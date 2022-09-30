Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Will Attain USD 62,587 Million by 2030 growing at 6.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Waterproofing Membranes Market Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING , Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size accounted for USD 36,213 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 62,587 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Statistics

  • Global waterproofing membranes market value was USD 36,213 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific waterproofing membranes market revenue will gather more than 32% market share in coming years

  • Europe waterproofing membranes market growth registered noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

  • Among application, building structures sub-segment collected over 28% of the overall market share in 2021

Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth Factors

  • Growth in urbanization and industrialization

  • Rapidly surging application in the mining industry

  • Increasing infrastructure development in emerging economies

Waterproofing Membranes Market Coverage:

Market

Waterproofing Membranes Market

Waterproofing Membranes Market Size 2021

USD 36,213 Million

Waterproofing Membranes Market Forecast 2030

USD 62,587 Million

Waterproofing Membranes Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

6.4%

 

Waterproofing Membranes Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Waterproofing Membranes Market Base Year

2021

 

Waterproofing Membranes Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Type, By Application, And By Geography

Waterproofing Membranes Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Alchimica Building Chemicals, BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, CICO Technologies Ltd., Fosroc Ltd., GAF Materials Corporation, Isomat S.A., Kemper System America, Inc., Maris Polymers, and Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Waterproofing Membranes Market Dynamics

Waterproofing membranes are specifically designed to protect the surface from water leakage, thereby protecting the rest of the infrastructure. The growing use of advanced infrastructure practices around the world, particularly in developing and developed economies, is supporting the market's rapid growth. The major players' continuous concentration on the creation of more advanced solutions for the exceptional protection of buildings, roofs, and other infrastructure that is prone or at risk of water leakage issues.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Business Strategies

  • POLYGLASS SpA has announced a strategic alliance with AMUT SpA for 2021, specifically to increase its capacity for thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) membranes. POLYGLASS has partnered with AMUT to build a new extrusion plant with a capacity of 10,000,000 m2 per year, dedicated to producing the complete spectrum of a flexible polyolefin synthetic waterproofing membrane known as "Mapeplan T."

  • In 2021, with its plastic additives package, BASF is assisting Incheon Airport's Terminal 2. This plastic additives package includes thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) sheets manufactured by Wonpoong Corporation in South Korea under the brand name SuperGuard. TPO sheets are commonly used as roofing membranes in commercial structures and other buildings because they are a more environmentally friendly option for high-performance waterproofing.

  • A new Roberto De Silva Theater opened in March 2021 after being built in a record-breaking 23 months. Due to the high groundwater experienced at the construction site, the contractor used an efficient waterproofing system for the below-grade concrete structures.

  • In 2021, Axter, a French waterproofing specialist, will launch a new mounting process for rigid solar modules on various types of buildings. The company's research team has managed to install rigid PV modules on bituminous waterproofed buildings and roof terraces.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

The global waterproofing membranes market is divided into product, type, application, and geography segments. Polymers include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic olefin (TPO), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), polyurethane, and others, bitumen includes styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) and atactic polypropylene (APP), polymer modified cement, and others, make up the market. The market is divided into two types: liquid-applied membranes and sheet-based membranes. Waterproofing membranes are also used in roofing, building structures, roadways, walls, waste and water management, and other areas.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Share

As per our waterproofing membranes market forecast, polymers will account for a significant market share from 2022 to 2030. According to our waterproofing membranes market industry analysis, liquid-applied membranes type accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2021. Liquid-applied membrane (LAM) is a monolithic, fully-bonded, liquid-based coating suitable for many waterproofing and roofing applications. The liquid coating is basically formed to create a rubber-like elastomeric waterproof membrane and may be applied over many substrates, including asphalt, bitumen, and concrete. Furthermore, in terms of application, the roofing sub-segment achieved substantial industry shares in 2021 and is expected to continue during the forecasted years.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Regional Growth

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa comprise the global waterproofing membranes industry. Asia-Pacific leads the market with the highest revenue share (%), and the region is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2030. Construction activity is rapidly increasing across the region's developing economies as a result of rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and rising populations. The growing presence of significant players in the region adds to the value of the regional market. Furthermore, the region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Players

Some of the leading waterproofing membranes companies operating in the industry include Alchimica Building Chemicals, BASF SE, CICO Technologies Ltd., Bayer Material Science AG, Fosroc Ltd., Isomat S.A., GAF Materials Corporation, Maris Polymers, Kemper System America, Inc., and Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG. The major players are constantly working to develop efficient and effective solutions.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Waterproofing Membranes Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Waterproofing Membranes Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Waterproofing Membranes Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Waterproofing Membranes Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Waterproofing Membranes Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Waterproofing Membranes Market?

  • What will be the Waterproofing Membranes Market value in 2030?

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

