Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) to Host Over 600 Exhibitors, Showcasing Latest Trends and Technologies Driving the Industry

INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION
·5 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT), the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, will host more than 600 exhibitors showcasing new and innovative products and services February 20-23, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The WWETT Expo Hall will showcase exhibitors from around the globe including Federal Signal, Environmental Solutions Group, Satellite Industries, Vac-Con, Inc and CUES, Inc. aimed to address the growing industry, now estimated at 301.77 billion USD. A wide variety of products and service categories available at WWETT include Septic Pumping, Portable Sanitation, Sewer, Waterblasting, Safety Equipment, Pumper Trucks, Dewatering and Software.

"There has been tremendous advancement in the waste and wastewater industry since our last event, including innovations in maintenance, design and installation," says Marc Acampora, VP & Market Leader, WWETT Show. "With a robust conference program, Expo Hall, and specialized industry events, WWETT provides wastewater and environmental service professionals with information on pertinent industry trends and solutions.

Event Features & Highlights

  • The NAWT Shootout brings awareness to the updated Federal Regulations regarding Pre-Trip inspections. It gives individuals the chance to practice their Pre-Trip Inspections and those that already have their CDLs an opportunity to learn what the new regulations cover and how to respond to road-side inspections. The top four individuals with the most correctly identified problems will be named winners.

  • The National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association (NOWRA) will be conducting the National Backhoe ROE-D-HOE® Championship Competition. The three-day open event allows attendees to compete by using the backhoe bucket to move small objects in a race against time. The top three times win belt buckles in addition to up to $1,000 in cash prizes.

  • WWETT Talks Live is a new interview series that will feature bite-sized insights from the wastewater industry's most innovative leaders. It will cover the state of the industry, which trends to adopt and which ones to avoid, leadership and roles in company structures, becoming a multi-dimensional operation, trials and tribulations of expanding and the importance of your work and community impact.

  • Operators Without Borders provides certified, volunteer water and wastewater operators who can support utilities in developing countries following emergency and disaster situations to ensure that safe drinking water and wastewater management services are resumed. On February 21 at 4:00 p.m., a special Happy Hour General Session will be hosted in Room #130 discuss the current situation of water and wastewater utilities in Ukraine and how we can help.

  • WWETT will show the documentary Sh*t Saves the World, which provides an intriguing and humorous glimpse into our species' impact on the Earth by exploring how one of the most simple and obvious solutions to aid the environment may lie in what we often look down upon as waste. The documentary will be shown on February 22 at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in Room 122.

  • IndyHumane has been committed to helping central Indiana's pets in need since 1905. The organization's locations collectively support an average of 10,000 animals each year, roughly 90 percent of which are adopted. In booth #5935 in the Expo Hall there will be dogs and kittens to meet, play with and adopt.

  • The Welcome Party takes place February 21 at 5:00 p.m. at The Grand Hall @ Downtown Union Station and is hosted by Custom Truck One Source and Tornado Global Hydrovacs.

Chad Williams, resilience speaker, bestselling author and Navy SEAL, will deliver the keynote address and show attendees the power of SEAL Team thinking in tacklingany challenge. Williams draws from his experience in military to provide a Navy SEAL's perspective on issues related to effective leadership, resilience, teamwork, overcoming adversity and motivation.

The WWETT accredited conference program delivers education including nearly 100sessions across 21 tracks led by seven of the industry's leading national associations, targeted to municipalities, plumbers, portable sanitation professionals, septic contractors, sewer contractors and wastewater professionals.

Many sessions count toward fulfilling required continuing educational units (CEUs) and professional development hours (PDHs).

Register online at wwettshow.com to receive press credentials to meet with exhibitors of interest and report on the latest industry trends.

About the WWETT Show

The WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show - is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

Learn more about the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show at www.wwettshow.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

###

Media Contacts

Abby Portwood
Infrastructure and Construction PR
IC.PR@informa.com

Liz Bothwell
Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT)
Content & Marketing
liz.bothwell@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION



