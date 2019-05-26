'Water off a duck's back' - Smith unfazed by boo-boys as brilliant century sees off England

Steve Smith has claimed he was unaffected by the hostile crowds in Southampton after scoring a match-winning century as Australia saw off England in a World Cup warm-up match.

The Aussie’s former captain was bombarded with jeers and chants of ‘cheat‘ following his recent return from a twelve-month ban for ball tampering.

Smith hit an impressive 116 off 102 balls as Australia sealed an entertaining 12-run win ahead of their opener against Afghanistan next Saturday.

However, many fans at the Ageas Bowl were not prepared to allow the batsman to forget his pervious indiscretions, but Smith insists he was unfazed the boos.

“I heard a few things as I went out to bat but it did not get to me. I was just trying to keep my head down, walk straight ahead and do my job,” he said after the match. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and how they want to treat people.”

“It is water off a duck’s back. It does not bother me. I will keep moving forward, doing everything I need to do, and work hard to play some good cricket for Australia while I am over here.”

Australia's Steve Smith dismissed the jeers of the crowd after scoring a century (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

He added, “I try to black it out. They call it ‘white noise’ I guess. When I’m out in the middle I don’t pay attention to the crowd or what they’re saying.”

“I know I’ve got the support of my team-mates on the balcony and that’s the most important thing.”

The scandal took place during the third test against South Africa in 2018, when Cameron Bancroft was caught on TV attempting to manipulate the ball using sandpaper.

It had transpired the Smith along with vice captain David Warner were also involved in the incident. All three players received lengthy bans, and the captaincy was removed from Smith.

