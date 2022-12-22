Water Leakage Tester Global Market Report 2022: Growing Incorporation of IoT into Smart Homes Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Leakage Tester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type (Fixed Leak Detectors, Portable Leak Detectors), By Location, By Offerings, By Equipment, By End Use, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water leakage tester market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The detection of water leaking is done using an electric instrument called a water leak detector. Water leak detectors are placed as safety devices in residences, workplaces, and commercial buildings to detect leaks and alert people when an urgent scenario arises.

Water Leakage Tester Market Growth

Some key factors driving growth of the global water leakage tester market are the rising population, water constraints, and increasing demand for water. The market for water leakage testers is expanding owing to the requirement to minimize water wastage levels by identifying inefficiencies in water supply systems utilizing different devices, including water detectors, water sensors, and water leakage alarms. The global water leakage tester market is expected to be driven by the need to minimize water waste levels in homes, communities, municipalities, and commercial buildings.

A water leak within a home can be identified by a suspiciously high-water bill and a water meter reading. If there is mold or mildew on walls other than shower walls, this can also be the case. Water leaks can be detected by looking for drooping walls, floors, or ceilings that are also discolored or damaged. The market is anticipated to see lucrative growth prospects throughout the projected period due to the efforts being made by numerous firms to improve their research and development initiatives to evaluate more applications of water leakage detectors.

Opportunities & Techniques in Water Leakage Testers

These sensors are internet-connected devices that are frequently combined with GPS chips and GIS (Geographic Information System) to identify and notify end users of any water leaks or other damage. The projected year is anticipated to bring about a plethora of opportunities for manufacturers due to the growing production and incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) into smart homes.

Operators may reduce water loss and thus decrease water use by using smart water meter technology to find pipeline leaks. The need for smart sensors to minimize water leakage and manage water usage is likely to drive the growth of the smart water leak detector market during the forecast period.

One of the most significant issues facing the entire planet is water stress. The need for water is rising daily. Water is becoming scarcer. In 2022, approximately 160 million children will experience severe and protracted droughts, and more than 2.3 billion people will experience water stress. In only 20 years, the incidence and duration of severe water shortages have increased globally, and it is predicted that 700 million people may have to leave their homes to locate potable water. Owing to this, increasing demand for water is anticipated to boost demand for smart water leak detectors.

Challenges Faced by the Water Leakage Tester Industry

In-line sewage and drain issues may be identified by using video camera technology. This frequently entails inserting an infrared camera into a pipe at a cleanout, roof vent, or toilet drain. It can locate specific locations of breaks, worn-out lines, obstacles, and more. They can find a minor issue with a video camera pipe inspection so that it can be fixed before sewage repair services are required. Due to increase in pipeline usage for transportation; leak detection is a grave safety concern.

Market Segment

The global water leakage tester market is segmented based on product type, location, offerings, equipment, and end use. Based on the product type, the market is divided into fixed leak detectors, portable leak detectors.

During the course of the forecast, the North American area is anticipated to have considerable growth. Due to water delivery system leaks, between 30 % to 50 % of the water in North America is lost. Since utilities are having a hard time feeding their expanding population under a water shortage, this is a major worry. Owing to this, the government has implemented a leak tester for water supply systems in households and businesses in order to stop leaks and utilize resources efficiently.


Report Scope:

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Product Type:

  • Fixed Leak Detectors,

  • Portable Leak Detectors

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Location:

  • Underground Pipeline Systems

  • Overhead Pipeline Systems

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Offerings:

  • Equipment

  • Inspection

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Equipment:

  • Acoustics

  • Non-acoustics

Water Leakage Tester Market, By End Use:

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Water Leakage Tester Market, By region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Singapore

  • Malayasia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Poland

  • Denmark

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Peru

  • Chile

  • Middle East

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • UAE

  • Iraq

  • Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Water Leakage Tester Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customers

6. Global Water Leakage Tester Market Outlook

7. North America Water Leakage Tester Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Water Leakage Tester Market Outlook

9. Europe Water Leakage Tester Market Outlook

10. South America Water Leakage Tester Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Water Leakage Tester Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Company Profiles

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

  • Pure Technologies Ltd

  • Atmos International

  • TTK- Leak Detection System

  • Aqua Leak Detection LLC

  • Mueller Water Products, Inc.

  • NEC Corporation

  • ABB

  • Siemens

  • Schneider Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klg3gp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • B.C. Lions sign Canadian OL Andrew Peirson to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Andrew Peirson of Kingston, Ont., to a two-year contract extension. The Gannon University product was eligible for free agency in February. The six-foot-three, 300-pound lineman will play his fifth season with the Lions in 2023. Vancouver signed Peirson as a non-drafted free agent before training camp in 2018. He's dressed for every Lions game the last two seasons and twice started at right guard in 2022. The Lions (12-6) lost 28-20 to the

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.