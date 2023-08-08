Watford target Nigerian 16-year-old scouted by AC Milan

Watford are working on a move to sign Nigeria’s Daniel Daga - Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Watford are working on an ambitious move to snatch Nigeria Under-20 international Daniel Daga from under the noses of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 16-year-old defensive midfielder was at Vicarage Road at the weekend to watch the Championship opener against QPR, according to sources. He has been tracked by Champions League clubs since playing above his age group and starring at this summer’s Under-20 World Cup, where he impressed in Nigeria’s victory over Argentina in the knockout stages.

AC Milan scouted him in the tournament and were discussing a move for the teenager who has been playing for One Rocket FC and Dakkada FC in his homeland, although Paolo Maldini’s departure as sporting director opened the door for rivals.

Watford have been among the English clubs who are looking to take advantage of the new “elite significant contribution” (ESC) rules from the Football Association that allow clubs two wildcard squad places for ESC players who do not meet current work-permit requirements.

Daga would certainly be considered a player with potential to make it to the top. He has been invited to train with Nigeria’s senior squad and was only prevented from doing so through injury, although he is expected to be invited to play with them this season. After the start he has made to his career, he has drawn comparisons with John Obi Mikel, the Nigerian who enjoyed a glittering career with Chelsea.

While Watford missed out on promotion from the Championship last season, they could provide a clearer pathway to the first team compared to some of the Champions League clubs who have been chasing Daga.

Daga would be one for the future for the club, and they are also in the market for first-team players for Valerien Ismael’s squad this season. They are leading the chase for Sory Kaba, who helped keep Cardiff City in the Championship while on loan last season. He could leave Danish side Midtjylland for £2 million.

Vicente Guaita refuses to play for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita refused to play in pre-season friendlies in a bid to leave the club, Roy Hodgson has revealed.

The Spaniard, 36, lost his position as No1 to Sam Johnstone at the end of last season and did not travel to the US on the club’s pre-season tour as he wishes to move away from Selhurst Park after five years at the club.

He was signed in 2018 on a free transfer after he played at Getafe in La Liga and established himself as first choice during his time in the Premier League. However, Hodgson has revealed to Scandinavian broadcaster Viaplay that his keeper has been refusing to be selected for games this summer.

“He (Sam Johnstone) is the only choice at the moment because Guaita is disenchanted with the club and has said he would like to move on,” Hodgson said. “He’s refused to play in our games so far.



“A complication is that he has a year’s contract. It’s up to the club to decide, not him. He’s made it clear to everybody he doesn’t want to be here and compete with Sam Johnstone. So Sam Johnstone is No 1 and Remi Matthews is No 2.”

Meanwhile, new signing Matheus Franca will miss the start of the season after picking up an injury. The 19-year-old forward, signed for an initial £17 million, will not be fit for Palace’s Premier League opener at Sheffield United on Saturday.

“The young lad from Brazil, who we have very high hopes for, is not going to be available because he’s got an injury that he’s looking after,” said Hodgson, who saw Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic and Jack Butland leave this summer, plus the retirement of James McArthur.

“We are short in terms of the squad size and are aware of what needs to be done,” added Hodgson. “I’m optimistic that by the end of the transfer window this squad will be stronger.”