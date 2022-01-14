Waterproof Women’s Parka Canada - New Ladies Sustainable Coats Jackets Launched

Montreal, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak have just launched the women’s Capital parka. The brand’s sophisticated, eco-friendly collections are available online and at retail outlets throughout Canada, the United States, and Asia. Mindful consumers looking for environmentally responsible fashion can consult the Frank And Oak website to learn more about their updated collections that now include the women’s Capital parka, one of the most technically advanced coats the company has produced to date.

More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear .

Waterproof Women’s Parka Canada

The team at Frank And Oak is determined to do its part for the environment. They use low-impact materials and methods that prioritize the planet during every step of the process - from design to distribution. The featherless, waterproof Capital parka offers customers the sophisticated stylings and high-tech efficiencies they look for in this popular global brand.

Designed to provide warmth and full protection from snow and rain, the Capital parka is seam-sealed and DWR (durable water-repellent) while offering 20K/20K breathability. The shell and lining are made of 100% recycled polyester, and the insulation is made with 100% featherless PrimaLoft™, a soft, highly functional material made of recycled plastics which, studies show, performs better than down.

The coat features an inner jersey lining that extends the length of the arm and includes a thumbhole for warmth and protection against moisture. There’s also a media pocket with a hole for earphones to provide easy storage and quick access to tech devices and other valuables without unzipping the coat. Magnetic closures down the front provide extra protection against the wind.

As previously announced, Frank And Oak is B Corp certified, meaning it meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance and public transparency to balance profit with purpose. The company’s kraft boxes and canvas tote bags significantly cut down on the amount of plastics being introduced into the environment at the shipping and purchase levels.

By helping to accelerate a worldwide shift toward a more inclusive and sustainable economy, Frank And Oak is a leader in producing fashion through eco-friendly processes to remain a steward of global wellness.

With the recent expansion in its winter collection with the women’s waterproof, featherless Capital parka, Frank And Oak demonstrates its commitment to the environment and to customers whose values align with the brand.

https://youtu.be/Cj7fYol5L_s

Visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

