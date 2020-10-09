These waterproof trousers for women have received hundreds of positive reviews

From Country Living

The arrival of autumn has welcomed wet weather but the rain won't stop us from enjoying a good ramble.

Thanks to Amazon reviewers all around, we've found the waterproof trousers for ladies that could be worth investing in this season.

Regatta's Women Pack It Waterproof Trousers (from £10.80) are a current hit and have received over 1,700 five-star reviews from walkers.

The waterproof trousers for ladies are an outdoor classic you can wear on a hike, whatever the season. Lightweight, windproof and breathable, as well as waterproof, the overtrousers are worn on top of your trousers to keep you dry while you're out exploring.

They come in black and midnight blue and are an affordable essential fans of the outdoors will appreciate this autumn.

Ideal for wearing before you start your hike or keeping in your backpack and reaching for whenever the weather changes - they come with a handy bag so you can pack them down small - they'll save you from uncomfortable wet clothing this autumn.

The Pack It waterproof trousers feature seam-sealed Isolite 5,000 polyamide fabric with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish to shed moisture.



They have an elasticated waist so you can easily pull them on and off and there are two side openings that allow you to reach your pockets underneath - handy, right?

Regatta Pack It waterproof trousers, from £10.80



Walkers are raving about the outdoor clothing and have said they're "well worth the money."

One satisfied Amazon reviewer says: "I was sceptical as the trousers are quite cheap.

Bought them for a hike in Snowdonia and they turned out great."

Another wrote: "These overtrousers are so light. I wear them when I go Nordic walking as it has been so wet and muddy across the forest tracks. I get home and they are covered in mud, but after a quick sluice in warm water, they are clean and drip dry within minutes.

"I have tried a good few waterproof items over the years, and these are by far the best."

One added: "Bought for climbing our first Munro. They were fully waterproof (it rained the whole way down ). After being in the rain for nearly four hours I was still dry. What more could I want. The fit was good not too long."

Others said they were useful for dog walks, cycling and working outdoors.

Meanwhile, another wrote: "I went to Iceland for holiday and there were a couple of days when it rained a lot. Nevertheless, these trousers kept me dry all day.

"They are very soft and comfortable, and above all they come with a very handy and small plastic bag that you can just throw in your backpack and forget it's there."

They're not the only waterproof trousers with glowing reviews either as Regatta's Pack It waterproof trousers for men are a best-seller on Amazon, too. They cost from £13.07 and are available in green, black and blue.

If you're after head-to-toe protection for your next walk, you'll also want to check out the Pack-it Jacket for women and men.

