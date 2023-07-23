Watershed health, climate action plan brought to AH

The current means to manage watersheds is not designed for the management of watersheds.

Living, dynamic ecosystems are being managed with a system of policies and procedures intended for something that never changes. That’s the message Peter Sale brought to Algonquin Highlands township council meeting July 20.

“It is a dynamic, changing, interconnected thing and managing it is complicated,” he said.

Sale is chairperson and director of the Muskoka Watershed Council, a volunteer-driven organization that’s been around for about 20 years.

“We are an independent voice,” he said. “We are not a part the government, and we pride ourselves on providing non-partisan, apolitical, scientifically-informed advice to municipalities on environmental issues.”

Among the many environmental non-governmental groups, the council prides itself on being the only one that routinely provides that type of advice.

“We sometimes provides advice when a municipality requests it,” he said. “Mostly we provide advice before you even know you need it.”

He said their mission used to be to champion watershed health.

“Lots of us wondered what that really meant,” Sale said. “So we got more specific.

“We now empower our community.”

Their community extends from Algonquin Park all the way to Georgian Bay, the entire watershed.

They hope to empower that community through outreach and hands-on stewardship, providing policy advice, and contributing to the growing body of environmental knowledge.

The council has provided a watershed report card every five years since 2004. It’s a way to bring concern for environmental quality to the forefront, he said.

“Our environment is critically important, not only to our quality of life, but also to our economy,” Sale said. “Our economy depends on this environment.”

It’s a complicated ecosystem and managing it is more difficult than managing environment in places like Mississauga or another urban area, he said.

“Our healthy ecosystem continues to deteriorate in a number of ways,” he said.

Current land management and land use policies aren’t up to snuff.

In 2016, half the lakes in the watershed were below minimum calcium threshold.

In 2022, a quarter of lakes sampled had chloride levels above the acceptable threshold. Simply, the lakes are getting saltier.

The region has gained a month of raining days since 1923 and that has impacts on the forests, wetlands, and lakes.

“That’s changing the nature of this place and therefore changing the way we have to manage it,” Sale said.

Since 1975, there has been about 20 fewer days of ice-cover in lakes.

Now there are annual hazardous blue-green algal blooms in lakes.

“Putting all these kinds of trends together, we see lots of ways in which the environment is getting slowly worse,” he said. “It’s still very good, but it’s getting slowly worse.

“If we sit and watch it for 20 years, it’s going to be a lot worse.”

So tough decisions are going to have to be made, he said.

Muskoka needs a coordinated plan for consistent policies across the sizable watershed.

“We have no flood management plan,” Sale said. “We have a Muskoka water management plan which was never designed for controlling floods.”

The whole environment need to be managed, not just the watershed, he said. And that means collaboration among municipalities to a degree that hasn’t before occurred.

“The goal is to make land-use, infrastructure, and water management decisions at the watershed scale, which means every time a decision is made, one thinks not just about the local present problem,” he said.

Sale said he’d like to revisit council later in the fall when council begins its budgetary process. He said the group will ask for some modest funding to help with the work of getting its message out.

“We’re not talking big money, but we’re talking more than $1,000,” he said.

Mayor Liz Danielsen, who is also Haliburton County’s warden, said there’s been some talk at the upper tier of establishing a watershed council. And there’s been some discussion about working with the Muskoka council for help investigating that possibility.

Danielsen said it was fitting that Sale would speak about ways to best manage the watershed, especially given that Kory McKay, the county’s climate change coordinator, was also on the meeting agenda.

It’s excellent that municipalities have picked up on the business of climate change, Sale said.

“We shouldn’t be doing that in silos,” he said. “We should be looking to each other, seeing ways of doing it together, and we should see the climate change response as really part of the management of this whole environment we’re living in.”

McKay is bringing the county’s Community Climate Action Plan to each of the four municipalities. She previously delivered the plan to Highlands East.

The action plan, which the county formally adopted in June, outlines six strategies.

Strategy 1 is to shift away from the personal vehicle. Strategy 2 is to switch to zero-emission vehicles. Strategy 3 calls for homes, cottages and buildings to be retrofitted to become more energy efficient.

Strategy 4 encourages low-carbon development.

Strategy 5 involves the local acceleration of low carbon energy production.

And the county’s natural assets will be protected as part of the final and sixth strategy.

Since the Industrial Revolution, human activities have released significant greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, changing the Earth’s climate.

McKay said the planet’s average temperature has already climbed a little more than a degree since pre-industrial times.

“Haliburton County is a place where biodiversity and natural assets are preserved and climate-friendly options are convenient, desirable, and affordable,” McKay said.

Wetlands and forests act as natural climate solutions and their protection is important.

“The solutions to climate change already exist,” she said. “We just need to find ways to make them more accessible, more exciting for people.”

Councillor Sabrina Richards was appointed to represent the township on the county’s climate action committee.

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Minden Times