Water in Nova Kakhovka starts declining after dam destruction - Russia-installed officials

June 7 (Reuters) - Water levels in the city of Nova Kakhovka started to decline on Wednesday morning after the destruction of the nearby dam, the Russian-installed administration of the city said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The water level on the previously flooded streets of Nova Kakhovka began to subside," the administration of the now Moscow-controlled city said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)