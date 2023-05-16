Waterloo Road star Vincent Jerome teases Lindon change

Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams - BBC

Waterloo Road spoilers follow.

Waterloo Road star Vincent Jerome has shared his hopes that Lindon King's backstory can be explored in the future.

The actor is reprising the role of Lindon in Series 12 of the school-based drama, which has been released on BBC iPlayer today (May 16) and has its first airing on BBC One this evening.

In the new set of episodes, Lindon will be keen to get back in the good books of headteacher Kim Campbell, who still feels betrayed by his ambitions to take her job in the last term.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Lindon's character, Vincent explained: "I know Lindon's backstory and I know who he is. I think it's fascinating, because we don't often see how much Lindon's background is like the kids he teaches in the school.

"I would like to delve into Lindon King the man – not the father, not the husband, not the deputy headteacher, not the head of science or the basketball coach.

"Lindon was born and raised on a council estate in North West London and he came from a rough background, so you have to ask the question: what does it take for that person to become a deputy head of a school in Manchester and why does he choose this school?

"When you watch the next bunch of episodes, there are elements of Lindon that he sees in some of the pupils that he teaches. You saw that a lot in his relationship with Preston Walters in the first seven episodes earlier this year, but there's also an unspoken thing with Danny Lewis.

"Lindon and Danny could have been the same person at that point, so it'd be interesting to explore why Lindon is the way he is, and how where he comes from has informed that. That's what I'd like to see."

Vincent added that Lindon has learned lessons from the previous term, which culminated in him turning down the position of headteacher when Kim looked likely to leave.

He explained: "From episode one to the end of episode seven in the last series, Lindon had his identity completely stripped from him. Everything he thought he knew about himself was proved wrong: him as a teacher, him as a colleague, him as a father and him as a husband.

"In the middle of all of that is Kim. Going into these next few episodes, Lindon still has a lot of respect for Kim – and I dare say that he still holds a little torch for her.

"But he realises that he needs to gain back her trust because he just messed up so badly at the end of the last series. In their relationship going forward, I think Lindon is just trying to do his best by Kim and the school, and that includes his colleagues and the students too."

