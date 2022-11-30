Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size Will Attain USD 52.2 Billion by 2030 growing at 5.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size accounted for USD 32.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 52.2 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Statistics

  • Global water and wastewater treatment equipment market value was USD 32.7 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific water and wastewater treatment equipment market share will gather around USD 10.7 billion market share in coming years

  • Europe water and wastewater treatment equipment market growth registered considerable CAGR of 6% over the projected years from 2022 to 2030

  • Among equipment, membrane separation sub-segment collected USD 6.5 billion in revenue in 2021

  • Based on application, municipal recorded 64% of the market shares in 2021

  • Rising government initiatives for water conservation is a key water and wastewater treatment equipment market trend that fuels the industry growth

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth Factors

  • Growing trend of water recycling

  • Shortage of freshwater sources

  • Rising demand for eco-friendly water treatment technologies

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1232

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Coverage:

Market

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size 2021

USD 32.7 Billion

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Forecast 2030

USD 52.2 Billion

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.4%

 

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Base Year

2021

 

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Equipment, By Process, By Application, And By Geography

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Veolia Environment SA; Suez Environment SA; Xylem Inc.; DowDuPont Inc;Evoqua Water Technologies.; Ecolab Inc.; Aquatech International; Pentair Plc.; Calgon Carbon Corporation; and 3M.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Dynamics

Growing concerns about side effects, synthetic concoctions, and contaminants in supply water and wastewater, combined with stringent manufacturing requirements in processed water, are driving the market. Furthermore, water and wastewater treatment advancements are a critical advancement in the oil and gas industry, given the hazardous arrival of synthetics and other contaminants during the extraction procedure. Furthermore, in the mining industry, water treatment technologies such as turnaround assimilation are widely used because they essentially aid in water desalination, providing unadulterated and clean drinking water to miners. Switch assimilation is extremely beneficial in the reusing of water used in the mining industry, which is only useful for applications such as metal slurry forms.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation

The water and wastewater treatment equipment market is divided into technology, application, and process. Based on equipment, the market is sectioned into membrane separation, disinfection, biological, and sludge dewatering. Application segment is further bifurcated into municipal waste and industrial waste. By process, the market is categorized into primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share

In terms of revenue, the membrane separation segment was valued at more than USD 8 billion in 2021 and is expected to account for the lion's share of the overall industry over the forecast time frame. The industrial waste segment was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed USD 18.2 billion during the forecast period. The establishment of new manufacturing units in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, Mexico, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Iran is expected to play a significant role in increasing industrial application. Growing population and rapid urbanization are expected to increase fresh water consumption and municipal waste generation. This factor is expected to drive future demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. The growing population and rapid urbanization are expected to increase new water utilization and the age of city squander. This factor is expected to shift the mandate for water and wastewater treatment equipment in the near future.

According to the process, tertiary treatment held the majority of the share in 2021 because it is used to enhance the quality of effluent before it is recycled or released into the environment. However, it is anticipated that the secondary treatment will experience a notable CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Regional Scenario

Stringent Norms to Play a Crucial Role in APAC and Developed Regions

The rapidly expanding disposal of wastewater from industrial areas is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market. Compact water scarcity combined with rapid industrialization in emerging countries such as Japan, China, and India are different factors driving the APAC market. Stringent water treatment standards and guidelines in Japan are expected to completely drive water and wastewater treatment equipment in the region. Japan has been focusing on successful water management frameworks and water-saving advancements, including methods for decreasing water spillage rate in local use and advancing modern water reuse. China, Singapore, and India are also investing in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment divisions, which is driving the Asia-Pacific water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Korea, for example, is concentrating on expanding utilization of the drinking water treatment solution for improving assets and conveying high-immaculateness water to the populace. Filtration equipment, such as table-top compact filters, is likely to gain significant traction in municipal applications, prompting the improvement of industry-specific water and wastewater treatment equipment.

With rising water shortages and disease outbreaks such as cholera, the MEA water and wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to exhibit enticing growth. Due to stringent standards concerning industrial wastewater release in water bodies, North America and Europe are expected to see increased demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. Furthermore, rising gas exploration activities and growing interest in industrial water reuse drive the North American water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1232

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Players

Key market players' company profiles include major business strategies, company overviews, and revenues. 3M, Aquatech International, Calgon Carbon Corporation, DowDuPont Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies., Ecolab Inc., Pentair Plc., Veolia Environment SA, Suez Environment SA, and Xylem Inc. are among the key industry participants.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market?

  • What will be the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Automation Industries Related:

The Global Hyper Automation Market accounted for USD 7,103 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 32,632 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Marketing Automation Market accounted for USD 4,523 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12,178 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Micromachining Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 4.0 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

