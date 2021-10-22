On the water main break, Charlotte Water confused residents

Water main break

One of the biggest problems with communication concerning last week’s water main break was inconsistency between the list of affected zip codes and Charlotte Water’s online interactive map.

I noticed low water pressure Oct. 18, but my zip code did not appear in the published list. However, when I entered my address on the map, it was squarely within the red zone of the boil water advisory.

Conversely, the address of a relative was outside the zone of concern on the map even though her zip code appeared in news reports.

Furthermore, the recorded phone message the city sent me in the hours after the break warned residents not to call 911 about their water pressure. But it said nothing to indicate a water advisory would be issued.

Hope Yancey, Charlotte

Public servants

When I questioned the nine candidates for commissioner in my town of Cornelius about their voting or support of Donald Trump, one responded by asking me what that has to do with his potential position as a local commissioner. He said this election is nonpartisan.

My answer: I realize the Cornelius election is nonpartisan in the sense that the ballot does not identify candidates by political party. My concern is that any candidate who would condone the actions of an immoral, egotistical Trump is not someone I could trust to do on the local level what is in the best interests of me and my community.

The political expediency is obvious in Washington these days. One exception is Liz Cheney. She deserves our appreciation. We need more public servants who won’t cave to personal advantage when humanistic and democratic values are at stake.

Constance Kolpitcke, Cornelius

GOP playbook

Matthew Ridenhour’s “My GOP needs a new playbook before it’s too late,” (Oct. 20 Opinion) sounds familiar. The good news for Ridenhour is that the playbook is written. It’s the 2013 “Republican Autopsy” that followed the presidential defeat of 2012.

The bad news is that this playbook was cynically rejected by the establishment, the grievances of white ethnic nationalists, and the intolerance of social conservative coalitions who now make up the majority of the Republican Party.

The Republican “big tent” is no more. Instead, many Republicans chose Donald Trump, the current makeup of their congressional delegations at the state and national levels, and Jan. 6. It’s who they really are.

Norm Burke, Charlotte

GOP individualism

Republicans are rightfully accused of placing a high value on individualism. Anti-vaccine arguments are regularly about individual freedom.

But individual freedom used to value the right of conscience. With Republican Congress members voting “no” in lockstep, the practice of following one’s conscience is a time-honored American tradition that elected Republicans have abandoned.

Does anyone have a conscience anymore?

Sam Roberson, Fort Mill

Police deaths

The news has been full of stories about the risks to our law enforcement officers from the COVID pandemic and the epidemic of gun violence.

Yet, police officials and police unions have been derelict in not demanding effective gun laws from local, state and federal legislators.

Since the start of the pandemic 94 officers have died from gun shots and 100 from motor vehicle accidents. But 476 police deaths have been COVID related.

If you support the police, demand they get vaccinated.

David Nachamie, Lincolnton

Politics and war

Regarding “Analysis: In court-martial, military struggles with partisan politics,” (Oct. 17):

I tend to agree with the writer’s point, but he fails to point out this has been going on for decades. After World War II, our politicians have started wars but failed to allow the military to achieve victory.

Examples: The Vietnam War ended without a victory. So did Iraq. In Afghanistan, Washington withdrew the military after 20 years without a victory.

As a veteran, I suggest Washington lawmakers assign the task and leave the military to achieve the goal. We send too many of our young people to give their lives for reasons other than protecting our nation from foreign enemies.

William Leggitt, Fort Mill

Thanks for the help

I’d like to thank the group of workers who came to my aid Oct. 14 on Alexander Road. I was thrown to the concrete when the front wheel of my bike caught the sidewalk’s edge while I was attempting to let a jogger pass.

I sat up to find half a dozen workers, including several from Duke Energy, had come over from their worksite across the street. One gentlemen had brought a first aid kit and proceeded to clean my wounds and apply bandages.

The unsolicited but sincerely appreciated display of compassion was heartwarming (though the rest of me hurt). I thank those who came to my aid, showing an admirable sense of community.

Alan Hamer, Charlotte