Water main break postpones Toronto FC-New York City FC game in suburban Harrison

HARRISON, N.J. — Toronto FC's game with New York City FC has been put back a day to Sunday due to a water main break to the pipeline that services Red Bull Arena.

News of the postponement came three hours 15 minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday.

"As local authorities assess the damage, all water to the stadium has been shut down," NYCFC said in a statement.

The game is now scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

NYCFC usually plays its home games at Yankee Stadium but the Yankees are at home, forcing the MLS team to shift to Red Bull Arena, home of the rival New York Red Bulls.

Toronto has had little luck of late at Red Bull Arena, thumped 5-0 there in July by NYCFC in Leagues Cup play in July.

The Yankees were also forced to postpone their game Saturday game with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, citing "the forecast of sustained inclement weather" due to Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The baseball game was rescheduled for Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Toronto (4-15-10) came into weekend play in last place (15th) in the Eastern Conference and escaping the MLS basement only on goal difference from Colorado (minus-21 compared to the Rapids' minus-23 although Colorado has a game in hand).

Toronto has five regular-season games remaining. Former Canada coach John Herdman, who takes over the team on Oct. 1, will be in charge for the final three.

Coming off a 4-0 midweek loss at Inter Miami, Toronto has won just one of its last 16 games (1-12-3) in all competitions. TFC is the only team in the league yet to win on the road this season with an 0-10-4 record away from home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023

