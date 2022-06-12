New waterfall trail in West Virginia promises 29 'breathtaking' falls

Want to go chasing waterfalls? A new trail in West Virginia is promising to be the nation's first with over two dozen scenic waterfalls.

Hikers can view 29 rushing waterfalls along the nation's first statewide waterfall trail in the youngest national park, New River Gorge, according to the department’s statement, although Blackwater and Sandstone are amongst the most popular.

"Breathtaking waterfalls are everywhere in our 1.5 million acres of parks and public lands, making this trail a must-experience activity for adventure-seekers this summer," West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. "From simple boardwalks to hilly treks, we want to make your efforts to experience our falls worth every mile."

Named for the distinct amber color of its waters, Blackwater Falls cascades a plunging 57 feet along the Gentle Trail of Blackwater Falls State Park. The Gentle Trail is ADA accessible.

With over 200 waterfalls found across the state, the twenty-nine cascades featured along the trail are the perfect way to kick off a summer of waterfall hunting. The trail includes well-known falls such as Blackwater and Sandstone, but also features hidden gems like Finn's in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and Drawdy in Boone County. Some, like Cathedral, tower above the valley floor, while others span wide rivers. West Virginia: An Outdoor Oasis in the Heart of the East Coast The West Virginia Waterfall Trail debuts at a time when 69% of Americans express a renewed appreciation for the great outdoors. According to a survey by Destination Analysts, 70% of travelers call "enjoying scenic beauty" a top trip characteristic for 2022.

Just this year, West Virginia, which has has over 200 waterfalls gained national attention as a top tourism destination by several major travel, such as Lonely Planet, TIME, Frommers and and Condé Nast.

More: West Virginia's New River Gorge offers whitewater rafting, zip lines, newest national park

Encompassing over 70,000 acres of land, New River is “rich in cultural and natural history” as one of the oldest rivers on the continent, according to the National Park Service. Along the trail, cascading falls vary; some tower above the valley floor while others span vast rivers.

Take a look at 10.

Visitors snap photos on a rainy day amidst fall colors surrounding the Glade Creek Grist Mill inside Babcock State Park near Clifftop, W.Va., Oct. 27, 2018. This is one of the most photographed spots in West Virginia, according to the state's Department of Tourism.

High Falls of the Cheat is a wide and short distinctive waterfalls, winding through Shavers Mountain in the Potomac Highlands. Cascades roar across the mountainsides over a horseshoe bend of rocks along the High Falls Trail.

Said to be a hidden gem amongst the over 200 waterfalls across the state by West Virginia's Department of Tourism, Finn's Falls is pictured along the Waterfall Trail in New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.

Brush Creek Falls along the Bluestone River stands at over 30 feet tall in Mercer County.

Consisting of three cascading falls, Falls of Hills Creek are hidden by lush green foliage in the Monongahela National Forest off of the Highland Scenic Highway, just 5 miles west of the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center. An ADA accessible boardwalk provides views of the first falls.

Twin Falls Resort State Park is home to two seasonal waterfalls - Marsh Fork Falls and Black Fork Falls – which can be viewed from the 1-mile Falls Trail loop in the mountains of southern West Virginia.

Glade Creek Falls along Glade Creek Trail within the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve holds spectacular views and plunging mountain waters along one mile.

Turkey Creek Fall has an 8-foot drop flowing over staircase rocks along a short hike through Hawks Nest State Park.

Valley Falls is situated between rock faces at 10-foot drop and is popular with kayakers within Valley Falls State Park. Views of this cascade are ADA accessible.

The Falls of Pendleton lies within Blackwater Falls State Park along the Pendleton Trace Trail.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. She loves to make pizza, photograph friends and spoil her cat Pearl.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: West Virginia Waterfall Trail: See photos of Blackwater, Sandstone