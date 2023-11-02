Waterfront strata RV Park proposed in Kaslo

A major waterfront development is being proposed in Kaslo. A public information session will be held by the proponents on November 29 at the Legion.

Quality Property Developments Inc. is proposing a strata RV park (75-90 sites), a small boat launch, four to eight private residences and some parkland (a public trail along the river to the lake) on a waterfront property known locally as ‘South Beach.’

The approximately 30-acre property is bordered on the north by Kaslo River and on the east by Kootenay Lake, and accessed via Hwy 31 near the new bridge. About 15 acres of the property is developable.

Currently zoned M-1 Industrial, reflecting its historical use as a sawmill, it also has a Waterfront Development Area designation resulting from the 2022 OCP update. This limits development on the property to passive recreational uses.

The developer is proposing a rezoning of the property into three different zones. The RV Park part of the land would be zoned C-4 Commercial Recreation-RV Camping, which does not currently exist in Kaslo’s zoning bylaw. A draft description of the new zone was provided by the proponent as part of the rezoning application. The portion of the property on the far lake-end where the private residences are planned would be rezoned to multi-family residential. The public riverfront trail leading to the lake would be zoned Parks and Open Space and would be owned and maintained by the Village.

The rezoning application was submitted to the Village along with an environmental impact assessment, traffic impact review, flood hazard assessment, and sewage dispersal assessment.

“This project has been going on for two years in the background,” said CAO Ian Dunlop at the October 10 council meeting, “and the applicant is finally at the stage where they felt comfortable bringing it forward.”

Rezoning is the first step. If council approves the rezoning, the next step would be land consolidation to merge lots and gain road allowances. Then subdivision plans would be submitted and development permit applications made. The whole process would take a few months.

Dale Unruh, president and CEO of Quality Property Developments, Inc., has appointed Ed Grifone of CTQ Consultants as his agent on all matters associated with the rezoning application.

Council gave first reading to the zoning amendment bylaw at the October 24 council meeting.

The public meeting will take place at the Legion on November 29 from 5 to 8 pm, with a presentation at 6:30 pm. See the advertisement of page 8 for more information.

Rachael Lesosky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice