Watford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Martinelli gets Gunners’ third

Arsenal take on Watford at Vicarage Road (AP)

Arsenal know that three points at Vicarage Road today could be enough to move them into the top four ahead of the Manchester derby later this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s men take are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and have won three in a row putting them within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

Of the four teams fighting to make it into the Champions League spots, the Gunners seem to have built up the best momentum by having a fairly settled squad and grinding out results when they haven’t played well. Emile Smith Rowe is expected to return to the squad for today’s match against Watford – after sitting out Thursday’s win against Wolves through illness – and his inclusion only strengthens Arteta’s side.

By contrast, Watford are fighting to get themselves out of the relegation zone. They head into the game one place off the bottom of the table but only three points from safety. They’ll take heart from a well-fought goalless draw against Manchester United last time out and will hope a repeat performance today.

Follow the live Premier League action of Arsenal versus Watford below:

Watford vs Arsenal

Dennis goal inside 17 seconds ruled out for offside

GOAL! 5’ - Odegaard combines with Saka to finish a slick move and hand Arsenal the lead, 0-1

GOAL! 11’ - Hernandez with an acrobatic strike to bring Watford level, 1-1

GOAL! 30’ - Saka brilliantly combines with Lacazette to put Gunners back ahead, 1-2

GOAL! 52’ - Martinelli fires in a third with another great finish, 1-3

Watford 1 - 3 Arsenal

15:28 , Michael Jones

69 mins: The next Arsenal corner is headed out of the box but recovered by the visitors. Saka receives the ball on the right side and chips it across to Ben White in the box. He’s got time to take a touch and then flick the ball towards goal but leaves Ben Foster with a very easy save.

Watford 1 - 3 Arsenal

15:27 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Arsenal win a corner and take their time setting it up. Cedric Soares curls the set piece in towards Gabriel but Craig Cathcart beats him in the air and heads it behind for another corner.

Watford 1 - 3 Arsenal

15:22 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Imran Louza is taken off by Roy Hodgson and gets replaced by Edo Kayembe. The Watford fans aren’t happy with that swap and voice there disappointment around the ground.

Watford 1 - 3 Arsenal

15:21 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Cedric Soares picks up the first yellow card of the game for a lunging tackle on Joao Pedro. Kiko Femenia flicks the ball over the top and plays Cucho Hernandez into the right side of the box. He pulls it back to Emmanuel Dennis and the Watford striker sees his effort blocked by Ben White!

Watford 1 - 3 Arsenal

15:16 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Chance! Ramsdale tries to clear his lines under pressure from Emmanuel Dennis and ends up giving it straight to Joao Pedro. Pedro knocks the ball into the box for Dennis who rolls it across to Tom Cleverly allowing the midfielder to strike a first time shot at goal. Ramsdale closes the gap at the near post and gets behind the shot as it comes in, clinging onto the ball and smothering it for Arsenal.

GOAL! Watford 1 - 3 Arsenal (Martinelli, 52’)⚽️

15:11 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Another great finish from Arsenal! A loose pass from Louza knocks the ball out of play and Saka takes a quick throw in to send Cedric bombing down the inside right channel. He squares the ball to Odegaard who dinks it over to Lacazette just inside the box. He lays it off first time to Martinelli who runs onto the ball and guides his effort straight into the far left-hand corner!

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

15:10 , Michael Jones

51 mins: There’s a coming together between Ben White and Cucho Hernandez with the Watford forward dropping to the ground claiming an elbow to the face. White look bemused and the referee is comes over to cool the situation down. There really wasn’t much to that and Hernandez tried to buy a free kick on the edge of the Arsenal box.

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

15:07 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Cedric Soares makes a sliding challenge deep in his own half and knocks the ball out for a Watford corner. The ball is throw to Tom Cleverly who whips a cross into the box and sends it straight into the hands of Aaron Ramsdale.

Second half: Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

15:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Arsenal get the match back underway. It was a pretty even contest in the first 45 minutes in terms of chances created but Arsenal edged possession and will look to do the same in this half.

Man City vs Man Utd: It’s time to find out if Manchester United are good, bad or broken

14:59 , Michael Jones

It is coming up to three months since Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge of Manchester United and if you feel things could have gone better, the bad news is that was the easy part. This upcoming run of fixtures, between Sunday’s Manchester derby and the end of April, is far more difficult.

