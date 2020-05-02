Waterfront BIA urges residents to avoid peak hours to 'flatten the visitor curve'

As the weather begins to warm, Toronto's Waterfront BIA says it wants to "flatten the visitor curve" and it's urging residents who insist on visiting to come when they're least likely to encounter crowds.

Tim Kocur, executive director of the Waterfront BIA, said it's best if people stay home and follow the directives of Toronto Public Health. But if they must visit the downtown area near Lake Ontario, they should do so during non-peak hours, he said.

That means before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m., he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The water is always a popular destination for people who want to get out and enjoy the warm weather," Kocur said in a news release on Saturday.

"But public health is paramount right now. We encourage everyone to stay at home or visit during non-peak hours if you do choose to visit the waterfront this weekend."

The BIA has been charting the number of visitors to the downtown waterfront area and produced its own curve.

Waterfront BIA

Kocur said the BIA would like to flatten this curve shown in the graph above.

"Visits before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. are encouraged to avoid crowding and to ensure physical distancing," he said.

The BIA represents businesses along the Queens Quay corridor between Bathurst and Yonge Streets.

Its activities include representing the area on policy and advocacy issues, making business improvements and highlighting the area's vibrancy through online promotion.