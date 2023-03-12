These 'Waterproof' Chelsea Boots Remind Us of a Pair Oprah Wore — and They're Up to 69% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots Tout

People / Pamela Jew

March is here, and that means the season of rain is upon us — so you better have the right shoes ready. In case you don't, Amazon just put one of its chicest (and comfiest) rain boots on sale for a whopping 69 percent off.

Right now, you can score the Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie for just $34, meaning you'll save more than you spend when you add them to your cart.

Made of water-resistant material, the slip-on Chelsea boots have an elastic side panel that make them easy to take on and off. Coming up to your ankle, they give you a little more protection from the elements compared to sneakers, but with their thick rubber sole and 1.5-inch block heel, they're just as comfortable. The rubber lug sole has deep indentations that provide ample traction, ensuring that you don't slide around while you walk through the rain.

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Beige, $34 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

Chelsea boots have long been a go-to style for celebrities in rainy weather, and we've been seeing them crop up left and right in recent weeks. In January, when Oprah Winfrey visited a cold and wet New York City, she wore the chic and protective boot style with a cozy turtleneck and a luxurious wrap blanket. Christie Brinkley also sought out the trendy boots when she hit the beach on a gray day in March.

Amazon shoppers say the Soda Pilot boots really stand up when it comes to rain protection — and in fact, the popular booties have more than 2,700 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that they wore the "waterproof" shoes in the "pouring rain and even stepped in a few puddles," and their feet stayed dry.

Someone else said, "I needed something comfy to wear since I returned to work as a substitute teacher. These are cute, comfortable for all day on my feet, and very economically priced."

And a third person wrote, "I have gotten so many compliments on these boots! These boots are super cute and look good with everything."

Right now, you can get the Soda Pilot Chelsea Booties on sale in several chic colors, including beige, black, cognac, gray, bone, and sand. If you're looking for comfortable and stylish rain shoes to wear every day this spring, these on-sale booties are it. Shop more colors below before they go back to full price.

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Black, $34.94 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Cognac, $30 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Gray, $59.95 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Bone, $39.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Buy It! Soda Pilot Chelsea Bootie in Sand, $48.99 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com

