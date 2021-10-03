Watford part company with head coach Xisco Munoz after seven Premier League games

(Getty Images)

Watford have parted ways with head coach Xisco Munoz just seven games into the new Premier League season.

The club announced the decision on Sunday morning, the day after they lost 1-0 to Leeds United at Elland Road.

Watford, who were promoted to the Premier League last season after finishing second in the Championship, currently sit 14th in the table.

They started the season in fine fashion, beating Aston Villa, but Saturday’s defeat to Leeds - and the manner of it - has cost Xisco his job. Watford managed just one shot on target and had 33 per cent possession.

The club have now decided to make a change and are on the hunt for a new head coach. Xisco leaves the role after being appointed in December of last year.

A statement from Watford read: “Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club’s Head Coach.

“The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach.”

