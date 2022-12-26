Water pipe robots could stop billions of litres leaking

Victoria Gill - Science correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read

Around three billion litres of water are lost through leaks across hundreds of thousands of miles of water pipe in England and Wales daily, says water industry economic regulator Ofwat.

Scientists have now developed miniature robots to patrol the pipe network, check for faults and prevent leaks.

They say maintaining the network will be "impossible" without robotics.

Water industry body Water UK told BBC News that companies were already "investing billions" in leakage.

But a recent Ofwat report pointed to a lack of investment by water companies. It named several that it said were "letting down customers and the environment" by not spending enough on improvements. Water UK responded saying that leakage was at "its lowest level since privatisation".

Leaks are a widespread and complicated problem: Across the UK, hundreds of thousands of kilometres of pipe - of varying age and in varying condition - supply millions of properties with water.

Colin Day from Essex and Suffolk Water said: "In [this region] alone, we look after more than 8,500km (5,282 miles) of pipe and only about half the leaks in those pipes are visible, which means it's complicated to pinpoint where [the rest] are."

A sprinkler on a lawn in summer
Hosepipe bans remain in place in some regions

Wasted water has been a particularly sensitive issue this year. According to Water UK, three companies - South East Water, South West Water, and Yorkshire Water - still have localised hosepipe bans in place following the summer drought. And, amid the cost of living crisis, Ofwat estimates 20% of customers in England and Wales struggle to pay their water bill.

In the last year, though, according to Ofwat, companies have reduced leakage by an average of about 6%.

The industry has committed to a government target of halving the amount of water lost by 2050. Water UK accepted that progress needed to "accelerate". "We're adopting the latest technology, including special in-pipe cameras; satellite imaging; thermal drone technology, high-tech probes, and artificial intelligence," it told BBC News.

Flowing beneath our feet

  • There is about 217,000 miles of water main in England and Wales and more than 300,000 miles throughout the UK.

  • The network is made from a mixture of materials, including plastic, cast iron and steel.

  • An average UK household uses nearly 350 litres of water every day, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

We visited the site of a leak repair with Essex and Suffolk Water, which is owned by Northumbria Water. At a suburban site, a team was carefully excavating - navigating the overlying sewer pipe, gas supply and electricity cables to locate an underground leak.

"This one wasn't visible - we detected it through monitoring flow in our network," said Colin Day from Essex and Suffolk Water.

"We've covered the biggest leaks - burst pipes that that people see. It's these smaller, hidden leaks that we need to find."

Essex and Suffolk Water is testing "non-dig" repairs, including sealants that can be safely injected into pipes to repair cracks before they develop into a major leak. The technological revolution in leak prevention, according to some scientists, will be miniature robots.

Robot pipe patrollers

Experimental, transparent water pipes in the Integrated Civil and Infrastructure Research Centre in Sheffield
Transparent water pipes in the infrastructure research centre in Sheffield

Some companies already use tethered robots to investigate pipes that are inaccessible. But most of the network is currently inaccessible without digging. This is where much smaller, artificially intelligent machines come in.

A new generation of underground robotic pipe patrollers is being tested at the Integrated Civil and Infrastructure Research Centre (ICAIR) at the University of Sheffield.

Pipebots are miniature, mobile robots with cameras for eyes and all-terrain legs. They are being developed in collaboration with the water industry to patrol pipes and find cracks and weaknesses before they develop into leaks.

"Companies only respond reactively to faults at the moment, not proactively," explains Prof Kirill Horoshenkov. "We need to have the presence of robots so they can continuously collect data before the onset of faults."

Holding the toy car-sized robot in his hand, Prof Horoshenkov explained: "They move along the pipe, taking pictures and they have a microphone to listen to the pipe. They're designed to make decisions about whether the pipe is likely to develop a fault or not."

A miniature pipebot being tested in a lab in Sheffield
Researchers test robots on different surfaces to mimic the inside of a pipe

Artificial intelligence specialist Prof Netta Cohen from the University of Leeds says the biggest challenge for pipebots is communication.

"Underground, there's no GPS. So they will communicate with each other at short ranges (using sound or wifi)."

She and her colleagues are developing a system where a larger "mother" robot carries and deploys a group of miniature robots.

"They will deposit these little guys to go into the smaller pipes and collect them when they're done," explained Prof Cohen. "We will need a whole society of these robots to work in all these kilometres of pipe.

"If you think about the state of our infrastructure," she added, "it is so urgent to do something. It has implications not just for industry, but for our impact on the environment."

The water pipes beneath our feet, said Prof Cohen, are some of the most inhospitable environments on Earth. "We can't do this without robotics."

At ICAIR, the team hopes the first pipebots will patrol the water network within five years. Until then, each time there is a leak, the water companies will have to dig - around the maze of gas, electricity, wifi and sewer pipes - to fix it.

Latest Stories

  • Christmas storm shows signs of stopping, but leaves at least 35 dead and millions without power in its wake

    The National Weather Service warned of "potentially life-threatening" conditions across the US, even as the storm is expected to weaken.

  • US winter storm: Icy blast hits 250m Americans and Canadians

    At least 19 deaths are linked to the freeze, which has brought blizzards and floods to the US and Canada.

  • How cold did it get in Miami? A record this year? What the forecast says for Christmas

    Miami hit a low of 48 around 6 a.m. Saturday — the third coldest day of 2022, so far. The last time Miami went under 50 was Jan. 31 when it dipped to 49, according to meteorologist Will Redman of the National Weather Service in Miami.

  • Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US

    Tens of millions of Americans have endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and cancelled holidays after a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope. The conditions exposed 60% of the US population – more than 200 million people – to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. The US National Weather Service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever”, forecasters said.

  • Did Florida freeze? How low did it go? Will it get colder on Christmas? What to know

    Christmas Eve morning in Florida felt like those holiday movies you’ve binged on TV — characters all bundled up against the holiday cold. Snow didn’t fall, but that’s not for lack of the thermometer trying.

  • It’s a cold Christmas in Miami. When will it warm up? What about Monday and beyond?

    It’s Christmas Day. And it’s cold. At least for South Florida.

  • Only Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally

    Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarised. In an interview aired separately on Sunday, Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said that Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

  • B.C. grower's frustration with dried-out Christmas tree plants idea for her own tree farm

    Leslee Lucy's store-bought Christmas tree was bringing frustration to the season instead of joy. Lucy, who lives near Merritt in B.C.'s southern Interior, remembers that tree from 2020 being in such bad shape it wouldn't even soak up water. "As Christmas is going on, it's just drooping, drooping, drooping. Things are falling off, and I threw a hissy fit when I threw it out," Lucy told CBC Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce. "And I thought, 'I'm just going to grow my own darn tree from now on.'

  • The Best Cameos in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    From Stephen Sondheim to Serena Williams, here is a definitive guide to all the cameos in the second Knives Out film. "Sondheim has a massive connection to the murder-mystery genre," director Rian Johnson shares.

  • US winter storm: Stranded Native Americans burn clothes for warmth

    "We're fighting a losing battle," says Oglala Sioux Tribe's president as the reservation is cut off by impassable roads.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation throw was intercepted. The fans had seen enough late in the third quarter, and Robert Saleh and the Jets knew they needed to do something. Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler, elevated from th

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 Sunday for their second victory since mid-October. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams (5-10), who produced the best game of their dismal season on Christmas. Rookie Cobie Durant returned his second interception 85 yards fo