Waterloo station: How to claim a refund if your train has been disrupted or cancelled

Expect the UK’s busiest station to be especially crowded today (James Manning / PA)

Due to a significant signal failure, rail travellers have been advised to avoid London Waterloo, the busiest railway station in Britain.

This morning (Thursday, April 13), South Western Railway informed commuters that a considerably limited service will operate to and from London Waterloo due to a serious signalling issue that had arisen last night.

“We’re advising customers not to attempt travel to or from London Waterloo this morning as a result.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this morning. Engineers are working to restore signalling; however, we expect disruption to last for most of the day.”

Trains from Waterloo to Alton, Guildford, and Weymouth are among the services that are experiencing delays.

Surrey, Hampshire, Wiltshire, and Dorset trains from the entire network have all been cancelled. Passengers may face traincancellations for the rest of the day.

The 10 remaining platforms are used by running trains, however, they are extremely late. Nearly an hour was lost by a Teddington train that was scheduled to arrive at 6.20am.

While unaffected, the lines to Reading and Windsor & Eton Riverside will be significantly busier than usual as commuters from Clapham Junction cram onto trains.

Passengers for South Western Railway can use Southern, CrossCountry, and GWR trains to travel over reasonable routes and, when applicable, their tickets are also accepted on London Underground trains.

How to claim a refund

If passengers are unable to travel, they will be entitled to a full refund, and season ticket holders will receive a day's worth of compensation.

Passengers who have been impacted by the delays can submit a form on the South Western Railway website. You will need to upload a picture of your ticket.

If you prefer, you may write them a letter. You’ll need to send your original tickets and provide travel information. Making duplicates of them is a good idea in case your letter is misplaced; a digital snapshot or scan will do. Within one month, you should receive reimbursement.

Story continues

It doesn’t matter what type of ticket you purchased, if your train is cancelled, you are entitled to a full refund.

If you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer when you travel with South Western Railway, you can claim Delay Repay, a national scheme that makes it easy for you to receive compensation for delayed journeys.

If you are a season ticket holder, you can get an estimate on how much you will be refunded using the National Rail refund calculator.

You can also make a claim for expenses you’ve incurred during disruption.

You are also entitled to the following if you arrive at your location more than an hour late:

50 per cent of the cost of your single-ticket purchase.

If you purchased a roundtrip ticket, 25 per cent of your ticket cost.

If you purchased a return ticket and were delayed on both trips for more than an hour, you would be entitled to 50 per cent of your ticket cost.

Aim to submit your claim within 28 days — some train companies do give you more time.

Many companies provide vouchers that can be used on future rail trips. You don't have to consent to them; you can insist on receiving a cash refund.

If you're not satisfied with the way your train company has responded, you can pursue your complaint further.

If you have a complaint about any train company, you should contact the Rail Ombudsman, who can look into it. If they are unable to resolve your problem, they will connect you with a different company that can.