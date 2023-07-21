Water main break in Miami Beach triggers precautionary boil water notice. What to know

A water main break has forced portions of Miami Beach to be put under a precautionary boil water notice through the weekend.

Late Thursday afternoon, a private contractor broke a 20 inch water main near Alton Road and Sixth Street, a Miami Beach spokesperson said.

The boil water notice is in effect for all areas south of 23 Street from the ocean to the bay, including the Sunset Harbour neighborhood — but not the Venetian Islands.

Residents, visitors and businesses are being advised to boil all water being used for drinking, cooking, food prep, making ice, brushing teeth or washing teeth.

Officials say bringing the water to a rolling boil for one minute would be sufficient. Using bottled water instead is also good.

The notice won’t be lifted until drinking water results pass Florida Administrative Codes for two consecutive days.