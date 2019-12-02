Watford-Leicester City Preview

As Leicester City continue to roll whilst sitting a distant second from the top of the table, Watford's game of musical managers has not stopped.

Playing for their third different manager this season, visiting Watford look to keep Leicester from extending their club-record Premier League winning streak to seven games Wednesday night.

Last in the Premier League on just eight points, Watford (1-5-8) again have made a change on the touchline. This time, sacking Quique Sanchez Flores some 85 days after beginning his second stint in charge of the club and in place of Javi Gracia, who lasted only four games into this campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanchez Flores did guide the Hornets to their lone league victory, 2-0 at Norwich City on Nov. 8. However, Watford have been outscored 5-1 in losing the two games since, most recently 2-1 at Southampton on Saturday.

"Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our season," Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said in a statement as posted on the club's official website.

"The appointment of a new head coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful."

According to Sky Sports and the BBC, Watford's under-23 coach Hayden Mullins will lead the first team on Wednesday. However, various reports out of the United Kingdom suggest the likes of former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton and ex-Swansea City manager Paul Clement could be in the running for the full-time position at Watford.

For the moment, Mullins faces a major challenge as the Hornets visit King Power Stadium, where they have been outscored 10-1 during a five-game Premier League losing streak.

Story continues

These sides can not be more different in terms of status and overall perception.

Brendan Rodgers, reportedly being pursued by Arsenal for their full-time managerial gig, and his Foxes (10-2-2) are perhaps the biggest surprise of the season, sitting second but still eight points back of mighty leaders Liverpool. Leicester own a 19-2 scoring advantage during their six-game league winning streak that dates to a 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Oct. 5.

One example that this could truly be a special season for Leicester came Sunday, when they rallied for a 2-1 home win over Everton. Jamie Vardy scored his league-leading 13th goal in the 68th minute to level the match and Kelechi Iheanacho sent the crowd into a tizzy with his eventual winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

"It's good, but we have to keep our feet on the ground, keep working," defender Ricardo Pereira, who assisted on the go-ahead goal, told Leicester's official website. "We have a game (coming up against Watford), so we have to keeping going like this and keep growing momentum.

"We are winning. We are playing well. We are enjoying our game, and that feels good."

Vardy is on a rather remarkable run with eight goals over a six-game league stretch. He has a goal in each of his last three Premier League matches versus Watford.