedro, Dennis, King

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Odds

Watford: 5/1

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal: 4/7

Prediction

Arsenal are in a good run of form and if they can break down Watford early it will make their task a lot easier. If not, they may need to stay patient in order to get the win. Watford 1-2 Arsenal