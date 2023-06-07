This waterfront dining venue in Coconut Grove is finally opening. Here’s what we know

A highly-anticipated waterfront dining and entertainment venue in Coconut Grove has just announced its opening date — and the famous chefs who will be serving food there.

Regatta Grove, the new project from Breakwater Hospitality, is opening June 22, with five well-known chefs manning five separate kitchens at the one-acre property, which is located in the former Chart House space.

“We wish we’d have gotten it done sooner, but we’re so happy to be here,” said Emi Guerra, who founded Breakwater Hospitality with Alex Mantecon in 2018. Breakwater operates The Wharf Miami and The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park and the new JohnMartin’s in Coral Gables.

The open-air space at Regatta Grove will include three bars and 412 seats, which gives it the capacity for 981 guests standing and seated. There will also be lawn areas for games and other programming, plus multiple decks, a walkway to the waterfront and marina access and dockage for anyone who wants to arrive by boat.

Mantecon said the group wanted to create a place with quality food at an affordable price point.

“The Grove has taken off as a culinary destination,” he said. “We wanted to provide something on the water that was still attainable, still reasonably priced that was going along with what was here before with Scotty’s Landing. We’re Miami natives, born and raised here, so we grew up going to Scotty’s and the Chart House. We always felt we could do something well here.”

Here are the vendors who will be part of the project:

Chefs José Mendin, Kenny Gilbert, Jeremy Ford, Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will all operate kitchens at the new Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove.

JJ’s (Guilty Pleasures), by Chef Jeremy Ford: Ford, the chef behind The Beauty and The Butcher and Stubborn Seed, which earned a Michelin star, will serve his favorite “guilty pleasures.” Expect burgers, including a fried soft-shell crab burger, as well as tacos, truffle fries and onion rings.

The Piefather by Chef José Mendin: Known for the Miami institution Pubbelly Sushi and Rivertail, Mendin’s concept focuses on pizza (he also just opened two new concepts at Julia & Henry food hall in downtown Miami). The pizza will feature a signature sauce and imported Italian toppings.

Sunny Side Aussie Bites + Ice by Chef Janine Booth: Australian transplant Booth of Root & Bone will serve bites from her native country, including Aussie pies and sausage rolls as well as empanadas and health-conscious dishes like avocado toast and salads. Sunny Side will also serve sorbet and ice cream.

House of Birds & Drop Biscuits by Chef Kenny Gilbert: Expect biscuit sandwiches and Gilbert’s classic chicken sandwich smothered in his “Flavor Bomb” sauce, plus salads and sides.

Tackle Box by Chef Jeff McInnis: Root & Bone’s McInnis will serve local seafood — from fish tail sliders to chilled stone crab and caviar in a waterfront fish shack.

Guerra said that Regatta Grove hopes to reflect the Grove neighborhood.

“We built a place that caters to the Coconut Grove community,” he said. “The Wharf catered to the urban core. From a design perspective, The Wharf looks more industrial. This is more coastal in the colors and the finishes.”

He said that the waterfront location is what will make Regatta Grove unique.

“The view, there’s nothing like it,” he said. “You get a sense of being on vacation. At night, it’s just stunning, since you’re not close to all the city lights. We were just there at night, and the full moon was out, and it was so picturesque. It’s just incredible.”

A rendering of the new Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove.

Regatta Grove

Where: 3415 Pan American Drive, Miami

Opening: June 22

More information: regattagrove.com

