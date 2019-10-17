Watford-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Perhaps a visit from lowly Watford will help tattered Tottenham Hotspur rebound from another unthinkable Premier League defeat.

Having had the opportunity to decompress and reflect, ideally, during the international break, Spurs try to keep the hapless Hornets winless on Saturday.

Sitting a massively underachieving ninth in the Premier League table, Tottenham (3-2-3) join both Manchester clubs as the noticeable disappointments to the early portion of the top-flight season. Spurs have already lost at home to Newcastle United and their only quality victory within the league to date came against overachieving Crystal Palace last month.

Tottenham return from the break trying to find a way to bounce back from an ugly 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Oct. 5 - their second defeat in the last three top-flight contests. It was also the second time during the league season that Spurs have been shut out.

The supporter base are agitated, especially since Tottenham are 0-1-1 in Champions League play following a rough 7-2 rout at the hands of Bayern Munich days before the Brighton loss. And, one would assume the heat is on manager Mauricio Pochettino, still Spurs players trudge on trying to remain positive in the public eye.

"We can push through this as a club," defender Eric Dier told Tottenham's official website. "We need everyone - players, staff, fans - to stand up and push through this.

"We're going to have to be as strong as ever to push past this period. And, you can have my word that everyone here will do the most they possibly can to do that."

Though it's possible key contributors Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen reportedly could miss this match, one would think Spurs will successfully be able to push past last-place Watford (0-3-5) for a third consecutive Premier League home victory. Tottenham have outscored the Hornets 16-2 whilst winning all six home meetings during the Premier League era.

Watford, still the only league team without a victory in 2019-20, have been outscored 20-4 on the season, and gone three top-flight matches without scoring a goal. Their last score came through Roberto Pereyra via a penalty in the 81st minute of a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sept. 15.

The Hornets did manage a point in their most recent Premier League contest, a scoreless draw with Sheffield United on Oct. 5.

"Even if we didn't have the possession (against Sheffield), we lost a lot of games in a row and it was first of all very important to not concede," defender Christian Kabasele told Watford's official website.

"Obviously, in our situation we cannot be 100 percent satisfied, we were at home, we didn't take three points.

"I don't think a win is far away … We need to believe and start to win as soon as possible. As soon as we can, we need a victory to try to leave this position."

Spurs star Harry Kane has scored three of his five Premier League goals at home. He has three goals in seven top-flight matches versus Watford.