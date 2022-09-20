The waterproof tapes market is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027

The restraints related to the use of waterproof tapes market is slow growth of end-use industries in some countries. Electrical & electronics segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the waterproof tapes market.

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterproof Tapes Market by Resin, Substrate Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05175224/?utm_source=GNW

Waterproof tapes offer excellent resistance to moisture and ultraviolet exposure, and it is intended for both indoor and weather-exposed outdoor applications such as waterproof electrical connections near pools and hot tubs.Waterproof tapes are used for insulation of the joints and terminations of various rubber and plastic cables.

They are also used for repairing of damaged insulation portions of various cables. In this industry, waterproof tapes find applications in harnessing of wires and cables, protective jacketing for high voltage cable splices and repairs, primary electrical insulation for all wire and cable, and electrical insulation for transformer, motor, coil, and tubes.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Waterproof tapes market during the forecast period.
The healthcare sector in Asia Pacific has been growing at a rapid pace due to evolving demographic trends, growing consumer expectations, and technological advancements.Together, these elements might make it possible for governments, taxpayers, doctors, and patients to rethink how healthcare is managed and delivered.

Consumer-focused health ecosystems are developing in Asia at an unprecedented rate and scale in response to the aforementioned trends.Furthermore, consumers demand high-quality waterproof tapes that are used in the healthcare sector but at an economical price, so manufacturers are focusing on minimizing miscellaneous expenses to lower the operating cost while manufacturing the end product.

As a result, profit margins and sales of waterproof tapes in the healthcare division achieved great heights over the historical period.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%
• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America-9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany).

Research Coverage:
The waterproof tapes market has been segmented based on resin (acrylic, silicone, butyl, and others), substrate type (plastic, metal, rubber, and others), end-use industry (electrical & electronics, automotive, building & construction, healthcare, packaging, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).

Reasons to Buy the Report
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on waterproof tapes offered by top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for waterproof tapes across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05175224/?utm_source=GNW

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,