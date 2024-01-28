Watford 1-1 Southampton: Stuart Armstrong denies Hornets to earn Saints replay

Stuart Armstrong's equaliser at Watford was his fourth goal of the season for Southampton

Substitute Stuart Armstrong struck late to earn Southampton an FA Cup fourth-round replay with a draw at Championship rivals Watford.

Matheus Martins' early free-kick had looked like being enough for the home side until the Scotland international levelled in the 89th minute.

The Saints, who arrived at Vicarage Road unbeaten in 21 games, struggled to reach their usual heights after making a number of changes.

Watford had created the better chances but failed to put the game to bed.

The hosts struck inside five minutes after quick thinking from Martins. He whipped a free kick low into the near post from the left-hand corner of the area, giving Joe Lumley no chance.

It was a disjointed performance from Russell Martin's side, but they went close when Carlos Alcaraz headed a free-kick over the bar.

The game lacked fluency and intensity overall but with half-time looming, the Hornets almost doubled their lead when Vakoun Bayo fired wide in stoppage time.

There was no resting on laurels from Watford at the start of the second half, with Jack Stephens clearing off the line.

The break didn't have the desired effect for Southampton, and Sekou Mara's tame effort, which didn't test Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal, summed up their lack of cutting edge.

Alcaraz headed tamely wide moments after Martins struck the post, inches from his second of the game. He controlled a corner on the edge of the box before a bouncing volley left Lumley stranded.

Bachmann was finally forced into a save from Mason Holgate's powerful strike from distance. Saints then introduced Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Will Smallbone and Ryan Fraser and stepped up their intensity.

And the former then made Watford pay when he collected the ball on the edge of the area before firing into the near post to send the travelling fans wild.

More to follow.