At least when you look at the league table, United are where they want to be, or where they can best hope to finish. Fourth place is not the “ultimate objective”, as football director John Murtough was at pains to point out at last week’s fans’ forum, but it is the ceiling on their aspirations this season.

There is reason to believe that they could stay there, meet the minimum expectation and qualify for the Champions League. Results have not been quite as bad as the general perception would suggest. United have only lost one of their 13 league games under Rangnick. They are no longer in the tailspin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final weeks in charge.

It’s time to find out if Manchester United are good, bad or broken

China to suspend Premier League coverage to avoid broadcasting show of solidarity with Ukraine

14:55 , Michael Jones

China is suspending its coverage of the Premier League this weekend to avoid broadcasting the clubs’ show of solidarity with Ukraine.

The Premier League is planning to show its support for the Ukrainian people over Russia’s devastating invasion of the country, with club captains due to wear armbands in the national colours of yellow and blue across all 10 games. There will also be a moment of silence before kick-off at each ground, while messages of support will appear on advertising boards and on screens in stadiums. The official Premier League logo has also been altered to reflect the Ukrainian flag.

China to block broadcast of Premier League clubs’ support for Ukraine

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

14:51 , Michael Jones

A goal and an assist for this man so far gives Arsenal the lead at half-time.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: A fascinating first half comes to an end at Vicarage Road with Arsenal taking a one goal lead into the break. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring after Emmanuel Dennis had a goal ruled out for offside. Cucho Hernandez equalised for the home team before a cool finish from Bukayo Saka put the Gunners back in front.

Will we see more goals in the second half?

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

14:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Watford defend the corner well enough but Arsenal recover the ball quickly again. The visitors are taking full control of the game now after Watford’s bright start. Two added minutes to play before the break.

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

14:46 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Close! Kieran Tierney brings the ball down the left wing and passes it up to Granit Xhaka. He flicks the ball inside to Thomas Partey who threads a pass into the box for Gabriel Martinelli. Martinelli opens up half a yard and shoots but Craig Cathcart is there to block the ball behind for a corner.

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

14:43 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Louza is definitely pumped up out there. Partey fires a pass into Xhaka who can’t bring the ball under control. It comes loose to Louza who is challenged almost immediately by Xhaka and fouled in the middle of the pitch. He gives the Arsenal man and heavy shove to move him away from the ball so that Watford can take a quick free kick.

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

14:41 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Imran Louza fouls Alexandre Lacazette and gives the Arsenal captain a few verbals for going to ground. A sign of frustration from the Watford players perhaps?

Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal

14:36 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Two shots on target from Arsenal, two goals scored. They’ve been clinical today and that’s why they’re in front. Watford have shown that they’ve got something about them today though and they won’t think they’re out of this game just yet.

GOAL! Watford 1 - 2 Arsenal (Saka, 30’)⚽️

14:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Beautiful goal! Bukayo Saka nicks the ball off Tom Cleverly deep in Watford’s half and passes it up to Alexandre Lacazette in the box. The Arsenal forward lays it off with a backheel flick and Saka runs onto the ball and laces it into the back of the net! Great goal from the Gunners.

Watford 1 - 1 Arsenal

14:31 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Emmanuel Dennis has been top quality for Watford so far. He’s causing big problems for Arsenal’s back line. Watford are looking good here. Can they get another goal?

Watford 1 - 1 Arsenal

14:28 , Michael Jones

24 mins: The free kick comes to nothing as Imran Louza knocks it straight into the arms of Aaron Ramsdale. Gabriel then boots the ball down the pitch and gives it back to the home side. Sissoko drives it forward down the inside right before passing the ball wide to Emmanuel Dennis. He drives into the box, cuts onto his left foot and shoots forcing Ramsdale into a low diving stop to his right. The Arsenal goalkeeper fumbles the ball and Joao Pedro almost capitalises on the mistake but Cedric beats him to the loose ball and pokes it away!

Watford 1 - 1 Arsenal

14:25 , Michael Jones

21 mins: It’s been very good and open game over these opening 20 minutes or so. The teams have gone toe-to-toe with each other creating chances at both ends of the pitch.

Watford defend a long throw into the box from Thomas Partey and work the ball down the inside left channel before switching it out to the opposite wing. Moussa Sissoko gives it Joao Pedro who leans on Gabriel and wins a free kick just outside the Arsenal box.

