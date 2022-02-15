Waterloo & Westminster Bridge closed as police assess ‘unattended item’

Four major bridges in Central London were closed by police on Tuesday morning as they assessed an “unattended item”.

The Met Police announced Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges were shut as a precaution - though they have now all reopened.

In #Waterloo, York Road is closed between Westminster Bridge Road and the Imax Roundabout for an emergency services incident pic.twitter.com/Yk4qmCX7hu — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) February 15, 2022

Anyone travelling in the area was urged to use an alternative route.

Waterloo Station and the surrounding area were evacuated, according to a witness who posted a photo of the police cordon. The London Eye was also evacuated but has now resumed service.

Westminster Bridge has now been reopened, with office workers evacuated from buildings in the area allowed back into work.

A video posted to Twitter showed a large police presence at the scene on York Road between Westminster Bridge Road and the Imax Roundabout.

The Met Police said: “The unattended item has been assessed and was found not to be suspicious.

“Road closures will be lifted imminently. We thank the public for their cooperation."