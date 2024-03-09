Watford: Tom Cleverley named interim boss after Valerien Ismael sacked

Watford have sacked boss Valerien Ismael following a run of only one win in 10 league games, with Tom Cleverley named as interim head coach.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Cleverley, 34, had been coaching their under-18 side after his retirement from playing last year.

The Hornets, who are 13th in the Championship, say Cleverley's staff will be "confirmed in due course".

Ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael joined Watford in May 2003.

