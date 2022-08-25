Water truck driver from Placer County accused of arson in two Sierra County wildfires

Investigators arrested a logging company water truck driver from Placer County who is accused of starting two wildfires Monday in Sierra County.

Dillon Schneider, 25, of Auburn was arrested on suspicion of arson, possessing an incendiary device, being a prohibited person possessing ammunition and a firearm and possession of stolen property, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

Schneider was booked on Tuesday night at the Nevada County Jail, where he remained in custody Thursday with his bail amount set at $500,000. Jail records indicate Schneider faces 10 felony counts stemming from his arrest.

The wildfires, later called the Berry Fire, were reported late Monday afternoon southwest of the town of Sattley in Sierra County. Sheriff’s officials said Schneider, at that time, was working in the area as a water truck driver for a logging company.

Initially, 911 callers reported seeing two smoke columns south of the Yuba Pass near Berry Creek. The Sierra County Fire Department and firefighters from the Tahoe National Forest Service responded.

The two wildfires, each about 1/4 of an acre in size, were 100 yards apart and burning at a slow rate of spread, Tahoe National Forest Service officials initially reported. Firefighters on the ground and aircraft launched swift suppression action and had the fires 100% contained, the Forest Service announced at 8:13 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters stayed overnight to look for smoldering spots. Forest Service officials said the fires burned 0.2 acres, the total acreage with updated mapping.

The Forest Service determined the fires were suspicious, and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office took the lead on the investigation. As evidence was collected and witnesses were questioned, investigators identified Schneider as “a person of interest” in the investigation.

Schneider was first arrested late Monday afternoon on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm. After investigators searched Schneider’s vehicles, investigators had probable cause that Schneider was responsible for starting the fires and arrested him on suspicion of arson, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about these wildfires to call the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at 530-289-3700.