Watford 1 - 1 Arsenal

14:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! Arsenal whip a cross in from the right wing but Hernandez is back in his own box to head the ball away for Watford. Granit Xhaka keeps the move alive for Arsenal by pressing up the pitch and recovering the ball on the front edge of the box before laying it off to Thomas Partey. He rolls the ball onto his left-foot and curls a decent effort towards the left-hand post but knocks it just wide of the target!

Watford 1 - 1 Arsenal

14:20 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

Watford 1 - 1 Arsenal

14:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Joao Pedro carries the ball up to the box from the right wing and lays a short pass off to Emmanuel Dennis. He brings the ball into the area and drills a low pass into the six-yard area for Cucho Hernandez but Gabriel blocks the pass and clears the Arsenal lines. It’s a confident start from Watford.

GOAL! Watford 1 - 1 Arsenal (Hernandez, 11’)⚽️

14:12 , Jack Rathborn

11 mins: What a goal from Watford! Moussa Sissoko brings the ball into the right side of the Arsenal penalty area but can’t pick out a pass into the middle. He lays it off to Emmanuel Dennis who holds up the ball long enough for Kiko Femenia to make an overlapping run. Dennis gives him the ball and the right-back hangs a cross into the middle of the box where Cucho Hernandez hits a perfectly timed scissor kick and beats Aaron Ramsdale at the near post!

Cucho Hernandez of Watford FC celebrates with team mate Hassane Kamara (Getty Images)

Watford 0 - 1 Arsenal

14:10 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Nearly! Arsenal continue their dominance on the ball and send it over to Saka on the right again. He brings the ball down the wing but runs into trouble and has to knock it back to Cedric Soares. Soares curls a teasing cross into the box where Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka are waiting but the ball just evades both Arsenal players and goes out for a goal kick.

GOAL! Watford 0 - 1 Arsenal (Odegaard, 5’) ⚽️

14:05 , Jack Rathborn

5 mins: What a start to the game! Arsenal have taken the lead! Since the disallowed Watford goal, the Gunners have took control of the ball. It’s worked over to the right wing where Bukayo Saka passes it into the inside right channel for Martin Odegaard. On the turn he backheels the ball around Hassane Kamara and plays Saka in behind the left-back allowing him to carry the ball into the penalty area. Saka then cuts it back to Odegaard who slots a fine left-footed finish into the far bottom corner!

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates (REUTERS)

Watford 0 - 0 Arsenal

14:03 , Jack Rathborn

Kick off: Disallowed goal! 17 seconds after Watford kick off the game they get the ball into the back of the Arsenal net. The ball is played down the left wing and gets headed into the path of Joao Pedro. He slips a through ball into the box that Emmanuel Dennis latches onto after a run in behind. He opens up the far side of the goal, shoots and scores only to see the offside flag go up on the far side of the pitch!

Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis scores their first goal before is it disallowed (Action Images via Reuters)

Watford vs Arsenal

13:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Arsenal could end the day in the top four if they defeat Watford away from home this afternoon. The Hornets managed a draw against Manchester United last time, can they emulate that performance today and take points away from the Gunners as well?

Kick off is next.

Watford vs Arsenal

13:53 , Michael Jones

No player has scored in more Premier League defeats this season than Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, with the Hornets losing four times when he has found the net however, they have only scored twice in their six games under Roy Hodgson.

Although, Watford have earned four points against Arsenal in the Premier League in their last three home games against them with one win, one draw and one defeat during that run.

Watford vs Arsenal

13:49 , Michael Jones

Emile Smith Rowe is Arsenal’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals. He could have become just the second Arsenal player aged 21 or under to reach double figures in a Premier League season, emulating Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99 but missing the game through injury.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City vs Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not a big loss’ for Manchester United in derby, claims Gary Neville

13:42 , Michael Jones

Gary Neville maintains Cristiano Ronaldo would not be a “big loss” for Manchester United if he misses the derby against Manchester City.

Speculation has suggested the Portuguese will miss the match at the Etihad Stadium through injury.

But Neville insists the 37-year-old’s profile and the style of play United will likely play against Pep Guardiola’s champions could mean his absence is not a significant blow to their chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo not a ‘big loss’ for Man United in derby, claims Gary Neville

Watford vs Arsenal

13:40 , Michael Jones

Arsenal won just two of their opening eight away league fixtures this season - one draw, five defeats - but have won their subsequent three matches on the road.

