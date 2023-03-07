Watford sack Bilic and name Wilder as replacement

Slaven Bilic has been sacked as Watford head coach after just six months in charge, with Chris Wilder taking over for the rest of the season.

Wilder will be the Hornets' third permanent boss of the season after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties in September having overseen just 10 league games, with Bilic named his replacement.

But after a 0-0 home draw with Preston North End at the weekend, Bilic now leaves Vicarage Road after a run of just one victory in his last eight Championship fixtures and with the club four points off the play-off spots.

Ben Manga, Watford's technical director, said a change of coach was "the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead".

Wilder, who led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League during a hugely successful spell between 2016 and 2021, was sacked earlier this season by Watford's fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, who were in the bottom three when he was sacked in October.

He becomes the 17th permanent boss at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family acquired the club in June 2012.

Wilder's first game in charge will come away at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.