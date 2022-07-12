Watford fire: Residents feared ‘another Grenfell’ after fire at tower block

(Evening Standard)

Hundreds have been evacuated after a large blaze at a block of flats in Hertfordshire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 16-storey Abbey View in Garsmouth Way, Watford around 5am.

It is believed an outside bin was set alight and flames spread to the nearby building.

Hertfordshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service are also in attendance at the Meriden estate, where world heavyweight boxer champion Anthony Joshua, 32, grew up.

Eyewitness Andrew Carberry ran from his flat shouting “fire” to alert neighbours, and told the Standard: “My only hope was to save lives. I didn’t want another Grenfell.”

Emergency services said there had been no reports of casualties at this time. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Mr Carberry added: “I was in the front room of my flat when I heard what sounded like an explosion.

“I then leant out the window and could hear the fire.

“I got dressed, went downstairs and walked down road. I shouted fire 20 times to alert the people in the tower block.

“By that time, the fire brigade arrived. It looked like it started at the bottom of the flat.

“The worst damage was the bottom few floors. One family got out saying they heard my shouts of fire, which was good.”

Fire at 16-storey Abbey View in Garsmouth Way, Watford (Andrew Carberry)

Hertfordshire Police said: “We are currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Garsmouth Way, Watford.

“Road closures are in place while emergency services work at the scene and people are asked to please avoid the area at this time.”

Herts Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to reports of a fire in a bin store at a residential building in Garsmouth Way, Watford at around 5am this morning.

“Eight fire engines are on the scene and fire fighters evacuated floors one to four.

“Other emergency service colleagues are also in attendance. We can confirm that the fire has been put out and there were 10 pumps.”

The ambulance service added: “We currently have multiple resources at a fire at flats in Garsmouth Way, including our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“As of 06.11am, other than one person treated on-scene for smoke inhalation, there have been no casualties and no-one has been transported to hospital.

“The incident is still live however, and crews are still assessing residents that have been evacuated.”