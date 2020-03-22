Waterstones boss vows to keep stores open despite staff's fears

Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

The chief executive of Waterstones has said his stores are “no different to a supermarket or a pharmacy” as he vowed to keep the book chain open despite concerns that staff and customers were being exposed to coronavirus.

James Daunt said the company was providing an “important social resource” and would remain open until forced to close by the UK government, as staff complained they had not been given any protective equipment such as hand sanitiser or gloves.

Several high-street chains are facing a backlash for refusing to close despite the government warning against all but essential social contact or travel. Branches of WH Smith, Next and Boots were among those still open on Sunday.

Daunt, who said last week the virus had led to “unprecedented demand” for books and a 17% uplift in sales, reaffirmed his commitment to keep Waterstones open but said it was not “for reasons of profit”. “We’re keeping them open because we can see that we are an important social resource. The challenge for us is how do we operate our shops safely,” he said.

The British businessman, who is self-isolating after recently returning from the US, said Waterstones was “providing a real social benefit” and that it would be for the government to decide whether it remained open.

He said: “We’re responding as responsibly and effectively as we can. We are not these ogres who are slave-driving our booksellers into working against their will. We’re trying to do an honest job knowing that we are doing something frankly that matters.

He added: “What is an essential retailer? We are no different to a supermarket or a pharmacy. Now, are we an essential retailer as such? Well that’s probably for the government to decide, not for you or I. There are very, very clear indications as to why we may be considered to be one.”

Six Waterstones employees who contacted the Guardian said they felt the company was putting their health at risk. The retailer operates more than 280 bookshops across the UK. On Sunday smaller shops were ordered to restrict customer numbers to five at a time, while larger shops were told to mark “social distancing lines” of two metres at the tills.





An internal memo, seen by the Guardian, says the company is trying to source hand sanitiser but in the meantime staff should wash their hands every 30 minutes, stay two metres away from each other and customers, and never hand a book to a customer.

Staff described the safety measures as “pathetic” and felt aggrieved that senior head office staff – including Daunt – were working from home while booksellers, often those earning the least, were required to go into stores.

One shop-floor worker, who is paid the minimum wage, said: “We have zero protective measures. We have a small bottle of sanitiser for five people, and it had been there months prior to this. We are discouraged (banned) to wear masks or gloves as it could ‘cause panic’.”

“In a bookshop, the average customer touches how many books? Ten? Twenty? People browse, flick through, sit down for a read. Come right up to us to ask for recommendations. What about the horrendous finger-licking turning of the page? Even if we wiped down the tills every five minutes, it still wouldn’t be enough because customers keep pouring in.”

Another Waterstones employee, who is also earning the minimum wage, said the “climate has been awful” in the past week: “It’s been hectic. We haven’t been given masks or sanitiser. We bought our own from home and it is running thin.

“We all feel at risk. Most of us have someone in our homes that is at high risk but on our pay we cannot afford to leave. There have been times where we’ve had to go off the shop floor to have a panic attack.”

A third shop-floor worker said social distancing measures were not being observed by customers and the she and her colleagues were becoming “increasingly upset” about the situation.

She said: “Many of us have been sobbing on the shop floor, having nightmares, breakdowns, panic attacks, because we cannot speak about what is happening to us.

“We feel that we cannot leave our tills and this leads to customers becoming angry and often verbally abusing us,” she said. “People are either mocking us, verbally abusing us for being open, or verbally abusing us for not taking their money that they lick.”

Another Waterstones employee, who lives with her seriously ill mother who is in the most at-risk category, was told by her manager that she either had to take unpaid leave or use her holiday allowance if she wanted to self-isolate. When asked about this, Daunt said it sounded “utterly mad” and was not company policy.

The Guardian agreed not to name the employees as they fear they will be sacked if they openly criticise the company.