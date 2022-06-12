New waterfall trail in West Virginia promises 29 'breathtaking' falls
Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Want to go chasing waterfalls? A new trail in West Virginia is promising to be the nation's first with over two dozen scenic waterfalls.
Hikers can view 29 rushing waterfalls along the nation's first statewide waterfall trail in the youngest national park, New River Gorge, according to the department’s statement, although Blackwater and Sandstone are amongst the most popular.
"Breathtaking waterfalls are everywhere in our 1.5 million acres of parks and public lands, making this trail a must-experience activity for adventure-seekers this summer," West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. "From simple boardwalks to hilly treks, we want to make your efforts to experience our falls worth every mile."
Just this year, West Virginia, which has has over 200 waterfalls gained national attention as a top tourism destination by several major travel, such as Lonely Planet, TIME, Frommers and and Condé Nast.
Encompassing over 70,000 acres of land, New River is “rich in cultural and natural history” as one of the oldest rivers on the continent, according to the National Park Service. Along the trail, cascading falls vary; some tower above the valley floor while others span vast rivers.
Take a look at 10.
Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. She loves to make pizza, photograph friends and spoil her cat Pearl.
