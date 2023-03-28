Water Recycle and Reuse Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Water Scarcity Concerns Fuel Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Technology (Conventional Treatment and Recycling Technologies, Membrane Filtration Technologies, Chemical Treatment and Disinfection Technologies), End User (Industrial, Agricultural, Domestic and Commercial), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water recycle and reuse market size reached US$ 21.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 42.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate of (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2022-2028.

The increasing water scarcity concerns and the growing consumer awareness regarding the detrimental environmental impact of resource shortage across the globe represent some of the key factors driving market.



Water recycle and reuse represents a range of approaches that involve collecting, treating, processing, reclaiming, and reusing wastewater generated from various sources and sectors for diverse purposes, including irrigation, street cleaning, and vehicle washing applications. It includes trapping, fine filtration, aerobic biological treatment, reverse osmosis, and desalination as standard practices for water recycling and reuse.

It further involves the usage of multiple technologies, such as conventional treatment and membrane filtration solutions, to ensure optimal purification of the resource. These cost-effective procedures minimize saltwater intrusion, respond to climate change or unpredictable weather effects, and eradicate severe droughts and sea-level rise.

Apart from this, water recycle and reuse saves energy, reduces freshwater resource degradation or salinization, and provides easy access to water in arid areas. As a result, water recycle and reuse are used to reduce pollution discharges and ensure water sustainability and security.



Water Recycle and Reuse Market Trends:



The increasing water scarcity concerns represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, there is growing consumer awareness regarding the detrimental environmental impact due to resource shortage. This, along with the increasing need for various effective water recycling and reuse techniques for the treatment of wastewater generated by industries and humans while performing potable and non-potable applications, such as toilet flushing, agricultural irrigation, and industrial proceedings, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

The market is also driven by the implementation of numerous favorable water conservation programs by governments due to escalating environmental concerns. Such initiatives and significant investments have encouraged the development of wastewater-storing infrastructure that distributes treated water for personal usage.

Moreover, the extensive utilization of recycled water in multiple construction applications, concrete mixing, artificial lakes, and paper mills is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing need for groundwater aquifers and surface reservoirs with recycled water and the advent of cost-effective water quality monitoring and contaminants identification technologies are favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising demand for reused water in the agricultural sector and the ongoing sensitization regarding the multiple water recycling methods and their benefits by both the government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Technology Insights:

Conventional Treatment and Recycling Technologies

Membrane Filtration Technologies

Chemical Treatment and Disinfection Technologies

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of water recycle and reuse market based on the technology. This includes conventional treatment and recycling, membrane filtration, and chemical treatment and disinfection technologies. According to the report, membrane filtration represented the largest segment.



End User Insights:



Industrial

Agricultural

Domestic and Commercial

A detailed breakup and analysis of the water recycle and reuse market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes industrial, agricultural and domestic and commercial. According to the report, domestic and commercial accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval AB

Aquatech International LLC

DeLoach Industries Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Element Solutions Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Fluence Corporation Limited

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Industrial Water Equipment Ltd.

Lenntech B.V.

Praj Industries Limited

Samco Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Veolia Environnement S.A. etc.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos S.A.U.



