Watford sack manager Xisco Munoz after defeat by Leeds

Watford have sacked manager Xisco Munoz after a 1-0 defeat by Leeds United on Saturday, only seven games into the new Premier League campaign after he steered the club to promotion from the Championship last season.

Watford are currently 14th in the league with two wins and a draw on the board from their opening seven games, but the club’s owners, the Pozzo family, are infamously impatient when it comes to the lifespan of head coaches, and a toothless performance at Elland Road was enough to push them into action.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the club said: “Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club’s Head Coach. The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football. No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach.”

