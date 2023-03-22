Water for All, All for Water

DOW
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / DOW

There is a place for every person to connect to water stewardship. Just as we all depend on water, a sustainable water future depends on us.

This year's World Water Day is focused on accelerating action. We talked with Carrie Houtman, global sustainability director for climate, to find out how Dow is taking action to manage water around four spheres of influence: our direct operations, product offerings, supply chain, and wider watershed health.

Why do companies such as Dow care about sustainable water management? What are the business challenges around water resiliency?

Fresh water supply is becoming an increasing challenge for communities and industry alike. It is essential for us to continue to get better, more efficient and more effective at managing this precious finite resource.

Business continuity is top of mind for us. If we don't have water, we don't have safe and successful and sustainable operations. What motivates us is the need to make sure that we can maintain operational continuity and environmental safety.

There is an inextricable link between carbon management, water and biodiversity. A quote that resonated with me says: "Carbon is the message, and water and nature are the messenger." It illustrates that what we do and don't do as a society to reduce carbon has a direct impact on the availability and quality of water.

It's also very important to think about the trade-offs that are required to balance low-carbon technologies with increasing water scarcity. With few exceptions, lower-carbon technology drives water consumption higher. As we drive forward our plan to decarbonize and grow, we also need to take into account two important factors as we invest - the water needed for these technologies and the impact to the ecosystem. None of the actions that we take to address carbon, biodiversity or water management should be done in a silo.

Our aim is to work with our customers, suppliers, and the communities and ecosystems in which we operate to positively impact the watersheds beyond our fenceline.

How is water management evolving at Dow?

Over the past several years, we have anchored our water conservation efforts at six key water-stressed sites - selected for their global significance to Dow regarding freshwater intake and production. Today, we are broadening our vision and advancing water stewardship across our enterprise - from supply chains to operations to product offerings. And we are proud of our ongoing partnerships and collaborations to restore watersheds and protect ecosystems.

Let me share an example of a Dow solution that you might not associate with water savings: food packaging. An estimated 30% of food worldwide is wasted between the farm and the table. In the U.S. alone, the food we waste used 10 trillion gallons of water to produce. Better food packaging and transport packaging technology is helping reduce spoilage, loss or damage, and save an enormous amount of water.

Dow has the expertise and the opportunity to be an industry leader in reducing carbon emissions, water stewardship and ecosystem preservation and restoration, building on the work of our Valuing Nature Goal. Already, there are many examples of where we can have the best of both worlds - low carbon, water savings and healthy ecosystems. Using purposefully constructed wetlands that serve as a low-carbon approach to water-treatment filtration is just one example.

We also are seeking to work with our tens of thousands of suppliers, to see how we can collaborate to reduce our impacts and dependencies on water resources across the value chain.

Why is it important for all of us to do our part?

As society moves forward with additional environmental priorities like carbon reduction, we need to treat water like the precious and finite resource it is and remain focused on protecting valuable ecosystems. There are very real tradeoffs, and society finds better solutions when we understand and account for this.

There is a place for every person to connect to water stewardship. Just as we all depend on water, a sustainable water future depends on us.

Discover how Dow is accelerating change through actions and collaboration.

DOW, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture
DOW, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745285/Water-for-All-All-for-Water

Latest Stories

  • New species of ‘giant’ spider discovered hiding underground in Australia, experts say

    Photos show the creature’s bright red coloring.

  • Amid soaking storms, California turns to farmland to funnel water into depleted aquifers

    In parts of California's Central Valley, farmlands are being used to soak up storm water and replenish depleted groundwater.

  • This animal was declared extinct in India in 1952. But one was just seen in the wild

    The sighting comes on the heels of a species reintroduction effort spearheaded by the Indian government.

  • Mysterious thrashing in Florida swamp was alligator eating an alligator, woman learns

    “Amazing and scary.”

  • Feds warn Ontario they could shut down development near Rouge Park

    VAUGHAN, Ont. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new study examining the effect of development on biodiversity and species-at-risk in a massive national park could shut down part of Ontario's plan to build housing in the area. Guilbeault says the study will be done as soon as possible on Rouge National Urban Park in the Greater Toronto Area. He says collaboration with Ontario has been impossible on environmental concerns over proposed housing developments. Premier Doug Ford

  • Tidal power developer slams DFO for years of delays, stops application for N.S. project

    The decades-long saga to harness the highest tides in the world to create renewable energy seems to have hit another snag. But the problem is not the powerful currents, it's red tape. The CEO of Sustainable Marine Energy, a company based in Scotland with an office in Dartmouth, says his company is stepping back from its application for a site with the non-profit Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE) near Parrsboro, N.S. "We have notified [the Department of Fisheries and Oceans] that we

  • A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida

    A 5,000-mile seaweed belt lurking in the Atlantic Ocean is expected in the next few months to wash onto beaches in the Caribbean Sea, South Florida, and the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt — as the biomass stretching from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is called — contains scattered patches of seaweed on the open sea, rather than one continuous blob of sargassum. Once it washes ashore, sargassum is a nuisance — a thick, brown algae that carpets beaches, releasing a pungent smell as it decays and entangling humans and animals who step into it.

