2 Men Rob Convenience Store Wearing Watermelon Rind Disguises: Police

Two men wearing watermelon rinds robbed a convenience store in Louisa, Virginia. (Photo: Louisa Police Department)

As disguises go, these were pretty seedy.

Police in Louisa, Virginia, took to social media on Saturday in hopes of finding two men accused of robbing a convenience store on May 6 with watermelon rinds on their heads.

Surveillance cameras at a Sheetz story caught the scofflaws in the act, but they managed to elude authorities thanks to their “brilliant” disguises, according to the New York Post.

That is, until Sunday, when authorities arrested 20-year-old Justin Rogers in connection with what the Post deemed the “melon-drama.”

Rogers was booked on three charges, according to TMZ: misdemeanor larceny of alcohol, misdemeanor possession of alcohol by an underage person and felony prohibition of wearing a mask/face covering in public.

Police are still on the lookout for a second person, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Candice Wendt, a customer at the convenience store where the robbery took place, thought the disguises fell in that thin line between stupid and clever.

“I think it’s ridiculous. Innovative but ridiculous,” Wendt told WRIC-TV. “The amount of work that you have to do to actually hollow out a watermelon to stick it on your head, I think, is kind of crazy.”