Mikel Arteta’s men have opened the scoring in each of their last five Premier League away games and they have taken 22 points from a possible 27 since back-to-back defeats at Manchester United and Everton at the start of December.

Watford vs Arsenal

13:38 , Michael Jones

Watford have won one of their last 15 league and cup matches with three draws and 11 defeats.

They have lost their previous seven Premier League games at Vicarage Road and 10 of 13 overall this season - an 11th defeat would equal a club record.

But, the Hornets have kept three clean sheets in their six top-flight matches under Roy Hodgson, as many as they had in their previous 38 in the division under four different managers.

Man City vs Man Utd: ‘I know my opinion’: Ralf Rangnick on Manchester United’s search for new manager

13:35 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says he has his “opinion” on who should become the club’s permanent manager.

Rangnick took charge of the club in November after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. United’s football director John Murtough has said a thorough process is underway to find a permanent replacement for Solskjaer so the club can start winning trophies again.

However, Rangnick hasn’t been consulted on who should get the job.

“So far, we’ve not spoken about that,” he told Sky Sports News. “Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we’ve not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I’ve been here.

“I know my opinion but so far we’ve not spoken about that so it’s all I can tell you.”

Ralf Rangnick gives update on Man United search for new manager

Watford vs Arsenal: Roy Hodgson determined to ‘break the cycle’ and stop the rot at Watford

13:30 , Michael Jones

Roy Hodgson admitted Watford need to “break the cycle” of their current run of disappointing results ahead of the visit of Arsenal on Sunday.

Watford have picked up just five points from six games following Hodgson’s appointment as Claudio Ranieri’s successor in January, including three clean sheets.

However, that run has included just one victory, Watford’s first since the memorable 4-1 win over Manchester United in November which proved to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last match in charge, and the Hornets are three points from safety.

Roy Hodgson determined to ‘break the cycle’ and stop the rot at Watford

Watford vs Arsenal: Hodgson hoping to emulate Villa and Man Utd results

13:28 , Michael Jones

Watford manager Roy Hodgson hopes that his team performs to the levels that saw them defeat Aston Villa away from home and draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford when they welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road today.

He says it will be a “big challenge” to take points off the Gunners but with the right attitude Watford can claim a positive result this afternoon. Hodgson said:

It’s a very big challenge, in the same way that Aston Villa was and Manchester United was. We came out on the right side of those games in terms of our performances and getting something from the game, so we have to take the same attitude into this game. “We know Arsenal are a very strong team and happen to be an in-form team, they are gelling very well and producing the sort of football that gets results. “We have to be prepared for whatever they throw at us and have to hope our performance will enable us to come away with a similar good feeling about ourselves as the Aston Villa and Manchester United games.”

Watford vs Arsenal: Arteta on Roy Hodgson and Watford

13:24 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke what he is expecting from Watford today and how Hornets boss, Roy Hodgson, has had a positive impact since taking over at Vicarage Road saying:

Roy is extremely good at doing that and getting the team in the same mindset and working really hard, and making the team really compact and hard to beat, that’s for sure. The quality he has, he has more experience than anyone in this league to do that, how to mould the team, how to take the team where he wants and he is exceptional on that. “[Watford are] very solid, very organised, very clear in how they want to approach the match and what they want to take from the match. “We have to obviously do what we have planned and take the game in a completely different direction and that will be the challenge. “It’s a great stadium with a great atmosphere, everything is tight and you know what you’re going to experience there.”

Watford vs Arsenal: Head-to-head

13:20 , Michael Jones

Watford have earned seven points from a possible 45 available against Arsenal in the Premier League - with two wins, one draw and 12 defeats - though they have only lost one of their last three home matches versus the Gunners.

Arsenal have scored in all 15 of their Premier League games against Watford - the only team they have a better record against is West Brom, scoring in all 26 meetings.

The Gunners have scored the first goal in 14 of their 15 Premier League meetings with Watford, with the exception being a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in January 2017.

Watford vs Arsenal: Arsenal and Watford looking to forge working relationship

13:17 , Michael Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed technical director Edu is aiming to forge a working relationship with Watford.

The clubs are training-ground neighbours, both based in London Colney where Arteta’s side have their own facility next to the home of the Hornets, which was previously occupied by Arsenal.

