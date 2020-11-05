Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster happy to donate money to charity to keep YouTube channel going

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has offered to donate money made from his YouTube channel to charity if it means the EFL won’t shut it down.

Foster has launched a YouTube channel this season – “Ben Foster – The Cycling GK” – which provides behind-the-scenes footage and insight into the 37-year-old’s life away from football.

The channel has proved immensely popular and it has so far gained over one million views since launching.

There had, however, been fears that some of the footage used contradicted the EFL’s rules over matchday rights as Foster filmed match action using a GoPro camera in his goal.

At present, Foster has not been asked to take down footage on his channel or stop filming and he is more than happy to hold talks with the EFL so a solution can be found.

One solution suggested by the goalkeeper is that he donates money made from the channel to Mind, the EFL’s mental health charity partner.

“So for example, a million views, that kind of works out at £4,000 give or take,” Foster told talkSPORT.

“In my eyes, when I started, making money from it wasn’t even a thing. I am not too fussed about trying to make money from YouTube.

“It was just kind of getting the seeds sown for the cycling career after football, that is what it was originally. But it has garnered a lot of views, a lot of interest, a lot of media attention.

“So the £4,000 for example, from a million views, even if it comes to something where me and the EFL come to some sort of agreement where I donate money to Mind.

“Mind is the EFL charity partner for mental health. And if I have to donate money, then brilliant, so be it.

“I think it just needs a bit of a conversation really. Hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement.”