  • Astonishing before and after satellite photos show California towns swallowed by floods

    Images from space show the hard-hit California towns of Pajaro and Porterville before and after flooding caused by recent storms.

  • First in a parade of storms set to spring into Ontario and Quebec

    A trifecta of systems impacting Ontario and Quebec over the next week will kick off Wednesday, bringing a mix of spring and wintry conditions

  • Millions of dead fish fill a river in Australia, videos show. What caused the die-off?

    Officials say multiple fish species were swept up in the die-off, contributing to the massive number of dead fish in the river.

  • Parts of B.C. in for rude spring awakening with temperature drop, snow

    After a sneak preview of mid-May weather on the weekend and through Wednesday, temperatures in B.C. are set to fall back to Earth, giving residents a false start to the season.

  • Deadly bomb cyclone storm slams California, causing intense winds, blackouts, havoc

    One person was killed in the storm that brought widespread rain, gusts that knocked glass out of skyscrapers and left tens of thousands without power.

  • Football-sized goldfish cloning themselves in B.C., Ontario waters

    The fish pose a threat to native species.

  • Nova Scotia amends cap-and-trade rules to deliver $165M in power utility and ratepayer savings

    The Houston government has amended provincial cap-and-trade regulations to exempt Nova Scotia Power and ratepayers from $165 million in pollution payments — the paperwork needed to deliver a promise it announced last year. On Monday, the province said amendments to the cap-and-trade program regulations issued in a March 16 cabinet order effectively wipe 2.6 megatonnes of carbon emissions from Nova Scotia Power's account. That represents emissions from fossil fuels the company was forced to buy a

  • California town engulfed in floodwater. But residents fear what will happen if they flee

    A California town is engulfed in floodwater, but residents fear what will happen if they flee.

  • Egyptian startup transforms plastic bags into tiles

    STORY: This Egyptian startup is aiming to turn billions of plastic bags into tilesLocator: Sharqiya, EgyptTileGreen's product could reduce the amount of waste going into the Mediterranean Seaand help bring down emissionsfrom the building sectorPlastic waste is melted and compressed at a factory on the outskirts of CairoThe tiles are used for outdoor paving(Khaled Raafat, TileGreen co-founder)“So far, we have recycled more than five million plastic bags, but this is just the beginning. We aim that by 2025, we will have recycled more than five billion plastic bags. Currently, we have plans to expand in Egypt, and we have plans to expand in some Arab countries. We started working on this with our partners, real estate developers and contracting companies who tried our product and liked it very much and want to spread its usage.”Egypt is one of the worst polluters in the Mediterranean regionNearly 82,000 tons of plastic waste enter the sea each yearThat’s according to a 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature

  • Skagway dock upgrades leave Yukon mining company searching for an alternative

    As the Yukon government commits millions to upgrade an Alaskan dock, the mining company that relies on it for international trade is rushing to find a temporary alternative. Yukon's Minto Metals Corp. has shipped materials out of Skagway's ore dock since 2008. It's the only mine currently using the dock. But the company says that upcoming construction will interrupt shipping there for at least two years. This month, Skagway accepted the terms of an agreement with the Yukon government on upgrades

  • Spring shows its true colours in Ontario with threats of rain, snow and ice

    Multiple rounds of unsettled weather will take aim as spring kicks off in Ontario, with rain in the south and another healthy shot of snow in northern sections.

  • Drought in Spain's northeast empties reservoirs

    VILANOVA DE SAU, Spain (AP) — The medieval church of Sant Romà disappeared from view in the 1960s, when the town of Vilanova de Sau, an hour north of Barcelona, was flooded to create a reservoir. In the past three decades, its spectral belltower has broken the surface several times, serving as a punctual reminder of Spain’s fragile water resources. But today the church’s tower, its nave and the building’s foundations are all exposed. The bare, steep ridges of the Sau reservoir show how far its l

  • No signs of spring with rounds of heavy snow on tap for Atlantic Canada

    Winter might be over, but the snow continues to pile up across Atlantic Canada, with the first in a series of storms set to arrive on Thursday