The proximity of the bases would mean close ties would be easily made, with Arteta himself having trained over the hedge from Watford’s squad during his playing days with the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal and Watford looking to forge working relationship

Man City vs Man Utd: Injuries and absentees

13:14 , Michael Jones

Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were both taken off against Peterborough in Manchester City’s FA Cup midweek win. Dias is expected to be out for up to six weeks with a leg injury and Ake has a minor knock. Cole Palmer will miss out too.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay returned to training on Wednesday and should be included in the matchday squad but Edinson Cavani has a groin problem and Cristiano Ronaldo has a rumoured injury and may not feature.

Watford vs Arsenal: Team changes

13:07 , Michael Jones

Roy Hodgson makes three changes to the Watford side that drew nil-nil with Manchester United last time out. Ismaila Sarr, Josh King and Jeremy Ngakia drop out with Cucho Hernandez, Joao Pedro, and Kiko Femenia all returning to the starting XI.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are unchanged from the team that defeated Wolves 2-1 in their last league game.

Watford vs Arsenal: Line-ups

13:02 , Michael Jones

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Cleverly, Hernandez, Dennis, Joao Pedro

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



Here's how the Hornets line up for this afternoon's match against Arsenal!#WATARS pic.twitter.com/Sg7sbsl4Cx — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 6, 2022

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

📋 Team news from Vicarage Road...



We're unchanged from Thursday's win over Wolves ✅



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! #WATARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 6, 2022

Watford vs Arsenal: Team news

13:00 , Jack Rathborn

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, Dennis, Pedro, Hernandez.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette

Watford vs Arsenal: Premier League standings

12:55 , Michael Jones

Watford come into the game 19th in the Premier League and three points away from safety. Roy Hodgson’s men will take positives from their nil-nil draw with Manchester United last weekend and hope to repeat that performance against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal today.

The Gunners can end the day inside the top if the claim three points against Watford and Manchester City defeat Manchester United in the derby later on. Arsenal have three games in hand on fourth placed Man Utd and well set to push ahead in the battle for the Champions League spots.

Watford vs Arsenal: Recent results

12:47 , Michael Jones

Watford have four points from their last three games after defeating Aston Villa 1-0 away from home back in February and holding Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford last weekend. Their only blip during this run was a 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road to Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson will hope to respond with a strong performance against Arsenal today.

The Gunners are in good form. They have won their last three consecutive league games since a goalless draw against Burnley at the end of January. That run has put them on the verge of breaking into the top four and Mikel Arteta will want to bring that momentum into today’s clash at Vicarage Road.

Man City vs Man Utd: Ronaldo to miss Manchester derby

12:41 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been ruled out of Sunday’s Manchester derby through injury with Edinson Cavani is also out of the match-day squad for the game at the Etihad Stadium.

That leaves interim United manager Ralf Rangnick with only Marcus Rashford as a recognised centre-forward, with attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes also an option as false nine.

Ronaldo is Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions although the 37-year-old has only scored one of those goals in 2022 - a shot from distance in the 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion on February 15.

Watford vs Arsenal: Injuries and absentees

12:37 , Michael Jones

Ismaila Sarr is absent from today’s fixture with Arsenal after picking up a hamstring injury in Watford’s goalless draw with Manchester United but Kiko Femenia could return after missing the match at Old Trafford with a slight knock.

William Troost-Ekong will also miss out due to a muscle strain and defender Nicolas Nkoulou is nearing a return to full training having been sidelined since November.

Arsenal welcome back Emile Smith Rowe, who sat out the win versus Wolves through illness but Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt because of the calf injury that ruled him out of the Gunners’ last game.

Watford vs Arsenal

11:39 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action. There are two big games to cover as Arsenal travel to Watford with the hopes of ending the day in the top four before Manchester City host rivals Manchester United in the late kick off.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have won their last three consecutive league matches and head to Vicarage Road in top form knowing that three points will be enough to lift them above Manchester United and into the top four - at least until the conclusion of the Manchester derby later on.

Watford, meanwhile, sit just one place above Norwich at the bottom of the table but are only three points behind 17th placed Everton - although they have a significantly worse goal difference. Victory against the Gunners wouldn’t be enough to take them out of the relegation zone this week but it would be a huge step towards safety ahead of their trip to Wolves on Thursday night.