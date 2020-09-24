Waterloo Brewing's Small-Batch Salted Caramel Porter is a Big Hit

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Brewing's Salted Caramel Porter returns to shelves this fall for a third year in a row. Handcrafted with roasted malts, this deep brown porter is a smooth, naturally flavoured brew with delicious, lingering notes of rich, creamy caramel balanced by a sprinkle of savoury sea salt.

Introduced in 2018 as a small-batch seasonal brew, Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter has gained immense popularity with Ontario craft beer aficionados.

craft beer aficionados. Available September in 473mL tall cans for only $2.85 at the LCBO, The Beer Store, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.





Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.) More





KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - If salted caramel and craft beer seem like odd pint fellows, wait until you try Waterloo Brewing's Salted Caramel Porter.

In the fall of 2018, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) released this dark beer iteration as part of its small-batch seasonal series, which has offered up limited runs of decidedly more adventurous brew concoctions. Salted Caramel Porter is back this September for a third year in a row, having won over Ontario craft beer aficionados thirsty for something off the beaten path.

"Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter has been a huge success for us," confirms Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager for Waterloo Brewing. "Internally, we all believed we'd hit on something unique and special when it first poured out of the taps three years ago, but I don't think any of us could have predicted just how well-received it would be."

"We've had tons of people tell us it's a taste they already consider to be synonymous with fall, that it's a beer they seek out and look forward to drinking at this time of year," says Mannerow. "You can't get a better endorsement than that!"

Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter is 6% alc./vol. and available for a limited time in 473mL cans for $2.85 at the LCBO, The Beer Store, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store (400 Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener).

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Story continues