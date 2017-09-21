Watford-Swansea City Preview

Swansea City hope to find some offence when they welcome Watford to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Paul Clement's Swans (1-2-2) have found the back of the net just twice thus far in the Premier League season - all in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Aug. 26. However, a resolute defence means that despite their goal-shy forward line, they are ensconced in mid-table thanks to three clean sheets.

A raft of changes in the summer transfer window, followed by a hefty run of away games at the start of the campaign, are mitigating factors for Swansea's slow start. Also, the loss of striker Fernando Llorente and key playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson in the summer robbed the team of their two most important attacking players, with late summer additions Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches still taking time to find their feet in Clement's team.

Clement, though, says he has seen enough to be confident the side's attacking game will improve as the season progresses.

"There are no alarm bells ringing after two home games; I like to look at the positives," Clement said. "We have been very hard to break down away from home and we've picked up some positive results.

"I have been pleased with the way we have defended so far, but less happy with our offensive play. That's an area where we are looking to improve and, when we get the two things right, I think we will be a good side."

Finding the back of the net hasn't been a major issue for Watford (2-2-1), who have totaled seven league goals but were routed 6-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

New manager Marco Silva strengthened well in the summer transfer window, to such an extent that club captain Troy Deeney has been restricted to a substitute berth thus far. But Silva says that such selection issues are to be expected on a competitive Premier League squad, and has urged his benched forward to prove his fitness to earn a starting spot.

"It's normal for the seven who stay on the bench to be frustrated," Silva said. "This is a normal way. It is up to Troy and others to show to me they want to play in the first XI.

"Troy is our captain and he did a very good season last season. He needs minutes in his legs but what I saw of him in training is someone who works hard. I believe he wants more minutes, like all the others, and he works hard for that."

Injury concerns could open up opportunities for Deeney and his fellow substitutes to get a starting berth. Sebastian Prodl, Craig Cathcart and Tommie Hoban remain absent for the Hornets, but Mauro Zarate, Kiko Femenia and Younes Kaboul are closing to making returns to first-team action.

Swansea go into this game with doubts over the fitness of wide man Nathan Dyer, while Ki Sung-Yeung and Kyle Bartley remain out.

Goals have been in short supply in Premier League meetings between these two clubs. In the four matches since Watford's promotion to the top-flight there have been just three goals, with the away side not scoring in any of those games.