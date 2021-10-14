Waterloo Brewing Announces Appointment of New CFO

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") today announced Enida Zaimi as Waterloo Brewing's Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2021. Ms. Zaimi is a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience and a proven record of success. Ms. Zaimi has deep and extensive experience, having held senior finance roles at Ferrero Canada Limited, Ryder Integrated Logistics and Powerbev Inc. Most recently she was Chief Financial Officer at Citron Hygiene LP. Ms. Zaimi has a Master of Philosophy in Management Science from the University of Cambridge, Judge Business School and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA).

As CFO, Ms. Zaimi will lead Waterloo Brewing's finance organization and will be responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, investor relations and information technology.

"I know Enida will be a tremendous asset to the team and to our business with her excellent finance and operational experience. She is perfectly suited for this role, and we are excited to have her join Waterloo Brewing. On behalf of our Board of Directors and all Waterloo Brewing employees, I'd like to welcome Enida to the organization," noted George Croft, Waterloo Brewing's Chief Executive Officer and President.

Ms. Zaimi commented, "I am very excited to lead the finance function at Waterloo Brewing. It is a wonderful time to join the Company and I am very supportive of its growth plans. I look forward to being part of the talented and committed leadership team to ensure continued success and deliver the growth that employees and shareholders expect."

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

Waterloo Brewing Logo (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c1788.html