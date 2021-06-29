Water unavailable in Granville Ferry, N.S., for at least 72 hours

Tap water pours into a glass resting in a kitchen sink in this undated photo. People in Granville Ferry, N.S., who rely on the community's water supply have been asked to only use it in emergencies. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC - image credit)

The Municipality of the County of Annapolis is asking people in Granville Ferry, N.S., who rely on the community's water supply to only use it in emergencies and expect to go without it for at least 72 hours due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The municipality has sent out a notice advising people to "immediately conserve and store water."

It did not explain what prompted the situation, but said the county is trying to resolve it as soon as possible.

The municipality also said it is in the process of obtaining bottled water in hopes that it will be available at the Annapolis Royal fire hall.

MORE TOP STORIES