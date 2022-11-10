Water Softening Systems Market Accelerated at a 6.65% CAGR to Hit USD 3.23 Billion by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Growth Boost by Advancement of Robotization In Water Relaxing Frameworks and Technology

New York, US, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Water Softening Systems Market Research Report: Information by Flow Rate, Type, Application, Region, and Sales Channel- Global Forecast till 2030”, the water softening system market is anticipated to thrive substantially during the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 6.65% to gain a size of around USD 3.23 billion by the end of 2030.

Water Softening Systems Market Overview:

Hard water-produced limescale depositions in modern, commercial, and household water frameworks can lead to plumbing issues, stop the pipeline, advance galvanic erosion, and trigger convolute cleansers and cleansers to crumble in water. Water relaxing outlines are filtration frameworks that eradicate high convergences of magnesium, calcium carbonate, and some particles in hard water, causing water stream blockage in hot and cold-water pipes, cooling towers, kettle tubes, water warmers, and some other surfaces it contacts. A water-mellowing framework scrutinizes hard water minerals and open water; this soft water is more feasible with cleanser and grows the lifetime of plumbing and various machines.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog for prominent participants across the global water softening systems market market includes players such as:

  • A.O. Smith Water Technologies (US)

  • Wychwood Water Systems Ltd (UK)

  • EcoWater Systems LLC (US)

  • Harvey Water Softeners Ltd (UK)

  • BWT Aktienge­sellschaft (Austria)

  • Pelican Water Systems (US)

  • Culligan International Company (US)

  • Marlo Incorporated (US)

  • Pentair Residential Filtration LLC (UK)

  • Monarch Water Ltd. (UK)

  • Feedwater Limited (UK)

  • Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd (China)

  • Watts Water Technologies Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7769

Water softening refers to eliminating magnesium, calcium, and certain other metal cations from hard water. The water softening system is any chemical, substance, apparatus, or plant utilized to remove magnesium ions, calcium ions, and other metal cations from hard water to convert it into soft water. It is commonly utilized to lower the hardness of water, primarily achieved with lime softening or ion-exchange resins or reverse osmosis or nanofiltration membranes to absorb or precipitate the contaminants from water.

Hard water is a severe issue in the case of boilers precipitation, and buildup of hard water minerals can cause boiler tube failure. Soft water not only lowers the requirement for extra detergents and soaps needed for laundry and cleaning purposes but also plays a crucial part in boosting the life of devices such as water heaters, dishwashers, and washing machines. The global water softening systems market has shown immense growth in the last few years owing to the aspects such as the advancement of robotization in water relaxing frameworks, improvement of mechanically progressed items, development of innovative work exercises prompt item advancements, progressing brilliant city projects in powerful emerging nations, and growing wellbeing worries among purchasers. On the other hand, the lack of awareness in country regions may impede the market's growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 3.23 billion

CAGR during 2022-2030

6.65%

Base Year

2021

Forecast

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players

Key Market Drivers

Rising health concerns among consumers
Ongoing smart city projects in major developing countries
Growing research and development activities

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Water Softening Systems Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/water-softening-systems-market-7769

Market USP Covered

Water Softening Systems Market Drivers

The global water softening systems market has shown immense development in recent times, given the factors such as growing demand for soft water, concerns regarding the adverse effects of hard water, and developed regeneration adequate water softening systems.

Water Softening Systems Market Restraints

On the other hand, the lack of awareness regarding the necessity of soft water and water softening systems may restrict the market's growth.

Water Softening Systems Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the salt-based Ion exchange softener segment is anticipated to hold the top spot across the global water softening systems market over the assessment timeframe. Salt-based ion exchange softeners have a resin bed that is efficient for filtering water and exchanging hardness minerals for sodium bits. The rise in the adoption of salt-based ion-exchange softeners in residential applications promotes the growth of the salt-based ion exchange softener market.

Among all the flow rates, the 05 GPM to 30 GPM segment is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market over the coming years. the massive adoption in commercial and residential applications is considered the central aspect is supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for water softeners in the residential and commercial sectors will likely catalyze the segment's growth over the assessment era.

Among all application areas, the residential segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global water softening systems market over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is credited to the aspects such as the rise in the adoption of water filters and an increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water.

Based on the capacity, the 32,000 grain from the residential application is predicted to secure the top spot across the global water softening systems market over the coming years. the growth of the segment is credited mainly to the growing consciousness regarding the ill effects of hard water.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7769

Water Softening Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global water softening systems market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to hold the top position across the global water softening systems market over the coming years. the growing awareness regarding the advantages of consuming soft water and increasing installation of a water softening systems are considered being the main aspects supporting the growth of the regional market.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for water softening systems is anticipated to show the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is driven mainly by the factors such as the rise in foreign direct investments in commercial & residential infrastructure and the rising middle-class population.

COVID-19 Impact

The global water softening systems market has witnessed massive disruptions in operations across the globe, given the rise of the global health crisis. On the other hand, with all the global financial and industrial activities returning to normal, the market is likely to grow substantially over the coming years.

Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7769

The European regional market for water softening systems is anticipated to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe owing to the stringent water treatment regulations coupled with the growing need for softeners in numerous sectors.

Related Reports:

Residential Water Softening Systems Market Research Report: Type, Sales Channel and Region —Forecast till 2027

Water Treatment Systems (point of entry) Market Information by Technology, by Application and Region - Forecast to 2028

Produced Water Treatment Market Information Report by Well Type, by Treatment and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Packaged Water Treatment System Market Information Report by Type, By Application and by Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.