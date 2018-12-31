Watford-Bournemouth Preview

Perhaps the flip of the calendar to a new year will be what Bournemouth need to turn things around in the Premier League.

The Cherries hope to turn over a new leaf on the pitch in 2019, starting Wednesday when they welcome Watford to Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth (8-2-10) got off to a strong league start, going 6-2-2 through their first 10 matches. On seven occasions, the Cherries scored two or more goals in a game during that span. However, they've done it only twice during their current 2-0-8 stretch that has followed.

Once a regular in the top-half of the table, the Cherries are 12th entering this matchday.

Bournemouth concluded 2018 with back-to-back road losses against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United by a combined 9-1 scoreline. On Sunday, United already led 3-0 before Nathan Ake scored in first-half stoppage time of the 4-1 defeat.

"We've been through a tough period, the fixture list has been extremely unkind to us," manager Eddie Howe told Bournemouth's official website.

A bevy of injuries, including Ake (hamstring) on Sunday, has not helped Bournemouth's cause, but Howe does not want his side concerned about what happened in the past. They return home now, where they beat Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest stay on Dec. 22.

"The main focus for me is that we can control our destiny," Howe added. "We can change this moment and that's where the focus lies."

The Cherries should also have some semblance of confidence considering they roughed up Watford 4-0 on Oct. 6 at Vicarage Road. In what perhaps has been Bournemouth's best effort of the campaign, Joshua King scored twice and Callum Wilson added a goal with an assist in throttling.

However, the Hornets won the last meeting between the sides at Vitality Stadium, 2-0 on Aug. 19, 2017.

Like the Cherries, Watford (8-4-8) have two wins over their last 10 league contests, but they've come on the last five matches, a span in which they have recorded eight of a possible 15 points. The Hornets needed an Abdoulaye Doucoure equaliser in the 82nd minute against Newcastle United at home over the weekend to claim a point.

"We knew the game would be very demanding, but after conceding the goal (in the 29th minute) it was even more difficult," manager Javi Gracia told Watford's official website. "We kept going, kept working and we scored one goal. Maybe the game could have another different result, but I am happy with our behaviour and how we were believing until the end."

Gracia made six line-up changes for the Newcastle match, which included Doucoure and Troy Deeney in substitute roles. Obviously, with the hectic festive fixture period taxing to players, it's important to be smart with minutes. However, Gracia also is comfortable with his team's overall depth, and could employ a different look for this contest as well.

"I have to choose different players in this moment because we are playing every three or four days," Gracia said. "I have to give the chances to all of my players. I have said many times that all my players deserve the chance to play."